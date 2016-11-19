₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 1:42pm
This truck driver is definitely in big trouble. His truck fell on a police van at Abattoir, Lagos. LRU has rescued his truck but I doubt they can rescue him from the Po..Po.
See more photos…
https://autojosh.com/trailer-falls-on-a-police-van/
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by RoyalBlak007: 1:46pm
♤He just won himself...
♤A free vacation with the Pò Pö Police
2 Likes
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 1:47pm
The Truck driver right now
9 Likes
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by olaric(m): 1:55pm
Hope all is well with everyone in the vehicle?
2 Likes
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 2:36pm
Rescue team on time again, kudos
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by veekid(m): 2:57pm
hope dem sha no die
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by donsteady(m): 2:57pm
Baddest market
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:58pm
Op, you need to edit the title to "Trailer flattens police car like toast bread"
1 Like
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by dayleke(m): 2:58pm
Hope everyone is okay
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by segiwest(m): 2:58pm
They took enough time to edit these pictures
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Ra88: 2:59pm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Bj5all(m): 2:59pm
I pray no life is lost.
Drivers has to be careful
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by burkingx(f): 2:59pm
......Make we kuku tiyaaaa race comot lif dis place
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 3:00pm
Ra88:Hehehe, see what? He's obviously moving in the pic
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by TINALETC3(f): 3:00pm
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by justicejay(m): 3:00pm
I don't want to laugh, But this laughable.
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by DaMotivator(m): 3:00pm
see gobe....thank God no death was recorded sha
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Maleeq(m): 3:01pm
as d guy lie down so ontop stretcher, make him no stand o...cos olopa go finish am!
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by legendsilver(m): 3:01pm
S
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by RichiB(m): 3:02pm
.
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Cutehector(m): 3:02pm
I don't know whether to be happy or to be sad
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Dadiyooo: 3:02pm
Ok
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by bedspread: 3:03pm
TRAILERRRRR WRONG MOTOR TO FALL ON:
UNA DO GIVE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE NEW MOTOR WITH SOME ADDITIONAL EXTRA CASH
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by asumo12: 3:03pm
Trailer catch fire
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by priceaction: 3:03pm
From the pictures, police van was following "one way". I may be wrong sha, but it seemed so.
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by elganzar(m): 3:04pm
i know that driver, he's married with two kids...Ahmed and Abdullah
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by nairalandfreak: 3:07pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by damanjohn: 3:07pm
Truck driver should just dash dem the truck and run for him life
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by bigdaddygeee(m): 3:09pm
Hope this is not an after effect of reckless driving. We thank God for life preservation. NPF Ndoooo, God win!!!
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by Jabioro: 3:10pm
In as much as no lost of life is recorded.... the rest na story, even the police men will go thanks giving service..
|Re: Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) by slawomir: 3:12pm
ok
