The American oil giant, ExxonMobil, has explained why it cannot move its head office in Nigeria, from Lagos to Akwa Ibom State where the company produces oil.



The demands for International Oil Companies, IOCs, in Nigeria to relocate their head offices from Lagos to the Niger Delta region resurfaced recently during the acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s tour of the troubled region.

During his visit to Akwa Ibom, Mr. Osinbajo directed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, “to engage” with the IOCs “on the way forward” over the calls for their relocation.



The acting president’s directive was seen as a major boost to campaigns by Niger Delta States to have oil companies relocate to their states of operation.



But ExxonMobil, in a response to a similar demand on it some 12 years ago, had said that the relocation of its head office to Akwa Ibom wouldn’t have “a significant impact” on the state, and also that such movement “was not practical for a number of reasons”.



In a 2005 letter addressed to a U.S-based Nigerian environment activist, Tom-Mbeke Ekanem, the oil company said, “Mobil has three businesses in Nigeria which are managed by one Lead Country Manager. It is essential that the headquarters of each of those businesses be consolidated in one office where support services can be shared.



“Lagos offers each of those businesses a convenient and well-suited hub from which all three businesses can be efficiently conducted and coordinated by that manager.”



The letter was written from the ExxonMobil’s international headquarters, Texas, in the U.S, and signed by the then Public Affairs Manager, Fred Marshall.

Mr. Ekanem published the letter on Friday on an Internet discussion group, Ibom Forum.



The company said another reason why they wouldn’t relocate their head office was that their “primary federal government contacts in Nigeria” were based in Lagos.

It said that Akwa Ibom was still getting huge benefits from its operation, despite the company’s head office being in Lagos.



“The majority of MPN’s business activity is centered in Akwa Ibom. MPN’s operational headquarters are in QIT, Ibeno, where about 80 percent of MPN employees are based,” Mr. Marshall said in the letter.



“MPN also has a liaison office in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, to facilitate interactions with the state government.



“Additionally, the majority of our community assistance is focused on Akwa Ibom.



“Another consideration is that MPN participates in a joint venture in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has a 60 percent interest. Hence, the majority of any relocation cost would be primarily borne by NNPC.”



PREMIUM TIMES contacted Ogechukwu Udeagha, the Manager, Media and Communications, in Mobil, to find out what is the company’s position on the current agitation, but he declined comment.



During Mr. Osinbajo’s visit to Akwa Ibom, one of the speakers who made a case against the federal government, Mobil and other IOCs operating in the state was Nduese Essien, a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.



Mr. Essien told the acting president, “Apart from the 13 per cent oil derivation money paid to the state government, the oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom have nothing to show for several years of oil exploration in the state.



“The federal government has shown no interest in meaningful development and presence in the areas, other than providing policemen and other security personnel in the area.



“They only provide policemen and other security to ensure that oil flows uninterrupted in the area.

“The oil services companies come from outside Akwa Ibom with their workers whose taxis are paid to their places of residence. The auxiliary benefits and the multiplier effects of operating in the oil producing area are therefore lost.”



Mr. Essien said the story of oil exploration in the state was “the story of woes”, and added that the state was exceptionally peaceful in the Niger Delta region because the elders prevailed



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/225852-exclusive-why-we-cant-relocate-from-lagos-to-akwa-ibom-exxonmobil.html

What were they thinking?

Factors important to businessee



1 Security

2 Transportation infrastructure

3 Human resources and professional services

4 Schools for staff children

5 Leisure and entertainment

6 Housing and Hotels

7 Consulars services

8 commercial Hubs





It is for these reason and many more that investment banks and the media are based in New York and not Alabama or Kentucky.



How many oil firms in texas is HQed in New York.



Austin ,Houston and Dallas are world class cities and they are easily accessible. Lagos is the closest to that level and with Ghana,Benin ,Togo, and ivory coast within 500 miles , they can easily access more opportunities and control assets from one central position . They can use the Accra airport ,they can chill on the beach in Lome etc .Oil companies in Texas do not have to site corporate headquarters in New york for the reasons I have listed. The same reason silicon valley is on the outskirts of San Francisco (another world class city)

Make una come my village. Irrua Edo state 6 Likes

Akwa Ibom has at least 5 of these things in place......

