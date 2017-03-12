₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sarrki(m): 5:48am
A medical expert, Professor Femi Williams, categorically said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari, was anaemic.
http://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-anaemia-says-professor-medicine/
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Dezzx(m): 5:52am
ok.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sarrki(m): 5:57am
We have heard
Baba is the commander in chief
God will heal him completely of what ever sickness
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:59am
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Leopantro: 6:00am
thank God it is not Malaria and Typhoid. the Prof knows anaemia very well; it is rare in Nigeria
if you do nor appreciate sarcasm, you will not understand what I wrote.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Jabioro: 6:06am
What about his personal doctor..
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by NOC1(m): 6:12am
so baba was stingy to the extent of being a doctor to himself. now he has spent more than...
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Caseless: 6:13am
Hmmm...
And Saharareporters said it was "crohn's disease" and prostate related. Wondering if they have details of the diagnosis or they're his doctors.
Me to SR...
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by omenkaLives: 6:33am
sarrki:It is well with the President.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by GogetterMD(m): 6:37am
No wonder Bubu had to travel abroad for treatment. I'm ashamed this man calls himself a professor of internal medicine. Anaemia is seldom a diagnosis on its own, and is usually secondary to something.
Even a medical student can make that mumu inference of his that he's suffering from anaemia since he had blood transfusion
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by kingphilip(m): 6:42am
May he get well soon
Self medication apart from its wrong use have other disadvantages and everyone should as much as possible desist from it in order to avert impending consequences
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Caseless: 6:58am
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by 1Rebel: 7:08am
A medical expert, Professor Femi Williams
Who takes these sophisticated ritualists serious nowadays?
Medical expert my a55
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Realist2: 7:10am
Bone marrow cancer > leukemia > anaemia > shortage of blood > immunopathy > vulnerabilities to illness.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by princemillla(m): 7:40am
This man should focus on his health joooo,
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Caseless: 7:41am
1Rebel:Go figure...
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by 1Rebel: 7:42am
Caseless:
You do not even get my point. Take a seat somewhere in the back, will you?
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sinistermind(m): 7:46am
Will he live or die??
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by dunkem21(m): 8:06am
No comment
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by omenkaLives: 8:07am
GogetterMD:Hmmm. So anaemia is a secondary disease. Didn't know that. Thanks.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by jefdr001: 8:17am
GogetterMD:Haba chief, take it easy now. Babas problem is anaemia, but the question is from what? It could be cancer as evidenced by muscle wastage or drug related based on the president warning against self medication. Self medication can cause kidney failure, gi bleeding, liver failure etc, all of which can cause anaemia. So what is ur problem afterall. The mention of the word diagnosis? U r not even a prof. And btw Don't wash ur dirty linen in public.....very important as a Dr.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Kathmandu(f): 8:29am
Buhari looks like a lab rat suffering from every known sickness
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sarrki(m): 8:32am
Kathmandu:
Total washing and setting of oil vab required
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sarrki(m): 8:33am
sinistermind:
That's for the master of universe to decide
Same way he will decides mine and yours
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by Kathmandu(f): 8:41am
sarrki:I don't do low lifers.
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by sarrki(m): 8:44am
Kathmandu:
Today is Sunday
Prepare for the week
It's going to be a great week
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by olaitoro: 8:44am
Is well with Him
|Re: "Buhari Has Anaemia", Femi Williams, Professor Of Medicine by FSBoperator: 8:45am
They should double his feeding allowance in this year's budget to 500million naira.
The man is looking worse than a kirikiri inmate in this recession
