|Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by ProfDumbledor(m): 11:55am
As we anxiously await cabinet shake-up by PMB, here are candid recommendations for sack:
1.Yemi Adeosun: the worst ever minister of finance. Naive, clueless with a false sense of achievement.
2. CBN governor: confused, naive and incompetent
3. Fashola: too busy doing absolutely nothing. He doesn't have a clue at all. He should be stripped of power and housing ministries.
4. Yemi Osibanjo: Was amazed when he blamed forex crisis on corruption n pipeline vandalism. He doesn't have a clue about the economy and therefore should be removed as the head of the economic team. A more competent technocrat should be appointed.
5. Udo Udoma: a disaster and a square peg in a round hole. Shouldn't have any business with budget and national planning. Ben Akabueze should replace him.
6. Customs boss: a disgrace to customs. A man with an ethnic agenda.
7. DSS boss: another man with an ethnic agenda. DSS is now an enemy of the people.
8. Babachir Lawal: an arrogant, clueless and corrupt grass cutter.
9. Education minister: lol. A career accountant heading such an impotant sector. No wonder education in Nigeria is in coma.
10. Health minister: a reverred classroom professor but definitely incompetent in managing the health sector. Old, slow in action, divisive and unreceptive to new ideas.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by menxer(m): 12:11pm
ProfDumbledor:And your recommendations for their replacements are:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Buharimustgo: 1:34pm
Amaechi nko?
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Scream(m): 1:55pm
Shakeup ke?! There should be total clearance.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by walemoney007(m): 2:09pm
until we are ready to practise true federalism,thats when nigeria will start moving forward
let the federal government be incharge of foreign affairs,military and monetary policy.let the state be incharge of all the roads in their state,police,power etc
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by OBAGADAFFI: 2:22pm
That Sport minister should go
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by acenazt: 3:04pm
if only we could put u in their shoes. people 4get about their faults by seeing faults in what others do.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by enemmo(f): 3:16pm
All of them.
The only minister that could have had small hope has got a better position abroad.
Emefailure,Dalung,Adeosun are critical cases.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by berrystunn(m): 4:14pm
Nigeria is poor.
Because of buhari
Because of APC
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Royals1st: 4:14pm
It kemi adeosun not yemi
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by unclezuma: 4:15pm
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Shortyy(f): 4:15pm
All of them should be removed. Bunch of clueless people.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by emmanuel596(m): 4:15pm
Apostle Joshua selmann of CGC zaria should be made minister of finance... That man is a brain box
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by sweerychick(f): 4:15pm
Who's more clueless than the minister of sports . To me all of them are incompetent
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Ra88: 4:15pm
K
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by abeniagbon(m): 4:15pm
So Finally Emefuele to leave post.... after long time prediction and forex failure.... here is the man that has predict Emefuele failure
www.nairaland.com/3537744/facebook-man-gives-solution-pres
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by pharmadoctor(m): 4:15pm
how many people come remain
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by IbnSultaan(m): 4:15pm
These minister will remain
Finance
Works power housing
To maintain stability and provide required confidence in the system to enable fulfillment of Economic recovery Plan
Going out
Education
FCT
Communication
Science
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Emmylyon(m): 4:15pm
Buhari himself should goan retire sef.
We need a presidential shake up too
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Dandsome: 4:16pm
Okay also include head of BMCs (sarrki, omenka, etc)
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:16pm
Petroleum minister should resign too
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Ermacc: 4:16pm
You forgot to add the worst petroleum minister since the discovery of oil. Buhari needs to sack himself.
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by Ndkings1(m): 4:17pm
Just observing hhhmmmmm
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by oluemmakay(m): 4:17pm
Fhhh
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by godfatherx: 4:17pm
ProfDumbledor:
You are entitled to your opinion
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by HAH: 4:17pm
I almost took the OP serious until I went through the list and his reasons then I knew his type
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by burkingx: 4:18pm
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by berrystunn(m): 4:18pm
walemoney007:
Them no go agree
|Re: Buhari's Cabinet Shake-up: My Candid Recommendations For Sack by sweerychick(f): 4:18pm
Evaberry:what happened? So that I can know what kinda of encouragement I'll give you
