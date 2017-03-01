Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! (26272 Views)

Tonto Dikeh Has Something To Say About The Olamide/ Don Jazzy Saga (Screenshot) / Tonto Dikeh Has Terminal Cancer, 5 Months To Live, Actress Under Spiritual Attac / pics to prove tonto dikeh has the firmest boobs in nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





...Below is a list of the few amongst many

Tonto vs Mercy Johnson

Tonto vs Halima Abubakar

Tonto vs Linda Ikeji

Tonto vs Chief capo( Her ex)

Tonto vs osita promise(Another ex)

Tonto vs Rotimi Ajanaku(Her ex too. Falsefully claimed he ran away with her money because he promised to gift her some cash and he later changed his mind about it)

Tonto vs Yvonne Nelson(Over Iyanya)

Tonto vs Toyin lawani (Over her married ex)

Tonto vs Onyi Alex (Over Osita Promise

Tonto vs Malivehood (Her ex before she got married accused him of selling fake diamond)

Oh! Forget to add that Her many househelps including burning their cloths

http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/haba-list-of-people--has-had.html?m=0 Tonto Dikeh has a terrible habit of fighting people after she fallhe takes to social media to attack people because she's bipolar and vindicative...Below is a list of the few amongst manyTonto vs Mercy JohnsonTonto vs Halima AbubakarTonto vs Linda IkejiTonto vs Chief capo( Her ex)Tonto vs osita promise(Another ex)Tonto vs Rotimi Ajanaku(Her ex too. Falsefully claimed he ran away with her money because he promised to gift her some cash and he later changed his mind about it)Tonto vs Yvonne Nelson(Over Iyanya)Tonto vs Toyin lawani (Over her married ex)Tonto vs Onyi Alex (Over Osita PromiseTonto vs Malivehood (Her ex before she got married accused him of selling fake diamond)Oh! Forget to add that Her many househelps including burning their cloths 5 Likes 1 Share

E no matter... she na tiger sha... tonto should come and fight with this white thief, you wont believe how big the jewelry item she stole is, with lots of sharp edges, yet she forced it into her privates just to hide it... http://naijavocal.com/wolrds-greatest-female-thief-hides-jewelry-inside-unbelievable/ 2 Likes

Enough of tonto already, mtchdde 12 Likes

I don't support domestic violence or hitting a woman for any reason but we should regard how some women are worse than the devil while trying to push even a gentle man beyond limit.



Some men are not disciplined and will resort to violence when "overstretched" by hardened stubborn women.



I mean how else will such a man react when a woman assults and destroys property worth $20,000 just out of suspicion. We're talking about close to N4 million hard earned.



I will never justify men who resort to physical abuse but women should understand that not all men are civil...and women included.



Yes let us also count women so inhuman that they turture their househelp to death. Many in the news.Thats domestic violence too. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Theses are d days of Tonto and apostle



Apostle and Tonto limited



Me I dey siddon look mode tho 27 Likes 4 Shares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFXHyBG7mAo





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fogd9Nk00gk Check out my channel for nice beats and subscribe for more 1 Like 1 Share

Tonto vs op (over dis post) 11 Likes

Una get time o! 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't mind the prostitute 21 Likes 1 Share

Jobless pervs 3 Likes

Were alaso

Irrelevant post 2 Likes

OgatheTop:

Don't mind the prostitute have you slept with her?

How is she a prostitute?

Don't do unto others what you wouldn't want them doing to you.

Have a nice Sunday. have you slept with her?How is she a prostitute?Don't do unto others what you wouldn't want them doing to you.Have a nice Sunday. 43 Likes 6 Shares

Thought I begged naira land to give a day off this apostle Suleiman and tonto dikes issues....I'm sick and tired o,I'll soon be out of this nairaland posting some rubbish all for traffic 2 Likes

Op, come here, make I pray for yyou

most controversial lady of the year 1 Like

Tonto vs Gideon Okeke. she shouldnt transfer this aggressive spirit to her son oooo 7 Likes





Tonto V Mukina2/Ishilove ( fought over Seun's sango Otta heart) 13 Likes 1 Share

Am still on a countdown to see a day Tonto will not be on the front page.



Sometimes i do think she is a co-owner of this forum. 4 Likes

ride on girl. nigeriaos will start calling u names cus u dont take sh1t from no one

All hail toto decay, the indisputable world heavy weight champion! 4 Likes

Lamp..she never see anything..by the time bloggers finish with her..she will wish she has just kept quiet and divorce her husband... Ladies been making noise over issues since 1765AD 3 Likes

no of posts about tontoh dikeh I have seen : 18, no of them I have given a fuçk about : 00000.000000000.

Okay ooooo, so what do you want us to do about it? 3 Likes

Sips tea... hope she gets an award 4 Likes

OP there is vacancy in i will like you to apply

Tonto vs Van Vicker







She slapped Van because he told her to go somewhere and finish his smoke. 5 Likes

G

5 Likes

G