₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,196 members, 3,414,412 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 08:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) (8115 Views)
Policemen Awaiting Saraki Brutalise NAMA Officer In Kwara (pic) / "SARS Officials Shoot Man Dead In Bodo City & Hijack Ballot Boxes" (Graphic Pics / FRSC Arrests Driver Carrying Container In Eket, Akwa Ibom - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by ijustdey: 5:49pm
Policemen attached to the Special Anti -Robbery Squad in Akwa Ibom allegedly brutalised some civilians in Eket area of the state.
http://punchng.com/sars-operatives-allegedly-brutalise-civilians-in-eket/
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by kllinxman(m): 5:59pm
Twisted Story.
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by DEBUCHMANNY: 6:38pm
which way Nigeria? in Sunny Okosun's voice
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 7:52pm
Is it the hair cut that's brutality? Abeg mek them go cut their hairs, look like human beings and thank the SARS guys later.
9 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 7:57pm
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Standardcosting(f): 7:57pm
If truly they did flog you, you won't have time to pose for picture
5 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by iskky1: 7:57pm
SARS na terror unit of NPF
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by DickDastardly(m): 7:57pm
My private and armpit will need some shaving ... and i'm too lazy ... where can i find SARS Barbers?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:57pm
dah means if na me dem catch.....Dem go pay for my 5star bedroom inside cell
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Ra88: 7:57pm
But why
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Dumba088(m): 7:57pm
Too bad,
Meanwhile
They won't Cover their body vry well before they go
house of God in order to avoid temptation. And if
pastor come do small thing we no go hear word abi
they think say pastor catapult na wood?# I Salute my
Muslim sister #
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by IpobExposed: 7:58pm
]My name is Ipob and this is my Germane view. I love Nairaland for one reason they post news they don't support any political party.
This SARS must stop this nonsense. When my cousin was drinking with my friends in Ebonyi state after they finished in Ashawo house. This SARS people arrested them. Beat them very well asked for bail.
I told my brother who was a senior army officer we came with our troops we raid everywhere. We opened fire if u heard about the open fire between Army and SARS ending 2016 in Ebonyi state we were the ones.
When we were begged we asked to go with our cousin and to go with people who arrested them.
We did so many experiments with them.
In Ebonyi State now if u wear black and black SARS will arrest u.
That is the benefit of having a military brother.
But this SARS are turning to terrorist like the IPOB organization.
The Government need to look into them.
Like sending a group of boys to drink if the SARS comes to intimidate them they arrest them.
The government should be testing them with military men pretending to be civilians so when they come to intimidate they loose their jobs.That's my suggestion
5 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Kimjinkyu(f): 7:58pm
which way Nigeria
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by enadad: 7:58pm
the police you set up a unit where one can report police harasment to. We get rights as humans nau, even if our rights no dey d constitution
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by cocaineaddict(m): 7:58pm
I don't understand. Does everybody in eket dress in that cameraman jacket? Where are other passersby
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Segse(m): 7:58pm
Rubbish
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by shortgun(m): 7:58pm
Nonsense
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Abdulazeez007(m): 7:58pm
Nigerian bloggers and hypocrisy, wetin d gus do,dem no talk!
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by obembet(m): 7:58pm
Thank God no be DSS
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by mrlaw93(m): 7:58pm
They luk lyk cultists abi they are..
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by agboskipool(m): 7:58pm
stop dressing like an arm robber dey will stop harrassing u their human
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by chibboy: 7:59pm
pls let us be careful with how we incite the masses against the authorities.. the nigerian police is not perfect but they are trying.. atleast the army has been prosecuting erring officers of late.. the best you can do is to foward your complain to the force hq and they will surely be disciplined. it was just a case of some overzealous officers thats all. the police is trying.. atleaat they got rid of vampire
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by easy343: 7:59pm
I give up for POLICE Matter abeg, them too dey mess up
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by mich24: 7:59pm
I give It up to this cesspit of a country,
Confused Country.
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Goahead(m): 7:59pm
Eziokwuegbuozoo:Shut the fvck up
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by esmarcq(m): 7:59pm
Full Story please , cause the Nigerian police I know would've have gone beyond what I see here for suspected cultists
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Dadiyooo: 7:59pm
Madness at its peak
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by dangote7510(m): 8:00pm
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Segzyelnino(m): 8:00pm
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by khristology(m): 8:00pm
Which kin COUNTY we dey
|Re: SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:00pm
Seen & noted.
How 12-year-old Schoolboy Aided Arrest Of His Kidnappers–police ! / Sexy Brazilian Cop Arrests Gang Leader, Gang Members Leaks Her Nude Pictures... / Good morning people, Have a nice day
Viewing this topic: deeplow, pdf90(m), EXLOVER(m), kblak1, nybol(m), mmsen, calmG(m), Spicym(f), Einl(m), tolulope855(m), bigdeals, Horlartunes, Divinehenrich(m), airex(m), Omojymoh(m), chinkichun, trigar12(m), Taribizy, christaddicted, DrakeOkonkwo(m), Justbeingreal(m), Dubembiafra, Zealoy(m), baby4u2(f), tayoxx(m), gift01, PheelzAlmighty, Splinz(m), Potch, Inspectorsuga, jolly47, modestofynest(m), MAXIMAL123(m), kyce(m), abulbanaat(m), perfectcrush(m), Fatherson, spayor(m), Cardozzo, Toosure70, Djnotte88(m), AkayTopsy, mygeeZ(m), sniper77(m), otuekong(m), persius555, patfenda(m), CrazyScientist, nadio, gawu1, hexy1, SIGE(m), martxa1993, hoodmenconcept(m), senboy204(m), idowuh98(m), sirwilson(m), jide219(m), Ademoore07(m), Sirlancelot(m), espionage48(m), sirusX(m), Noskydo, preciousmaro, WINDSOW(m), anibi9674, effectplus(m), savagefinder1, lanre377, Yomit71, ManTiger(m), blossomfarm, olayinks007(m), cashlurd(m), kode12, Kbs468(m), Nccollins, jubrils(m), jaymichael(m), ryo(m), mirrorboy, teflondoncuzo(m), felixkimi, ERICOPLC, teckmore(m), drharry, greatmarshall(m), Dumba088(m), oluwaseyi000(m), IpobExposed, juliusocean(m), scarchiji(m), segmond(m), flexrivers(m), arabaribiti, FASH23(m), benbella, Ra88, ephraim18(m), emmachukwu99(m), summerflame(m), Jully17(f), simi4me(m), priceaction, JeffreyJames(m), M17CXi, naijafresh, Taiwoolumide(m), ayuspin, tarikem, Aringon(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10