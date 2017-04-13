Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower (3889 Views)

Senator Adeola Denies Ownership of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower - Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, on Wednesday expressed denied alleging his ownership of N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Lagos.



An online news platform has alleged Senator Adeola to have stashed the huge cash in anticipation of using the money to finance his gubernatorial ambition in one the states of the South West.



But in a press statement, signed by the Media Adviser to the Senator, Chief Kayode Odunaro, he escribed the media report as “absolute lies”and calculated blackmail to dent the image of the lawmaker.



“We are aware that the satanic report is a conscious antics by some politicians, who are have been having sleepless nights in the rising profile of Senator Adeola, and his impeccable records as a grassroots democrat.



“These elements are hell bent to eliminate him in their paranoid political equation towards 2019.



Senator Adeola said he will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone unjustly tarnishing his hard earned reputation and image pursuant of his fundamental rights under the constitution.

I am the owner of the money as everyone they deny am... Aeon ode 4 Likes

Lol @ these politicians. Which kind yeye "rising profile"? 1 Like

Afterall stealing is not corruption. 4 Likes

Most, if not all of those buildings in Ikoyi and the likes are warehouses for hard currencies ... but now the owners are all denying ownership. 4 Likes

who will claim ownership of such money this time around unless he/she fears no detention.

The FG should stop asking for the owner of the funds because no one will ever come out to claim the ownership.



Sai Baba, please get court injunction that if no one comes out for the money within 7 days, then the funds should be confiscated and use the money for things that will better the lives of Nigerians.



15 Billion naira cash, when I cannot even boast of 15 naira. Naija politician are heartless. 10 Likes

The FG should stop asking for the owner of the funds because no one will ever come out to claim the ownership.



Sai Baba, please get court injunction that if no one comes out for the money within 7 days, then the funds should be confiscated and use the money for things that will better the lives of Nigerians.



15 Billion naira cash, when I cannot even boast of 15 naira. Naija politician are heartless.

If I was to do an investigation, the owner of dat house would be the first person to be picked up, and he will lead the way to those who were living in d house!





Good point my brother.

If I was to do an investigation, the owner of dat house would be the first person to be picked up, and he will lead the way to those who were living in d house!



What do you expect from a country where corruption has eaten into every sector like acid on skin.



Don't be surprised if they never find out the owner of those bills. 1 Like

Na me get am oooooo 1 Like

Propaganda machine is on fire! What else would you do, if you have a failed economy and a bunch of clueless old men as ministers? 1 Like

Na my own ooooo! Bring the money to me!

Lets share this money and forhget the owners

lol, I'm dead

Since everyone is denying, lemme claim it Abeg the money is my own ooo

WHO COME GET THE MONEY NOW?

Who come get the money na... Shey na me ni??





Or abi na ghost build Osborne tower



Use your kidney EFCC The owner of Osborne Tower knows who has the money.

Will all these stashed money prevent the owner from dying?

And you will see religious leaders and misguided youths supporting such looters when actually they destroy generstions unborn by their acts. Only time will tell wealth cannot stop sickness/pains or death. One can remember Michael Jackson that was put in special oxygenated room and the scientists gave him the life expectancy of 120 years where is he today and at what age did he die?

Efi Awusa

Since everyone is denying ownership of the money please send it to my account

Since the money has no ownership , its mine





If dem born u well come out claim am na. You ll be eating efcc beans in the next few weeks.



If dem born u well come out claim am na. You ll be eating efcc beans in the next few weeks.

Na only Andrew Yakubu be man among all of una. The guy get liver sue efcc sef say on top this money, we die put.

Jeeeeeesu! amaka why? Why everyone they fear take ownership of the money now?



Plus sahara or any other online news just tell the world say na me get the money plis.



I'm ready to face any sanction from any quarters given that I will be given 20% of the money.

By This Time 2000 Years Ago

Judas Iscariot Don Receive Alert!.....

based on logistics, e fit be say na dia he stash d money 1 Like