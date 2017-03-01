Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) (15322 Views)

Lagos Sells 50kg Bag Of Rice N8k Ahead Of Osinbajo's Visit(photos) / Lady Carries Crates With Her Breasts And Teeth (Photo) / FG Lifts Ban On Importation Of Furniture , Textiles (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: Is this for real?Abi na juju or natural strength em use?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/is-this-for-realpics.html?m=1 1 Like



juju





Love Machine:

ftc smh Natural strength andjujusmh 3 Likes

God Bless Nigeria Army. 1 Like

Power Mike

Op please put his name there

Na simply juju 1 Like







































I fit do garri I fit do am naI fit do garri 1 Like

Just one bullet and all that mass of flesh will be gone...... 12 Likes

Hmm, I dey look.

Bazar.

sweery:

. ftc ftc

I pity that girl he'll bang this night 5 Likes

Cmon guys! See muscle!!!! My niggaz!











Abeg the muscle dey repel bullets? 1 Like

N still, no be small lesson boko haram dey teach d boys. Dem just no dey learn.

I can definitely do more dan that

Perfectly natural

The human body is such that it adjusts to stress with constant exposure

Is this not d same soldier that a car climbed his arm?...what is he doing here?abi boko haram don die finish...he will be very useful there

sar33:

Is this for real?Abi na juju or natural strength em use?



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/is-this-for-realpics.html?m=1

He certainly does well under pressure... He certainly does well under pressure...

,if you find me trouble I go just show you the pic say na my brother 1 Like

He's got physical strength and endurance but he should take it easy.





One bullet and he's gone (I ain't wishing him that) 1 Like

What about my friend that uses his joystick to raise his babe? 4 Likes

dey show yourself na

Its unfortunate that our military has descended to this level of mockery and carricature. I wonder how and what will make a soldier in real life situation of battles, to pull up this stunts.

Yes gonna need a very strong painkiller

I don't believe it.juju in action.

#Gallant Abeg one bullet! Just one#Gallant

You go just die like fly, na that time Nigeria army go say u no be their officer

There are repercussions for that @ old age.. He should ask those that play rugby and other rough sports.... 1 Like

i was there. he was given punishment by his commandant

k

megrimor:

What about my friend that uses his joystick to raise his babe? You don start again You don start again 2 Likes 1 Share

Tar... Small thing... Something way i done do tire.... Mitcheew..... Op abeg show me something harder.....