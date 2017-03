Gov Okowa Commissions Gas Turbine (GT)-15 Transcorp Power Ltd Ughelli, Delta state producing 620 megawatts of Gas to the National gridDelta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa together with Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Chairman Of United Bank Of AFRICA group Mr Tony Elumelu commissioned the 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine G-15 newly completed by Transcorp Power Limited, Ughelli Power Station.Transcorp Power Limited acquired the Ughelli Power Plant in 2013 with an operating capacity of 150 Megawatts. With the addition of another 115 Megawatts, Transcorp Power Limited has increased the Ughelli Power Plant to 620 Megawatts.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gov-okowa-commissions-gas-turbine-gt-15.html?m=1

they cannot fool us na. these things have been existing for decades na. ughelli turbine don tay na. look all the equipments look old and outdated. no new turbine stations have these dialogue equipment again na. everything does not have to be politics. if you cannot do the job just be honest about it at least. all these photos and events are rubbish. when did they start this project and we did not know. how long does it take to build a turbine that can produce 115 megawatts? Fashola, just admit you have failed and hide in your shame. old men without respect for their ages would just set out to deceive millions of innocent Nigerians suffering and sweating their as$ for pennies that are hard to come by