They go all relocate to Niger Delta,the zone is good for drilling oil,but not good for the benefits, God bless Osinbajo

NormalCodes:





3,5,6,7,8 is absent in AKS in the real sense of it: hv u been to Lagos? I served in AKS

They should come and collect their pipes that is polluting our environment and go back to America.





The Chinese are happy to explore the oil with their world class headquarters building located within the oil state. 23 Likes

How many oil firms in texas is HQed in New York.

Because buhari don return from exile all of una don dey disobey vice president directive.Sheybe he go soon relocate to London permanent.

They're talking about oil companies and you're talking about banks. The US government is fairer to its citizens.

They don't have to move their headquarters if they don't want to.



The states in question should come up with a tax called Offshore Headquarters Tax.



So a simple law is enacted that says if you are an extractive company, you should have your headquarters located at least 200km from your highest concentration of extractive activity.



Now if you don't want to comply, it isn't a crime. You just have to pay the Offshore Headquarters Tax which should be minimum 20% of profits from extractive activity. 63 Likes 2 Shares

Ademat7:



3,5,6,7,8 is absent in AKS in the real sense of it: hv u been to Lagos? I served in AKS

U served in aks but knows nothing about it. Stop exposing your ignorance status here. I'm from aks and I don't see any of the above listed not presence in d state

PapaBrowne:

They don't have to move their headquarters if they don't want to.



The states in question should come up with a tax called Offshore Headquarters Tax.



So a simple law is enacted that says if you are an extractive company, you should have your headquarters located at least 200km from your highest concentration of extractive activity.



Fact

Political pandering at it finest by Acting president. People thought this suggestion was an order like he's an emperor. Exxon Mobil seems to do alot alrealy for Akwa Ibom. Akwa-Ibom government should speak with them in private see what the issue is. Maybe it safety concerns. More likely Lagos simply better commercial hub.



The company said another reason why they wouldn’t relocate their head office was that their “primary federal government contacts in Nigeria” were based in Lagos.

It said that Akwa Ibom was still getting huge benefits from its operation, despite the company’s head office being in Lagos.

"The majority of MPN’s business activity is centered in Akwa Ibom. MPN’s operational headquarters are in QIT, Ibeno, where about 80 percent of MPN employees are based,” Mr. Marshall said in the letter.

“MPN also has a liaison office in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, to facilitate interactions with the state government.

“Additionally, the majority of our community assistance is focused on Akwa Ibom.

What exactly does Mr.Essien want from Federal Government, They bugeted cash for port and secruity, building railline through Uyo, and rehabbing highways as they said. Akwa Ibom state government can handle rest. All they need to do is enforce pollution control standards.



Mr. Essien told the acting president, “Apart from the 13 per cent oil derivation money paid to the state government, the oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom have nothing to show for several years of oil exploration in the state.

“The federal government has shown no interest in meaningful development and presence in the areas, other than providing policemen and other security personnel in the area.

“They only provide policemen and other security to ensure that oil flows uninterrupted in the area.

Akwa-Ibom government should speak with them in private see what the issue is. Maybe it safety concerns. More likely Lagos simply better commercial hub.What exactly does Mr.Essien want from Federal Government, They bugeted cash for port and secruity, building railline through Uyo, and rehabbing highways as they said. Akwa Ibom state government can handle rest. All they need to do is enforce pollution control standards.

Then stop drilling in Akwa ibom and focus on Lagos oil ALONE.



Then stop drilling in Akwa ibom and focus on Lagos oil ALONE.

See tom allowing Donald to eat from Jerry's plate. When Jerry ask for a share, Tom amd Donald refuses. Oya Donald eat Tom own only and leave Jerry's plate

PapaBrowne:

They don't have to move their headquarters if they don't want to.



