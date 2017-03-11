₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Omooba77: 9:05am
I have been thinking seriously about the happening between a prophet and a lady.
Yesterday as I was driving, the story of Joseph and Potiphar's wife flashed through my mind; the lady lied against Joseph and he was sent to prison for an offense he didnot commit.
More than thirty five years ago, a girl lied against me and my parents beat the hell out of me for an offense I did not commit.
So if it is the lady lying or prophet; both of them know, but Ultimately God knows.
Lets us not be hasty to pass judgment. I am not defending anyone, just as Spirit revealed to me. Nothing hidden will not be uncovered.
Have a bleesed Sunday.
75 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Negotiate: 11:10am
Lol...
God dey oh... it is not about lying or not, but i personally hope this is not true... al evidences point that it is true though.
there is a big problem in the nigerian christian society.. however i am still not taking sides here... i sensed that stephanie was almost about to confess in her last interrogation... if not for her lawyer that stepped in, she was almost crying... you can watch the full disposition here.. http://naijavocal.com/stephanie-otobo-reveals-details-may-confess-son/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Abbey2sam(m): 11:10am
We as people passes judgement too quickly, especially when it involves a man of God
The truth will definitely surface
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by rebirthiix: 11:10am
Hmmm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by strrev: 11:10am
what does this mean
"More than thirty five years ago, a girl lied against me and my parents beat the hell out of me for an offense I did not commit."
More than 10 years ago, an 8 year old boy came to my house and accused me of cutting his slippers.
I Did it, but I denied, like the apostle I had weak defenses, I said things like "you could have brought a more expensive slippers" but lowkey lowkey, I did it :/.
My papa told be to bring my savings kolo, took all the money out, gave the boy, wiped me silly and wiped me bastard with one thick analog cable.
I cried to my heavenly father but no, nobody answer. 10 years after, I still dey para for both my heavenly father and my earthly father
Because tattoo wey I no ask for, I get am for nyash now
Stop saying nonsense abeg, they one wey dey accuse you kon, wey you do. you no tell us, abi you no steal textbook for school before (oya lie)
Yesterday as I was driving, the story of Joseph and Potiphar's wife flashed through my mind; the lady lied against Joseph and he was sent to prison for an offense he did not commit.
Abi David no commit adultery with Bathsheba for bible ni
Anybody fit carry bible and claim man of God abegi
Update :: omo see as dem dey quote me, e be like say mumu people boku for this Nigeria.
If you wan partner with me start church (make we dey collect tithe and be doing enta power dey go) or start your own mmm with 1000% Promise, quote me abeg
82 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:11am
Negotiate:see her name sef.otobo..whats that??
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Evaberry(f): 11:11am
...
This man is a liar!!!
fake pastor suileman
licky licky
geez his defenses r so fucking stupid
12 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Elnino4ladies: 11:11am
What is this one saying?
14 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by LoremIpsum: 11:11am
Oya sheeples, come and defend your 'Man-god'.
23 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by ebukaobi14(m): 11:11am
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Thisboysef(m): 11:11am
Clears throat
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by montezz(f): 11:11am
Some people just want to hate/condemn for no reason.
If the man is guilty, he should face his trial(if there's any). If not,na their wahala.
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Ermacc: 11:11am
Omooba77:A lot of things have been hidden that will never be uncovered. Even if it may be uncovered later in the future, its significance may wear off. This belief is not practical and is often used as a fortress of comfort and hope by the offended.
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Tokziby: 11:11am
This lady's story looks like a blackmail but it doesn't dispute the fact that they had a thing or two together. No one will ever take a screenshot of a video call except he/she wants to use it as evidence against future disclaimer.
Wande coal was not even a pastor but he refuted the claim that "it wasnt me" despite the glaring evidence.
In Suleman's case, those face-time videos were never photoshopped and it depicts the true facial expression of a man when chatting with an unclad lady. Nobody could have photoshopped those expression on his face.
Nobody holy pass, just accept the thing and move forward.
Once upon a time, a girl named Monica used to blow a job for her boss named Clinton in a certain white building located in an autonomous state where tins are washed. He first refuted the claims but later admitted the incidence, Heavens Never Fell...
Hence Pastor Sula, Over to u
18 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by AntiWailer: 11:11am
Luke 16:8
We should stop being dumb because we are christians. There are basic common sense rules.
The girl accused the Pastor of sleeping with Daniella Okeke.
I have seen proofs beyond reasonable doubt that Apostle gave Daniella a Benz Last year.
I went to the site to check it myself since we all believe Sahara Reporters are liars from HELL
http://www.nairaland.com/3677566/apostle-johnson-suleman-bought-mercedes-benz#54505370
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/11/apostle-johnson-suleman-bought-mercedes-benz-450-gl-nollywood-actress-daniella-okeke
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Adesiji77: 11:12am
Again?
These people should get Personalities of the Year award
Lala, we now know the new "password" for FP
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by unclezuma: 11:12am
Yi ti ni si sunmọ ni didanubi (Google Translate)
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by gamblering: 11:12am
Spirit revealed to you? Craze.
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Lexusgs430: 11:12am
Clinton denied, John Major denied, that yahoo yahoo pastor in Abuja also denied. The wind would soon blow, fowl yansh go open ...................
11 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by EWAagoyin(m): 11:12am
hypocrisy is when u refuse to believe sule is gnashing Stephanie but automatically believe Stephanie when she called out danielle okeke name because Danielle isn't a pastorenue....
sule gnash Stephanie .... dis just a case of bitter side chick coming to destroy u ... instead of sule to give d "D" and settle her with cash out of court he dey form vexing upandan... A lion without jaws and claws will surely be disgraced back home by a dog.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by highscript(m): 11:12am
apostle lick her from head to toe. but honestly this girl no fine, apostle suppose enter poly con see beta babe.
even if he contact me i go arrange for her one angel,angel wey go make jesus wan come back
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Negotiate: 11:12am
ugochukwufrenzy:
I don't know the meaning of the OT in front, but I'm sure the OBO at the end of her name means something in Yoruba language
10 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by MrMontella(m): 11:12am
all these Nigerian pastors,
all after money,
deceiving gullible Africans.
crusade ni , tithe ko
8 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by maxti: 11:13am
I dont jump into conclusions. Only those involved knows the truth.
The Apostle caused it all. As a married man and a man of God. He should have handed her issue to his church welfare committee or even his wife.
Why would he handle her issue personally to the point of sending her money ? Dose he have such time?
what biz has a married pastor with a "female new convert"
These alone are wrong.He should start his apologies from there.
#myhumbleopinion.
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by H2Ossss(m): 11:13am
My main issue is that Suleiman said they communicate... Y should a man of God be having phone conversations with such a lady?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by lammsohiman(m): 11:13am
Just observing.....
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by lonelydora(m): 11:13am
I am not passing judgment but all I know is "By their fruit you shall know them"
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Certitude(m): 11:13am
Elnino4ladies:$eriosly. ayam also not getting it. Did it make FP cause of the names?
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Evaberry(f): 11:13am
Thisboysef:
excuse me daddy
but
must you comment on every thread?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by highrise07(m): 11:13am
people keep saying man of God. has God told anybody who his men are.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by SirWere(m): 11:13am
Truth go surface at the end sha....
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo: When You Lie Against God's Children by Arebay(m): 11:13am
Less worry in matters like this will do us all good.
1 Like
