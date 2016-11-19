Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Falls On A Police Van In Lagos (photos) (10728 Views)

This truck driver is definitely in big trouble. His truck fell on a police van at Abattoir, Lagos. LRU has rescued his truck but I doubt they can rescue him from the Po..Po.

♤He just won himself...



♤A free vacation with the Pò Pö Police 2 Likes

The Truck driver right now 9 Likes

Hope all is well with everyone in the vehicle? 2 Likes

Rescue team on time again, kudos

hope dem sha no die

Baddest market

Op, you need to edit the title to "Trailer flattens police car like toast bread" 1 Like

Hope everyone is okay

They took enough time to edit these pictures

11 Likes 1 Share

I pray no life is lost.



Drivers has to be careful

......Make we kuku tiyaaaa race comot lif dis place ......Make we kuku tiyaaaa race comot lif dis place

Ra88:

Hehehe, see what? He's obviously moving in the pic Hehehe, see what? He's obviously moving in the pic

I don't want to laugh, But this laughable.

see gobe....thank God no death was recorded sha

as d guy lie down so ontop stretcher, make him no stand o...cos olopa go finish am!

I don't know whether to be happy or to be sad

TRAILERRRRR WRONG MOTOR TO FALL ON:

UNA DO GIVE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE NEW MOTOR WITH SOME ADDITIONAL EXTRA CASH

Trailer catch fire

From the pictures, police van was following "one way". I may be wrong sha, but it seemed so.

i know that driver, he's married with two kids...Ahmed and Abdullah

Truck driver should just dash dem the truck and run for him life

Hope this is not an after effect of reckless driving. We thank God for life preservation. NPF Ndoooo, God win!!!

In as much as no lost of life is recorded.... the rest na story, even the police men will go thanks giving service..