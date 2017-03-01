₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by PrettyCrystal: 9:09am
This is quite shameful. This young man decided to celebrate his mother's 87th year birthday by posting a half-unclad picture of her on his Facebook page. The guy captioned the photo; checkout the br*ast I destroyed as a last child. pls help me apologize to her and wish her happy 87th years on my behalf. H.B.D great mom.
He has since deleted the post after he was lambasted by angry online users...
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/shameful-see-how-this-man-celebrated.html
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Young03: 9:12am
hmmm na wah o
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Benjom(m): 9:12am
He needs a brain reset... Hian!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Edwinmason(m): 9:13am
social media madness
1 Like
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by wahles(m): 9:14am
Another 1
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by softwerk(f): 9:16am
I have nothing to comment
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by nepapole(m): 9:19am
Chai...see better Bobbi.
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by lofty900(m): 9:20am
Hahahaha. He lied! He's the last child, that means the breastt has already been destroyed before it got to his turn.. The first born destroyed it
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by dainformant(m): 10:08am
this guy should be ashamed of himself
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by 7footre(m): 11:19am
Lol... he must have suckled for quite a number of years to have turned d booby into slippers
1 Like
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by amiibaby(f): 11:36am
Kai....he must have missed it so very very plentiful.
This thing u are doing
There is God oooo
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by idbami2(m): 11:37am
Ah.. Laakuli jalailu..
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Divay22(f): 11:37am
Na WA o
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by soberdrunk(m): 11:37am
His mother, his facebook page, his business........
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by sbergy: 11:37am
crazy people are spring up by the day
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by jimmyero: 11:38am
what is all these nau
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by BlindAngel(m): 11:38am
Mtchewwwww
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by hdami: 11:38am
Oh my God... this is crazy
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by SexyNairalander: 11:38am
booked
how mothers association of africa would be looking at him now
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Oyind18: 11:38am
nepapole:You well so?
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by SeunWedsLinda(m): 11:39am
Is this Kenya or Nigeria?
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:39am
It is obvious...
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by naijaboiy: 11:42am
I can't just help but think he might probably still be destroying the breast now.
But who took the shot? That's the bigger idiot!
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by woodcook: 11:43am
Says those whose ancestors were running around butt Unclad before the white men showed up.
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by collitexnaira(m): 11:43am
That is a psycho on the loose
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Chimaritoponcho: 11:43am
nepapole:Mad man
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by Praktikals(m): 11:44am
nepapole:dont tell me your John Thomas is rising o
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by yemmight(m): 11:44am
The rate at which good brains are dwindling in this country is alarming. We need to do something fast.
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by bigsmoke2(m): 11:44am
nepapole:U need epp
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by collitexnaira(m): 11:45am
nepapole:Your situation is worse than the man
|Re: Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook by lamalang(m): 11:46am
I doubt if this guy has brain in that head
