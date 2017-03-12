Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack (16351 Views)

As we anxiously await cabinet shake-up by PMB, here are candid recommendations for sack:



1.Yemi Adeosun: the worst ever minister of finance. Naive, clueless with a false sense of achievement.

2. CBN governor: confused, naive and incompetent

3. Fashola: too busy doing absolutely nothing. He doesn't have a clue at all. He should be stripped of power and housing ministries.

4. Yemi Osibanjo: Was amazed when he blamed forex crisis on corruption n pipeline vandalism. He doesn't have a clue about the economy and therefore should be removed as the head of the economic team. A more competent technocrat should be appointed.

5. Udo Udoma: a disaster and a square peg in a round hole. Shouldn't have any business with budget and national planning. Ben Akabueze should replace him.

6. Customs boss: a disgrace to customs. A man with an ethnic agenda.

7. DSS boss: another man with an ethnic agenda. DSS is now an enemy of the people.

8. Babachir Lawal: an arrogant, clueless and corrupt grass cutter.

9. Education minister: lol. A career accountant heading such an impotant sector. No wonder education in Nigeria is in coma.

10. Health minister: a reverred classroom professor but definitely incompetent in managing the health sector. Old, slow in action, divisive and unreceptive to new ideas. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Amaechi nko? 15 Likes

Shakeup ke?! There should be total clearance. 4 Likes

until we are ready to practise true federalism,thats when nigeria will start moving forward

let the federal government be incharge of foreign affairs,military and monetary policy.let the state be incharge of all the roads in their state,police,power etc 14 Likes 1 Share

That Sport minister should go 7 Likes

if only we could put u in their shoes. people 4get about their faults by seeing faults in what others do. 10 Likes

All of them.



The only minister that could have had small hope has got a better position abroad.



Emefailure,Dalung,Adeosun are critical cases. 2 Likes

Nigeria is poor.

Because of buhari

Because of APC 11 Likes

It kemi adeosun not yemi 8 Likes

All of them should be removed. Bunch of clueless people.

Apostle Joshua selmann of CGC zaria should be made minister of finance... That man is a brain box 4 Likes

. To me all of them are incompetent Who's more clueless than the minister of sports. To me all of them are incompetent 7 Likes

www.nairaland.com/3537744/facebook-man-gives-solution-pres So Finally Emefuele to leave post.... after long time prediction and forex failure.... here is the man that has predict Emefuele failure

how many people come remain

These minister will remain

Finance

Works power housing

To maintain stability and provide required confidence in the system to enable fulfillment of Economic recovery Plan



Going out

Education

FCT

Communication

Science 4 Likes



We need a presidential shake up too Buhari himself should goan retire sef.We need a presidential shake up too 6 Likes 2 Shares

Okay also include head of BMCs (sarrki, omenka, etc) 10 Likes 1 Share

Petroleum minister should resign too 5 Likes 1 Share

You forgot to add the worst petroleum minister since the discovery of oil. Buhari needs to sack himself. 5 Likes 1 Share

You are entitled to your opinion You are entitled to your opinion 9 Likes

I almost took the OP serious until I went through the list and his reasons then I knew his type 15 Likes 1 Share

walemoney007:

until we are ready to practise true federalism,thats when nigeria will start moving forward

let the federal government be incharge of foreign affairs,military and monetary policy.let the state be incharge of all the roads in their state,police,power etc



Them no go agree Them no go agree