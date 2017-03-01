₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign
by 360frolic(m): 9:20am
Senator Solomon Adeola has called on Hammed Ali, Comptroller-General of Customs, to resign if he won't wear uniforms while appearing before the Nigerian Senate.
In a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Senator Adeola said that the Senate resolution summoning Ali to appear in Custom Service uniform and rank was aimed at protecting the organization’s integrity.
The statement reads, “We have had a Major General, Haladu Hanniya as head of FRSC wearing the agency’s uniform as well as a Major Danjuma Maigari wearing even the KAI uniform in Lagos State, all in a bid to promote agencies they lead.
“This is not the Abacha military era when a Sole Administrator was appointed to head the Nigerian Customs.”
“Except in covert operations, an officer in these organizations operating without uniform could be taken to be performing illegal duty or worse, be taken as not representing the institution at all.
“And as stated on the floor of the Senate in plenary, the Comptroller General is a rank that can only be worm on uniform and not on mufti.”
''There is concern among officers and men of the Customs Service on the appointment of 'outsider' to head the agency as it is a morale killer, career progression inhibitor as well as damaging to the organizational growth of the service stressing that there may be need to amend the Nigerian Customs Act to restrict appointment of CG to career officers as it is done in the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Immigrations and the Nigerian Prisons Service.
"The APC-led Government of President Muhammadu Buhari was elected on the promise of change, adherence to rule of law and renunciation of impunity in any forms. The story we hear daily is the arrogance and high-handedness of the CG and name dropping of the President. We had it on good authority of his reluctance to be answerable to the Minister of Finance as stipulated in laws of the land. We that were elected cannot look the other way while the people we represent are subjected to avoidable hardship orchestrated by an unelected appointee in a bid to cure the inefficiencies of the agency he leads. We are in a democracy," the Senator added.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Pierohandsome: 9:37am
This CG ALI HAMMED is jst too stubborn for my liking.What is there in putting on the uniform of the organization u head?i see this as mere arrogance
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by bedspread: 10:42am
THIS ALI SEF!
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by ticker(m): 10:59am
His godfather don land o
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:02am
Dropshots thinks otherwise
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Alleviating: 11:38am
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Flexherbal(m): 11:38am
These people self
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by amiibaby(f): 11:38am
Ok
Next
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by hdami: 11:39am
Lets see how this goes
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by jimmyero: 11:39am
senate like to dey show themselves
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by sbergy: 11:40am
bedspread:man needs to swallow his pride and find pride in wearing the Uniform
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Alleviating: 11:40am
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by DICKtator: 11:40am
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by greggng: 11:40am
Very unsserious senate with misplaced priority. Does wearing uniform change the economic challenges?
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:41am
I don't want to read this article
No time
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by freeborn76(m): 11:41am
This is silly! Is the man doing his job or not? Wetin be uniform matter here na?
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by goodnewscliff(m): 11:41am
I don tire for this their yeye news.....i wan buy chic choc biscuit ohhhh
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by homopoliticus: 11:41am
Na aboki
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by crackhouse(m): 11:42am
hi
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by ddippset(m): 11:42am
Senators are just like pastors. They think they are hollier than everyone else. Bunch of looters who do nothing in Abuja but fuuuuccck little girls.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Stricker321: 11:43am
He looks like a stubborn goat, just look at his face.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by buchilino(m): 11:43am
PERSONALLY HIS APPOINTMENT WAS ONE OF D MANY TERRIBLE MISTAKES BUHARI HAS MADE. SECOND, RECALLING A RETIRED DSS OFFICIAL 2 HEAD D DSS, N LOTS OF OTHERS.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by MaziOmenuko: 11:43am
Why is the senate chasing shadows over uniform or not? The last custom DG that wore uniform all his career even while asleep stole so much that over 17 luxury cars each worth over N12mil was found in his personal warehouse. Did the uniform prevent the man from stealing like poverty reigns supreme in his generation?
They should concentrate on why the custom DG wants vehicles already plying the roads to go for vehicle verification after making it through the borders; and why the custom has decided to be ransacking warehouses at the dead of night to cart away bags of rice belonging to peasant traders after the said rice has successfully passed thru the borders.
All these uniform and non-uniform is just cherry-picking and an empty d1ck measuring contest!
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by lamalang(m): 11:44am
This guy was one time governor of Kaduna state yet he left without having a personal house and also drives old 504. You can see how stubborn he is
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by messenger4891: 11:44am
I wonder how an outsider will be heading custom while the officers are there for that appointment .it really goes a long way to explain the change mantra of APC lead government as fake on its own. it is demoralizing to the men of custom .impunity at its peak if i may say .Anyways i support the senate for this step they are taking blc there is no way all of them could be corrupt for another person to head them.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:44am
Ok
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Chimaritoponcho: 11:45am
All these politricktians sef
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Infinitikoncept(m): 11:45am
War of ego
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Dandsome: 11:45am
Those people saying uniform doesn't matter should realize something.... People are not happy that an outsider came from nowhere to head that agency simply because his brother is the president.
We all know how army look down on other agencies as second to them hence the man is seeing it as belittling for him to put on the uniform. The truth of the matter is that if you can't take the heat, the get out of the kitchen.
If he can't put it on to boost the morale of his people in the agency to show them a little sense of belonging then he should resign... He's not bigger than Nigeria and Nigeria is not his own.
If he can't be proud of being seen in the uniform, then he should take his pride home.
Let him resign.
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by mamapidgin: 11:45am
What is there in puting on a uniform is he not proud of the job or not proud of the uniform? ... The same uniform and rank some people are willing to die for...
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by Olarajee(m): 11:45am
No be by force. Hameed Ali is just acting too stubborn. If you aint interested in representing an organization you head, why not resign? Too much love for power these days ehn!
|Re: Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign by agabusta: 11:45am
Unserious senators.
