Source; The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air surveillance activities over the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the railway track to monitor traffic and prevent illegal activities along the routes. The deployment of the additional platforms was informed by the diversion of air traffic from Abuja to Kaduna and the need to provide adequate air cover to safeguard lives, property and critical infrastructure.The Chief of Training and Operation (CTOP), Air Vice Marshal Abdullahi Iya who undertook an operational visit to the Kaduna airport to reassess the security and logistics arrangements disclosed that the NAF commenced aerial patrol of the highway and railway since August last year.He added that the visit was equally to enable the NAF to hold discussion with the civil aviation authority on proper coordination of airfield activities as the NAF uses the same air space to train its pilots undergoing primary flying training.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/air-force-intensifies-aerial.html