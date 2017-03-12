1st. Formation and creation of man

2nd. The whole duty of man

3rd. The beginning of death

4th. Life and death after death.



1st. Formation and creation of man



Genesis 1:26 says "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness"



Who are this beings God was talking to?



Job 38:4-7 says "Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding. Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it? Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened? or who laid the corner stone thereof; When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?"



Note: the morning stars were in existence before the foundation of the earth was laid. but the earth existed before the stars we see on the sky. the morning stars and the stars in the sky are different.



The morning stars and the sons of God were present before the foundation of the earth was laid.



So, God the self existence being told the first existed beings " Let us make man in our image, after our likeness "



Likes begets likes, the sons of God are gods.



So, man was made in the image of God which is also the image of gods



Gen 1:27 talks about the creation of man, while

Gen 2:7 talks about the formation of man. So, they was creation before formation.



Before anything is made, there is always a mental image created for that, before it is made, that is creation. And when that mental image is created, then raw materials are been put together to fit-in the created image, that is formation.



Formation brings about the manifestation of creation from the mental sphere to the physical sphere.



The created man was only existing in the mental sphere, until dust and breath was put together to fit-in the created image of the man. then he manifested in the physical word.



So, the raw materials that made up the created man, are ;the flesh which was formed with dust, and life which is the spirit of God, that came into the formed man through the breath of God.



The created man has the image of God, which is an invisible image, while the formed man give covering to the created man.



The difference between created Adam, Gen 1:27 and the formed Adam Gen 2:7 is the body and the spirit.



2nd. The whole duty of man



Who is a man?



Genesis 5:1-2 says "This is the book of the generations of Adam. In the day that God created man, in the likeness of God made he him; Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created"



Eve and Adam are both Adam



The mental picture of man, had two persons in one.



The first was formed with dust, and the second was formed with a bone from the formed dust.



The both has one thing in common which is dust.



Most times when the bible says he or man, it means both male and female.



Now let's talk about the whole duty of man



Ecclesiastes 12:13 says "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man."



Who is he that fears God, and who is he that keeps his commandments?



We knows that the fear of the Lord literally means to be afraid of God but we don't understand how to fear God.



Proverbs 2:3-5 says "Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures; Then shalt thou understand the fear of the LORD, and find the knowledge of God."



The fear of the Lord is meant to be understood



Proverbs 8:13a says "The fear of the LORD is to hate evil:........."



So, a God fearing man is he that hates evil.



This means that the first duty of man is to hate evil.



Who is he that keeps God's commandments?



Proverbs 9:10 says "The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding"



If we can understand understanding then we can know what keeping God's commandments is all about.



So, what is understanding?



Job 28:12-28 says "But where shall wisdom be found? and where is the place of understanding? Man knoweth not the price thereof; neither is it found in the land of the living. The depth saith, It is not in me: and the sea saith, It is not with me. It cannot be gotten for gold, neither shall silver be weighed for the price thereof. It cannot be valued with the gold of Ophir, with the precious onyx, or the sapphire. The gold and the crystal cannot equal it: and the exchange of it shall not be for jewels of fine gold. No mention shall be made of coral, or of pearls: for the price of wisdom is above rubies. The topaz of Ethiopia shall not equal it, neither shall it be valued with pure gold. Whence then cometh wisdom? and where is the place of understanding? Seeing it is hid from the eyes of all living, and kept close from the fowls of the air. Destruction and death say, We have heard the fame thereof with our ears. God understandeth the way thereof, and he knoweth the place thereof. For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven; To make the weight for the winds; and he weigheth the waters by measure. When he made a decree for the rain, and a way for the lightning of the thunder: Then did he see it, and declare it; he prepared it, yea, and searched it out. And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding."



To depart from evil is understanding



This means that he who keeps God's commandments is he who departs from evil



So, the whole duty of man is to hate and depart from evil.



What is evil?



Since the day Adam and Eve ate the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, good and evil became part of humanity.



The definition of evil is written in the heart of every human being, that is why; before you do anything, something in you always access it to know weather it is good or evil.



Both good and evil is in the knowledge of every human, the choice on the side to follow is left for the person.



Can they be sin without law? No!



Moses wasn't yet born when Sodom and Gommorah sinned against God, so they wasn't any written law during that time, how could they have sinned? Sodom and Gommorah was destroyed because they sinned against the first law in there heart.



The tree of the knowledge of good and evil is the first law in the heart of every human being



The law of Moses only guides us to make the right choice between good and evil, which is already registered in our heart.



3rd. The beginning of death.



Genesis 3:22a says "And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil:......."



The knowledge of good and evil is the knowledge of God and gods.



The tree of the knowledge of good and evil, made humanity as gods.



Genesis 3:4-5 says "And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil."



The serpent told her the truth about the tree but lied about the penalty of death attached to the eating of the tree to her.



The tree of the knowledge of good and evil brought death to humanity, because the earth was programmed by God for humans to live forever in it, but the tree made humans part-god-part-human, and so, man has to die, leave his body and enter into the terrain of gods.



Psalms 82:6-7 says "I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes."



Death is the transition from the god with a body to the god without a body.



4th. Life and death after death



In death, the flesh returns to dust where it came from, the life which is the spirit of God returns to God who gave it, the created man becomes a history, while the god-man enters the congregation of the dead and await judgement.





1samuel 28:11-19 says "Then said the woman, Whom shall I bring up unto thee? And he said, Bring me up Samuel. And when the woman saw Samuel, she cried with a loud voice: and the woman spake to Saul, saying, Why hast thou deceived me? for thou art Saul. And the king said unto her, Be not afraid: for what sawest thou? And the woman said unto Saul, I saw gods ascending out of the earth. And he said unto her, What form is he of? And she said, An old man cometh up; and he is covered with a mantle. And Saul perceived that it was Samuel, and he stooped with his face to the ground, and bowed himself. And Samuel said to Saul, Why hast thou disquieted me, to bring me up? And Saul answered, I am sore distressed; for the Philistines make war against me, and God is departed from me, and answereth me no more, neither by prophets, nor by dreams: therefore I have called thee, that thou mayest make known unto me what I shall do. Then said Samuel, Wherefore then dost thou ask of me, seeing the LORD is departed from thee, and is become thine enemy? And the LORD hath done to him, as he spake by me: for the LORD hath rent the kingdom out of thine hand, and given it to thy neighbour, even to David: Because thou obeyedst not the voice of the LORD, nor executedst his fierce wrath upon Amalek, therefore hath the LORD done this thing unto thee this day. Moreover the LORD will also deliver Israel with thee into the hand of the Philistines: and to morrow shalt thou and thy sons be with me: the LORD also shall deliver the host of Israel into the hand of the Philistines."



Samuel appeared as a god and even spoke with Saul.



Proverbs 21:16 says "The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead."



This is death after death, but the man with understanding has hope in his death.



Psalms 37:27 says "Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore."



That is life after death.



Understanding gives you an everlasting life.



Conclusion



Ecclesiastes 12:14 says "For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil."



What becomes of the god without a body after judgement; depends on the doing of the god with a body before judgement.



Do not be deceived with teachings, doctrines and religions that makes you feel comfortable in your sin



Just as Sodom and Gommorah that faced judgement based on the first law in there hearts, our forefathers who never knew the true God are been judged by the first law in there heart.



Do not be deceived, listen to that first law in your heart and make the right choice.



