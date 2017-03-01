Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Celebrated His Mother's 87th Birthday By Exposing Her Breasts On Facebook (3093 Views)

Man Fetches Water With Baskets: How Would You Describe This Man? (photo) / An Elderly Nigerian Man Celebrated In Far Away U.S.A.. The Era Of Change. / Ever Wished To Take A Nap On 3rd Mainland Bridge? This Man Did! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

checkout the br*ast I destroyed as a last child. pls help me apologize to her and wish her happy 87th years on my behalf. H.B.D great mom.



He has since deleted the post after he was lambasted by angry online users...



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/shameful-see-how-this-man-celebrated.html This is quite shameful. This young man decided to celebrate his mother's 87th year birthday by posting a half-unclad picture of her on his Facebook page. The guy captioned the photo;He has since deleted the post after he was lambasted by angry online users...

hmmm na wah o

He needs a brain reset... Hian! 2 Likes

social media madness 1 Like

Another 1

I have nothing to comment

Chai...see better Bobbi.

Hahahaha. He lied! He's the last child, that means the breastt has already been destroyed before it got to his turn.. The first born destroyed it

this guy should be ashamed of himself

Lol... he must have suckled for quite a number of years to have turned d booby into slippers 1 Like

Kai....he must have missed it so very very plentiful.













This thing u are doing



There is God oooo

Ah.. Laakuli jalailu..

Na WA o

His mother, his facebook page, his business........

crazy people are spring up by the day

what is all these nau

Mtchewwwww

Oh my God... this is crazy

booked





how mothers association of africa would be looking at him now

nepapole:

Chai...see better Bobbi. You well so? You well so?

Is this Kenya or Nigeria?

It is obvious...





But who took the shot? That's the bigger idiot! I can't just help but think he might probably still be destroying the breast now.But who took the shot? That's the bigger idiot!

Says those whose ancestors were running around butt Unclad before the white men showed up.

That is a psycho on the loose

nepapole:

Chai...see better Bobbi. Mad man Mad man

nepapole:

Chai...see better Bobbi. dont tell me your John Thomas is rising o dont tell me your John Thomas is rising o

The rate at which good brains are dwindling in this country is alarming. We need to do something fast.

nepapole:

Chai...see better Bobbi. U need epp U need epp

nepapole:

Chai...see better Bobbi. Your situation is worse than the man Your situation is worse than the man