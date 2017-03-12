₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by smallJagaban: 10:54pm On Mar 11
The American oil giant, ExxonMobil, has explained why it cannot move its head office in Nigeria, from Lagos to Akwa Ibom State where the company produces oil.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by oduastates: 10:55pm On Mar 11
What were they thinking?
Factors important to businessee
1 Security
2 Transportation infrastructure
3 Human resources and professional services
4 Schools for staff children
5 Leisure and entertainment
6 Housing and Hotels
7 Consulars services
8 commercial Hubs
It is for these reason and many more that investment banks and the media are based in New York and not Alabama or Kentucky.
How many oil firms in texas is HQed in New York.
Austin ,Houston and Dallas are world class cities and they are easily accessible. Lagos is the closest to that level and with Ghana,Benin ,Togo, and ivory coast within 500 miles , they can easily access more opportunities and control assets from one central position . They can use the Accra airport ,they can chill on the beach in Lome etc .Oil companies in Texas do not have to site corporate headquarters in New york for the reasons I have listed. The same reason silicon valley is on the outskirts of San Francisco (another world class city)
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by sleeknick(m): 11:10pm On Mar 11
Make una come my village. Irrua Edo state
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by NormalCodes: 11:11pm On Mar 11
oduastates:
Akwa Ibom has at least 5 of these things in place......
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Buharimustgo: 11:21pm On Mar 11
They go all relocate to Niger Delta,the zone is good for drilling oil,but not good for the benefits, God bless Osinbajo
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Ademat7(m): 11:33pm On Mar 11
NormalCodes:3,5,6,7,8 is absent in AKS in the real sense of it: hv u been to Lagos? I served in AKS
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by hammerF: 11:36pm On Mar 11
They should come and collect their pipes that is polluting our environment and go back to America.
The Chinese are happy to explore the oil with their world class headquarters building located within the oil state.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by amarilo: 11:36pm On Mar 11
oduastates:How many oil firms in texas is HQed in New York.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Dildo(m): 11:43pm On Mar 11
Because buhari don return from exile all of una don dey disobey vice president directive.Sheybe he go soon relocate to London permanent.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by jumobi1(m): 11:43pm On Mar 11
oduastates:
They're talking about oil companies and you're talking about banks. The US government is fairer to its citizens.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by PapaBrowne(m): 11:51pm On Mar 11
They don't have to move their headquarters if they don't want to.
The states in question should come up with a tax called Offshore Headquarters Tax.
So a simple law is enacted that says if you are an extractive company, you should have your headquarters located at least 200km from your highest concentration of extractive activity.
Now if you don't want to comply, it isn't a crime. You just have to pay the Offshore Headquarters Tax which should be minimum 20% of profits from extractive activity.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Erums(m): 12:03am
sleeknick:
Baba howfaa na... One gbeee
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by gameboyo: 12:05am
Ademat7:
U served in aks but knows nothing about it. Stop exposing your ignorance status here. I'm from aks and I don't see any of the above listed not presence in d state
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by gameboyo: 12:06am
PapaBrowne:Fact
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Blue3k(m): 12:17am
Political pandering at it finest by Acting president. People thought this suggestion was an order like he's an emperor. Exxon Mobil seems to do alot alrealy for Akwa Ibom. Akwa-Ibom government should speak with them in private see what the issue is. Maybe it safety concerns. More likely Lagos simply better commercial hub.
The company said another reason why they wouldn’t relocate their head office was that their “primary federal government contacts in Nigeria” were based in Lagos.
What exactly does Mr.Essien want from Federal Government, They bugeted cash for port and secruity, building railline through Uyo, and rehabbing highways as they said. Akwa Ibom state government can handle rest. All they need to do is enforce pollution control standards.
Mr. Essien told the acting president, “Apart from the 13 per cent oil derivation money paid to the state government, the oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom have nothing to show for several years of oil exploration in the state.
“They only provide policemen and other security to ensure that oil flows uninterrupted in the area.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Ikechu10: 12:24am
Then stop drilling in Akwa ibom and focus on Lagos oil ALONE.
See tom allowing Donald to eat from Jerry's plate. When Jerry ask for a share, Tom amd Donald refuses. Oya Donald eat Tom own only and leave Jerry's plate
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by sleeknick(m): 12:31am
Erums:
Egbe riweke ukpon my broda
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Erums(m): 12:42am
sleeknick:
Iri ono aba... Osenobla deba eeere
Ju we ya
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by sleeknick(m): 12:44am
Erums:
Eko... Uwe ki?
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by AZeD1(m): 12:51am
PapaBrowne:And they would erect a bungalow and call it the head quarters, what then would you do? Start appointing MD for them?
Shell has had its HQ port Harcourt since forever, what changed?
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by SuperS1Panther: 1:07am
NLNG is in Bonny, Warri and Lagos.
Shell is in PH and Lagos.
Total is in PH and Lagos.
Agip is in PH and Lagos
Mobil is in Eket and Lagos
That says something -- Lagos is commercial hub that cannot be ignored.
All transactions in this country and major transactions in West Africa passes through Lagos.
With or without the oil companies, Lagos will always be. What is th population of oil worker residing in Lagos? What is their impact an contribution to Lagos?
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by koma1(m): 1:13am
If FG want all oil companies to move their headquarters to Niger Delta then they should start by moving NNPC first.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Ademat7(m): 1:13am
gameboyo:Seems u've not been to Lagos, I don't trade words with people like you.
Peace
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by IdJack(m): 1:26am
The mistake the Akwa Ibom State Government did was not making this effort years ago. Now I tell you it's late. It's either they tell ExxonMobil to Leave or tell ExxonMobil to Do more of Employing the Indigenes. As well as Develop the community they reside.
They should also Tell ExxonMobil to stop doing employment in Lagos State
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Ekinematics: 2:16am
IdJack:
You just spoke my mind. If they can't bring the HQ to Akwa Ibom them employments should be done in Akwa Ibom.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Omudia11: 3:16am
You have sense.
PapaBrowne for president2019.
PapaBrowne:
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Kingspin(m): 4:13am
Boring excuses. Relocate or the government should impose heavy tax on you. Like what president Trump is doing to companies that want to relocate from US.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by naijaking1: 4:23am
SuperS1Panther:
That's why they have to pull hubs out one by one, one at a time.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by DMeanMan(m): 6:55am
The oil producing communities have this over demanding mentality. Always thinking they're entitled to everything. Always coming with rediculous demands and expectations, and once they're not met they resort to violence. Forget the Oil, no one wants to do business in those conditions.
The Local Chiefs' still ask for Cows (and some other rediculous things to celebrate Christmas and New Year) from companies in Trans Amadi, PH. Common! It's 2017 guys.
The other day I was listening to the radio, a community head was ranting on Radio about how he was not consulted when RSUST compensated the family of 16 year old that died when one of its telecom mast fell. The slowppoke didn't even at anytime show any remorse or regard for the girl that died. Didn't at anytime criticise the School for allowing such to happen. He was bitter because the compensation was small and he wasn't consulted.
You guys should chill out and take a cue from Lagos. Take seriously the people you choose to represent you and be sure their views and opinion about issues aligns with what you have in mind.
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by Erums(m): 7:26am
sleeknick:
Abeokuta... Ena me da wena... Hiwfaa.. Wetin dey suup for that side..
|Re: Why We Can’t Relocate From Lagos To Akwa Ibom – Exxonmobil by oduastates: 8:08am
jumobi1:You shouldn't have replied when you do not have the aptitude to digest the points.
