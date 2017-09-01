Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas (7765 Views)

”this Biafra Thing Will Never Work” – Olumba Olumba Warns Nnamdi Kanu, Ipob / Willy Obiano Warns Nnamdi Kanu: Steer Clear Of Anambra Elections Or Risk Arrest / Youths Protest Against Attacks On Oil Facilities In Niger Delta (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The council issued the warning why alleging that IPOB members are planning to attack the Hausa community in the state.



Deputy President of the council, Nasir Uhor, issued the warning while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital.



The group said: “We want to say categorically that enough is enough, no ethnic group has a monopoly of violence.



“Violence is not rocket science, Muslims have always been targets of the agitations of IPOB. We concede to the right of all citizens to peaceful gatherings to press home their demands.



“We will not accept the continuous attacks on our people because they are Muslims or from the North; not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims. We will regard further attacks as ethnic cleansing.”



This is coming at a time when some members of IPOB allegedly clashed with some Hausasin Oyigbo local government area of the state.

.





Source: The Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that it would resist any attempt on its members in Rivers State.The council issued the warning why alleging that IPOB members are planning to attack the Hausa community in the state.Deputy President of the council, Nasir Uhor, issued the warning while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital.The group said: “We want to say categorically that enough is enough, no ethnic group has a monopoly of violence.“Violence is not rocket science, Muslims have always been targets of the agitations of IPOB. We concede to the right of all citizens to peaceful gatherings to press home their demands.“We will not accept the continuous attacks on our people because they are Muslims or from the North; not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims. We will regard further attacks as ethnic cleansing.”This is coming at a time when some members of IPOB allegedly clashed with some Hausasin Oyigbo local government area of the state.Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-islamic-council-warns_15.html 5 Likes 2 Shares

A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike 32 Likes 2 Shares

Kanu is working for PDP



Where is FFK and fayose that are hailing him now ?



Kanu Know get sense at all



Sorry I forget say nah dropout 19 Likes 2 Shares





Next story Yawns..Next story 8 Likes

sarrki:

A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike



you aren't any different from a prostitute who makes sure all her clients are serviced





do you even have time for your family judging from the ours you spend on the net every day .



. you aren't any different from a prostitute who makes sure all her clients are serviceddo you even have time for your family judging from the ours you spend on the net every day . 42 Likes 1 Share

Over to ewedu Muslims 13 Likes

JUST FOR THE RECORDS: ‘’Military offensive against Boko Haram is anti-North’’ – Muhammadu Buhari, June 02, 2013.



Python dance but Arewa youths that threatened a whole tribe are walking free. Yeah, one nigeria...



Operation Python Dance is a bait to provoke Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to pick up arms, then give the army and FG reason to unleash genocide. Be wise!!! 21 Likes 2 Shares

not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims.



exactly. 17 Likes 1 Share

Islamic council has never warned fulani herdsmen to stop encroaching into peoples farm with their cattles and killing those who challenge them.

Islamic council that refused to call arewa youths to order when they issued quit notice to Igbos residing in the north.

Islamic council who refused to call buhari to order when he made several hate speaches.

Please Islamic council to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

We respect the sanctity of life and so far non was attacked until pythons decided to dance. 19 Likes 3 Shares

NK na mad dog aswear, see as igbos close their shops in Kaduna. Now I wasnt able to buy aba made gucci shoe replica. 1 Like

When This whole thing started, I said !That which we hate and stood against ,we have finally become, it is quite unfortunate that the North now schools us on tolerance, thanks to clueless Kanu and his gang! Shooting aimlessly without any target or back up plan! How can a man lead millions of people without a strategy or coordinated plan or action,and they all followed like zombies. Please let this whole noise die a natural death and lets seek integration and push with one strength towards restructuring! I am sure the small boy now knows that what elders see sitting down, children can't see it even while standing up! Bunch of IPOB noisemakers 8 Likes 1 Share

Peace we advocate. 2 Likes

K

mike404:

Over to ewedu Muslims

Am sure say u bi one puff puff seller Am sure say u bi one puff puff seller 3 Likes

Where is Asari Dokubo? I thought he is a Muslim​. 1 Like

So the moslems can kill us when they like.

When they get killed they shout, GENOCIDE!



Just like the Army shouting Genocide when Taraba People fought back against the Fulani's.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EgzLOtFjUY



If You remember the killing of Farmers By Fulani's In Agatu was well planned in advance.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFEGUTPqc4o 5 Likes

sarrki:

A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike hmm hmm

Very funny

Shaarap. Who is attacking you. 1 Like

Aboki

Violent agitation for referendum is an indication that you dont even know what you need the referendum for. A toddler will use a million bucks wisely than these group of people with referendum

Nnamdi Kanu right now

Death to buhari 2 Likes

sarrki:

A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...



Ralph Uwazurike but massob is pro biafra too na but massob is pro biafra too na

They want to turn it to religious war...

I must talk









Na wa for una o





O pari



Thebest12:

The Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that it would resist any attempt on its members in Rivers State.



The council issued the warning why alleging that IPOB members are planning to attack the Hausa community in the state.



Deputy President of the council, Nasir Uhor, issued the warning while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital.



The group said: “We want to say categorically that enough is enough, no ethnic group has a monopoly of violence.



“Violence is not rocket science, Muslims have always been targets of the agitations of IPOB. We concede to the right of all citizens to peaceful gatherings to press home their demands.



“We will not accept the continuous attacks on our people because they are Muslims or from the North; not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims. We will regard further attacks as ethnic cleansing.”



This is coming at a time when some members of IPOB allegedly clashed with some Hausasin Oyigbo local government area of the state.

.





Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-islamic-council-warns_15.html Naija people and blogging. Even the people who can't construct one grammatically correct sentence in English are blogging.Na wa for una oO pari 1 Like