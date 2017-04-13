₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by 36governors: 2:10pm
Senator Adeola Denies Ownership of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower - Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, on Wednesday expressed denied alleging his ownership of N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Lagos.
Source - http://www.viviangist.net/senator-adeola-denies-ownership-of-discovered-billions-in-osborne-tower
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Sketchandcraft(m): 2:12pm
I am the owner of the money as everyone they deny am... Aeon ode
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by FirstCounsel(m): 2:23pm
Lol @ these politicians. Which kind yeye "rising profile"?
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by GameGod(m): 2:23pm
Afterall stealing is not corruption.
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by hucienda: 2:31pm
Most, if not all of those buildings in Ikoyi and the likes are warehouses for hard currencies ... but now the owners are all denying ownership.
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Banbasil: 3:59pm
who will claim ownership of such money this time around unless he/she fears no detention.
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by madridguy(m): 5:09pm
The FG should stop asking for the owner of the funds because no one will ever come out to claim the ownership.
Sai Baba, please get court injunction that if no one comes out for the money within 7 days, then the funds should be confiscated and use the money for things that will better the lives of Nigerians.
15 Billion naira cash, when I cannot even boast of 15 naira. Naija politician are heartless.
10 Likes
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by IVORY2009(m): 6:26pm
madridguy:
If I was to do an investigation, the owner of dat house would be the first person to be picked up, and he will lead the way to those who were living in d house!
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
Good point my brother.
IVORY2009:
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by PapiSmith: 6:35pm
IVORY2009:
What do you expect from a country where corruption has eaten into every sector like acid on skin.
Don't be surprised if they never find out the owner of those bills.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Princess4ng(f): 6:36pm
Na me get am oooooo
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by steppins: 6:36pm
Propaganda machine is on fire! What else would you do, if you have a failed economy and a bunch of clueless old men as ministers?
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by oz4real83(m): 6:36pm
Na my own ooooo! Bring the money to me!
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by burkingx(f): 6:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by NLProblemChild(m): 6:37pm
Lets share this money and forhget the owners
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by unclezuma: 6:37pm
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Abudu2000(m): 6:37pm
Sketchandcraft:lol, I'm dead
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by daamazing(m): 6:37pm
Bj
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by hakeem4(m): 6:38pm
Abeg the money is my own ooo
Since everyone is denying, lemme claim it
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Dhortunn(m): 6:38pm
WHO COME GET THE MONEY NOW?
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by pinnket: 6:38pm
Who come get the money na... Shey na me ni??
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by AngelicBeing: 6:39pm
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by smartty68(m): 6:40pm
The owner of Osborne Tower knows who has the money. Shikina
Or abi na ghost build Osborne tower
Use your kidney EFCC
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Ngasky(m): 6:40pm
Will all these stashed money prevent the owner from dying?
And you will see religious leaders and misguided youths supporting such looters when actually they destroy generstions unborn by their acts. Only time will tell wealth cannot stop sickness/pains or death. One can remember Michael Jackson that was put in special oxygenated room and the scientists gave him the life expectancy of 120 years where is he today and at what age did he die?
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Shelloween(m): 6:41pm
Efi Awusa
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Kobicove(m): 6:41pm
Since everyone is denying ownership of the money please send it to my account
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by KKKWHITE(m): 6:41pm
Since the money has no ownership , its mine
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:41pm
Lol. This is funny. So, human beings as greedy as they are could actually run from money.
If dem born u well come out claim am na. You ll be eating efcc beans in the next few weeks.
Na only Andrew Yakubu be man among all of una. The guy get liver sue efcc sef say on top this money, we die put.
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by reyscrub(m): 6:42pm
Jeeeeeesu! amaka why? Why everyone they fear take ownership of the money now?
Plus sahara or any other online news just tell the world say na me get the money plis.
I'm ready to face any sanction from any quarters given that I will be given 20% of the money.
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by yinkard4me(m): 6:42pm
By This Time 2000 Years Ago
Judas Iscariot Don Receive Alert!.....
based on logistics, e fit be say na dia he stash d money
1 Like
|Re: Senator Adeola Denies Ownership Of Discovered Billions In Osborne Tower by leokennedi(m): 6:42pm
It's obvious he doesn't want to be the one to dig his own grave.
