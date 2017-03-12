]My name is Ipob and this is my Germane view. I love Nairaland for one reason they post news they don't support any political party.



This SARS must stop this nonsense. When my cousin was drinking with my friends in Ebonyi state after they finished in Ashawo house. This SARS people arrested them. Beat them very well asked for bail.



I told my brother who was a senior army officer we came with our troops we raid everywhere. We opened fire if u heard about the open fire between Army and SARS ending 2016 in Ebonyi state we were the ones.

When we were begged we asked to go with our cousin and to go with people who arrested them.

We did so many experiments with them.



In Ebonyi State now if u wear black and black SARS will arrest u.

That is the benefit of having a military brother.



But this SARS are turning to terrorist like the IPOB organization.



The Government need to look into them.

Like sending a group of boys to drink if the SARS comes to intimidate them they arrest them.

The government should be testing them with military men pretending to be civilians so when they come to intimidate they loose their jobs.That's my suggestion 5 Likes