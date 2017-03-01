₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gov Okowa Commissions Gas Turbine (GT)-15 Transcorp Power Ltd Ughelli, Delta state producing 620 megawatts of Gas to the National grid
Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa together with Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Chairman Of United Bank Of AFRICA group Mr Tony Elumelu commissioned the 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine G-15 newly completed by Transcorp Power Limited, Ughelli Power Station.
Transcorp Power Limited acquired the Ughelli Power Plant in 2013 with an operating capacity of 150 Megawatts. With the addition of another 115 Megawatts, Transcorp Power Limited has increased the Ughelli Power Plant to 620 Megawatts.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gov-okowa-commissions-gas-turbine-gt-15.html?m=1
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by GudluckIBB(m): 1:38pm
Just bring light, we are tired of commissioning
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by nerodenero: 1:44pm
BRF, now it's a rocket science!!!
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by weedtheweeds: 3:56pm
they cannot fool us na. these things have been existing for decades na. ughelli turbine don tay na. look all the equipments look old and outdated. no new turbine stations have these dialogue equipment again na. everything does not have to be politics. if you cannot do the job just be honest about it at least. all these photos and events are rubbish. when did they start this project and we did not know. how long does it take to build a turbine that can produce 115 megawatts? Fashola, just admit you have failed and hide in your shame. old men without respect for their ages would just set out to deceive millions of innocent Nigerians suffering and sweating their as$ for pennies that are hard to come by
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by softmind24: 3:56pm
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by mmsen: 3:57pm
This is fine it were for local Delta use only but it will feed into the national grid and be squandered on providing 2 hours of light here and there to places like Katsina and Sokoto.
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by iliyande(m): 3:57pm
no light since January
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by kateskitty(f): 3:57pm
No wonder we don dey get light small small
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by XerXers: 3:57pm
why cant the national grid be decentralized?
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by Billyonaire: 3:57pm
Electricity is finally rocket science, after all.
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 3:57pm
650 megawatt?..in 2017..?
haba una no dey shame?
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by DaGC(m): 3:59pm
150 + 115 ≠ 620 (MW)
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by Stevoohlicent(m): 4:00pm
I pray dem maintain ham well....make we for no hear story later....
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by smark61: 4:01pm
All this na grammar d thing we want is light. No b to dey commission upandan.give us steady light make we fit take hustle.is dat too much to ask ehn Oga at d top
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by XerXers: 4:02pm
iliyande:because the megawatt generated by Tony Elumelu is taken to Oshogbo for sharing and others get higher share than Delta. THat is nigeria for you
|Re: Fashola, Okowa, Tony Elumelu Commission 115 Megawatts Gas Turbine Delta (Pics) by lawyer(m): 4:03pm
