Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Thebest12(f): 5:53pm
The Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that it would resist any attempt on its members in Rivers State.
The council issued the warning why alleging that IPOB members are planning to attack the Hausa community in the state.
Deputy President of the council, Nasir Uhor, issued the warning while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The group said: “We want to say categorically that enough is enough, no ethnic group has a monopoly of violence.
“Violence is not rocket science, Muslims have always been targets of the agitations of IPOB. We concede to the right of all citizens to peaceful gatherings to press home their demands.
“We will not accept the continuous attacks on our people because they are Muslims or from the North; not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims. We will regard further attacks as ethnic cleansing.”
This is coming at a time when some members of IPOB allegedly clashed with some Hausasin Oyigbo local government area of the state.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-islamic-council-warns_15.html
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by sarrki(m): 5:54pm
A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB...
Ralph Uwazurike
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by sarrki(m): 5:56pm
Kanu is working for PDP
Where is FFK and fayose that are hailing him now ?
Kanu Know get sense at all
Sorry I forget say nah dropout
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by dunkem21(m): 5:56pm
Yawns..
Next story
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Vutseck(m): 6:19pm
sarrki:
you aren't any different from a prostitute who makes sure all her clients are serviced
do you even have time for your family judging from the ours you spend on the net every day .
.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by mike404(m): 6:25pm
Over to ewedu Muslims
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Chevronstaff: 7:23pm
JUST FOR THE RECORDS: ‘’Military offensive against Boko Haram is anti-North’’ – Muhammadu Buhari, June 02, 2013.
Python dance but Arewa youths that threatened a whole tribe are walking free. Yeah, one nigeria...
Operation Python Dance is a bait to provoke Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to pick up arms, then give the army and FG reason to unleash genocide. Be wise!!!
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by ritababe(f): 7:24pm
not every Muslim is from the North and not all from the north are Muslims.
exactly.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by nawtyme: 7:24pm
Islamic council has never warned fulani herdsmen to stop encroaching into peoples farm with their cattles and killing those who challenge them.
Islamic council that refused to call arewa youths to order when they issued quit notice to Igbos residing in the north.
Islamic council who refused to call buhari to order when he made several hate speaches.
Please Islamic council to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
We respect the sanctity of life and so far non was attacked until pythons decided to dance.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by kheart(m): 7:24pm
NK na mad dog aswear, see as igbos close their shops in Kaduna. Now I wasnt able to buy aba made gucci shoe replica.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Frankyboy1(m): 7:24pm
When This whole thing started, I said !That which we hate and stood against ,we have finally become, it is quite unfortunate that the North now schools us on tolerance, thanks to clueless Kanu and his gang! Shooting aimlessly without any target or back up plan! How can a man lead millions of people without a strategy or coordinated plan or action,and they all followed like zombies. Please let this whole noise die a natural death and lets seek integration and push with one strength towards restructuring! I am sure the small boy now knows that what elders see sitting down, children can't see it even while standing up! Bunch of IPOB noisemakers
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by fergie001(m): 7:24pm
Peace we advocate.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Odioko1(m): 7:24pm
K
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by omobritiko: 7:25pm
mike404:
Am sure say u bi one puff puff seller
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by pentax: 7:25pm
Where is Asari Dokubo? I thought he is a Muslim.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Chiedu4Trump: 7:25pm
So the moslems can kill us when they like.
When they get killed they shout, GENOCIDE!
Just like the Army shouting Genocide when Taraba People fought back against the Fulani's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EgzLOtFjUY
If You remember the killing of Farmers By Fulani's In Agatu was well planned in advance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFEGUTPqc4o
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by ruggedtimi(m): 7:26pm
sarrki:hmm
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Balkan(m): 7:26pm
Very funny
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by NothingDoMe: 7:26pm
Shaarap. Who is attacking you.
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Narldon(f): 7:27pm
Aboki
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by midolian(m): 7:27pm
Violent agitation for referendum is an indication that you dont even know what you need the referendum for. A toddler will use a million bucks wisely than these group of people with referendum
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Sugarcious(m): 7:27pm
Nnamdi Kanu right now
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by missbeckykisses(f): 7:27pm
Death to buhari
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by NothingDoMe: 7:27pm
sarrki:but massob is pro biafra too na
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Iamzik: 7:27pm
They want to turn it to religious war...
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by TheCabal: 7:27pm
I must talk
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Icon79(m): 7:27pm
Naija people and blogging. Even the people who can't construct one grammatically correct sentence in English are blogging.
Na wa for una o
O pari
Thebest12:
|Re: Islamic Council Warns Nnamdi Kanu Against Attacks On Hausas by Desyner: 7:27pm
Islam in Nigeria is now synonymous to Hausas . . .
