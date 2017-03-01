they cannot fool us na. these things have been existing for decades na. ughelli turbine don tay na. look all the equipments look old and outdated. no new turbine stations have these dialogue equipment again na. everything does not have to be politics. if you cannot do the job just be honest about it at least. all these photos and events are rubbish. when did they start this project and we did not know. how long does it take to build a turbine that can produce 115 megawatts? Fashola, just admit you have failed and hide in your shame. old men without respect for their ages would just set out to deceive millions of innocent Nigerians suffering and sweating their as$ for pennies that are hard to come by