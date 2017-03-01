₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Afro3: 11:19am
Tonto Dikeh has a terrible habit of fighting people after she fallhe takes to social media to attack people because she's bipolar and vindicative
...Below is a list of the few amongst many
Tonto vs Mercy Johnson
Tonto vs Halima Abubakar
Tonto vs Linda Ikeji
Tonto vs Chief capo( Her ex)
Tonto vs osita promise(Another ex)
Tonto vs Rotimi Ajanaku(Her ex too. Falsefully claimed he ran away with her money because he promised to gift her some cash and he later changed his mind about it)
Tonto vs Yvonne Nelson(Over Iyanya)
Tonto vs Toyin lawani (Over her married ex)
Tonto vs Onyi Alex (Over Osita Promise
Tonto vs Malivehood (Her ex before she got married accused him of selling fake diamond)
Oh! Forget to add that Her many househelps including burning their cloths
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Negotiate: 11:23am
E no matter... she na tiger sha... tonto should come and fight with this white thief, you wont believe how big the jewelry item she stole is, with lots of sharp edges, yet she forced it into her privates just to hide it... http://naijavocal.com/wolrds-greatest-female-thief-hides-jewelry-inside-unbelievable/
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by citytv(f): 11:26am
Enough of tonto already, mtchdde
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by WeNoGoDie: 11:26am
I don't support domestic violence or hitting a woman for any reason but we should regard how some women are worse than the devil while trying to push even a gentle man beyond limit.
Some men are not disciplined and will resort to violence when "overstretched" by hardened stubborn women.
I mean how else will such a man react when a woman assults and destroys property worth $20,000 just out of suspicion. We're talking about close to N4 million hard earned.
I will never justify men who resort to physical abuse but women should understand that not all men are civil...and women included.
Yes let us also count women so inhuman that they turture their househelp to death. Many in the news.Thats domestic violence too.
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by ArchEnemy(m): 11:31am
Theses are d days of Tonto and apostle
Apostle and Tonto limited
Me I dey siddon look mode tho
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by skitkid2(m): 2:40pm
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by yomibelle(f): 2:40pm
Tonto vs op (over dis post)
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by viexcey(f): 2:40pm
Una get time o!
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by OgatheTop: 2:40pm
Don't mind the prostitute
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Movingcoil(m): 2:40pm
Jobless pervs
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Dreamscometrue: 2:40pm
Were alaso
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by muller101(m): 2:42pm
Irrelevant post
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Movingcoil(m): 2:42pm
OgatheTop:have you slept with her?
How is she a prostitute?
Don't do unto others what you wouldn't want them doing to you.
Have a nice Sunday.
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by jeromzy(m): 2:42pm
Thought I begged naira land to give a day off this apostle Suleiman and tonto dikes issues....I'm sick and tired o,I'll soon be out of this nairaland posting some rubbish all for traffic
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by idbami2(m): 2:42pm
Op, come here, make I pray for yyou
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Desdola(m): 2:42pm
most controversial lady of the year
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:42pm
Tonto vs Gideon Okeke. she shouldnt transfer this aggressive spirit to her son oooo
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by ifyalways(f): 2:43pm
Tonto V Mukina2/Ishilove ( fought over Seun's sango Otta heart)
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by tooth4tooth: 2:43pm
Am still on a countdown to see a day Tonto will not be on the front page.
Sometimes i do think she is a co-owner of this forum.
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by gabazin080(m): 2:43pm
ride on girl. nigeriaos will start calling u names cus u dont take sh1t from no one
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by divicoded: 2:44pm
All hail toto decay, the indisputable world heavy weight champion!
4 Likes
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by babyfaceafrica: 2:44pm
Lamp..she never see anything..by the time bloggers finish with her..she will wish she has just kept quiet and divorce her husband... Ladies been making noise over issues since 1765AD
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by dessz(m): 2:44pm
no of posts about tontoh dikeh I have seen : 18, no of them I have given a fuçk about : 00000.000000000.
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by phatasschick(f): 2:45pm
Okay ooooo, so what do you want us to do about it?
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Bumbae1(f): 2:45pm
Sips tea... hope she gets an award
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by emmykk(m): 2:45pm
OP there is vacancy in i will like you to apply
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by htron(m): 2:46pm
Tonto vs Van Vicker
She slapped Van because he told her to go somewhere and finish his smoke.
5 Likes
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Drienzia: 2:46pm
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by maddman: 2:47pm
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by Donald7610: 2:47pm
|Re: List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallouts With! by sabi99(m): 2:47pm
Please u pple shud let ds gel be naaaa. I saw tonto n osita; thinking its osita iheme.
