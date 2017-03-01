₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by CastedDude: 9:20am
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air surveillance activities over the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the railway track to monitor traffic and prevent illegal activities along the routes. The deployment of the additional platforms was informed by the diversion of air traffic from Abuja to Kaduna and the need to provide adequate air cover to safeguard lives, property and critical infrastructure.
The Chief of Training and Operation (CTOP), Air Vice Marshal Abdullahi Iya who undertook an operational visit to the Kaduna airport to reassess the security and logistics arrangements disclosed that the NAF commenced aerial patrol of the highway and railway since August last year.
He added that the visit was equally to enable the NAF to hold discussion with the civil aviation authority on proper coordination of airfield activities as the NAF uses the same air space to train its pilots undergoing primary flying training.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/air-force-intensifies-aerial.html
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by CastedDude: 9:21am
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by dainformant(m): 9:28am
nice one
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by nextprince: 9:28am
Very good one there.
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by meezynetwork(m): 10:37am
Cool
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by easy343: 10:40am
This is not bad
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by bettercreature(m): 10:40am
This is very dangerious! a very wrong move
They should have closed the Abuja airport partialy like they did in Lagos when repair was going on
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by HsLBroker(m): 10:40am
nextprince:
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by nairaman66(m): 10:40am
For a sec!! That guy look like Jay-Z or probably his Dad... who noticed this??
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by sweetblaze01: 10:40am
nice one
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by wfaso: 10:40am
so special preference is now being paid to abj passengers
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by kabayomi(m): 10:40am
well needed
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by herkeem: 10:40am
Hmmm
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by SWORD419: 10:41am
Good
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by EWAagoyin(m): 10:41am
see as d place be like u.s military base
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by rugged7(m): 10:41am
Wasting fuel flying helicopters. Instead of flying drones as over watch and having rapid deployment forces available to use the helicopters in case of banditry.
At half the cost.
Why is Nigeria cursed with morons in leadership positions
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by awa(m): 10:41am
Confused nation...
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Thisis2raw(m): 10:42am
Will this continue for the next 6weeks?
Well Sha nice one
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:42am
Kudos to the Nigerian Air Force. Security of lives and property is very important.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Lexusgs430: 10:42am
How long would they keep giving security cover? Fire Brigade approach.. ..... .. .... ......
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Zoharariel(m): 10:42am
K
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by mgdimagaladima(m): 10:43am
for what den?
who it help..... don't let bokoharam vex and bomb dat yeye helicopter oooo
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by WeNoGoDie: 10:43am
Na only Abuja kaduna road? Lagos Onitsha nko, others nko
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Hasmos(m): 10:43am
This is good. It could be better if all our roads will be covered. All lives should matter, irrespective of positions.
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by ktrezo: 10:43am
i am yet to understand how this thing works. after your flight to Kaduna, who will pay for your transport down to abuja?
|Re: Photos Of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover Over Abuja-Kaduna Highway by Lexusgs430: 10:44am
They are better ways to provide cover, than air surveillance.................