The states in question should come up with a tax called Offshore Headquarters Tax.



So a simple law is enacted that says if you are an extractive company, you should have your headquarters located at least 200km from your highest concentration of extractive activity.



Now if you don't want to comply, it isn't a crime. You just have to pay the Offshore Headquarters Tax which should be minimum 20% of profits from extractive activity. And they would erect a bungalow and call it the head quarters, what then would you do? Start appointing MD for them?

And they would erect a bungalow and call it the head quarters, what then would you do? Start appointing MD for them?Shell has had its HQ port Harcourt since forever, what changed?

NLNG is in Bonny, Warri and Lagos.



Shell is in PH and Lagos.



Total is in PH and Lagos.



Agip is in PH and Lagos



Mobil is in Eket and Lagos



That says something -- Lagos is commercial hub that cannot be ignored.



All transactions in this country and major transactions in West Africa passes through Lagos.



With or without the oil companies, Lagos will always be. What is th population of oil worker residing in Lagos? What is their impact an contribution to Lagos? 8 Likes

If FG want all oil companies to move their headquarters to Niger Delta then they should start by moving NNPC first.

gameboyo:





U served in aks but knows nothing about it. Stop exposing your ignorance status here. I'm from aks and I don't see any of the above listed not presence in d state Seems u've not been to Lagos, I don't trade words with people like you.

Seems u've not been to Lagos, I don't trade words with people like you.

Peace

The mistake the Akwa Ibom State Government did was not making this effort years ago. Now I tell you it's late. It's either they tell ExxonMobil to Leave or tell ExxonMobil to Do more of Employing the Indigenes. As well as Develop the community they reside.



They should also Tell ExxonMobil to stop doing employment in Lagos State

IdJack:

The mistake the Akwa Ibom State Government did was not making this effort years ago. Now I tell you it's late. It's either they tell ExxonMobil to Leave or tell ExxonMobil to Do more of Employing the Indigenes. As well as Develop the community they reside.



They should also Tell ExxonMobil to stop doing employment in Lagos State

You just spoke my mind. If they can't bring the HQ to Akwa Ibom them employments should be done in Akwa Ibom.





PapaBrowne for president2019. PapaBrowne:

They don't have to move their headquarters if they don't want to.



The states in question should come up with a tax called Offshore Headquarters Tax.



So a simple law is enacted that says if you are an extractive company, you should have your headquarters located at least 200km from your highest concentration of extractive activity.



You have sense.PapaBrowne for president2019.

Boring excuses. Relocate or the government should impose heavy tax on you. Like what president Trump is doing to companies that want to relocate from US.

SuperS1Panther:

NLNG is in Bonny, Warri and Lagos.



Shell is in PH and Lagos.



Total is in PH and Lagos.



Agip is in PH and Lagos



Mobil is in Eket and Lagos



That says something -- Lagos is commercial hub that cannot be ignored.



All transactions in this country and major transactions in West Africa passes through Lagos.



With or without the oil companies, Lagos will always be. What is th population of oil worker residing in Lagos? What is their impact an contribution to Lagos?

That's why they have to pull hubs out one by one, one at a time.

The oil producing communities have this over demanding mentality. Always thinking they're entitled to everything. Always coming with rediculous demands and expectations, and once they're not met they resort to violence. Forget the Oil, no one wants to do business in those conditions.



The Local Chiefs' still ask for Cows (and some other rediculous things to celebrate Christmas and New Year) from companies in Trans Amadi, PH. Common! It's 2017 guys.



The other day I was listening to the radio, a community head was ranting on Radio about how he was not consulted when RSUST compensated the family of 16 year old that died when one of its telecom mast fell. The slowppoke didn't even at anytime show any remorse or regard for the girl that died. Didn't at anytime criticise the School for allowing such to happen. He was bitter because the compensation was small and he wasn't consulted.



You guys should chill out and take a cue from Lagos. Take seriously the people you choose to represent you and be sure their views and opinion about issues aligns with what you have in mind. 9 Likes

