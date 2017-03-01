₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,807 members, 3,416,275 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) (15322 Views)
Lagos Sells 50kg Bag Of Rice N8k Ahead Of Osinbajo's Visit(photos) / Lady Carries Crates With Her Breasts And Teeth (Photo) / FG Lifts Ban On Importation Of Furniture , Textiles (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by sar33: 4:20pm
Is this for real?Abi na juju or natural strength em use?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/is-this-for-realpics.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by sweery(f): 4:21pm
Natural strength and
juju
Love Machine:smh
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:24pm
God Bless Nigeria Army.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 4:25pm
Power
Op please put his name there
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by helinues: 4:25pm
Na simply juju
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 4:31pm
I fit do am na
I fit do garri
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by DocHMD: 4:32pm
Just one bullet and all that mass of flesh will be gone......
12 Likes
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 4:34pm
Hmm, I dey look.
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Dildo(m): 4:35pm
Bazar.
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Dildo(m): 4:35pm
sweery:ftc
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by lofty900(m): 4:44pm
I pity that girl he'll bang this night
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:52pm
Cmon guys! See muscle!!!! My niggaz!
Abeg the muscle dey repel bullets?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by BlacSmit: 4:54pm
N still, no be small lesson boko haram dey teach d boys. Dem just no dey learn.
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by marshalcarter: 5:03pm
I can definitely do more dan that
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by EmmanuelCena(m): 5:22pm
Perfectly natural
The human body is such that it adjusts to stress with constant exposure
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by refiner(f): 5:25pm
Is this not d same soldier that a car climbed his arm?...what is he doing here?abi boko haram don die finish...he will be very useful there
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:33pm
sar33:
He certainly does well under pressure...
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by onyeezeigbo: 6:17pm
,if you find me trouble I go just show you the pic say na my brother
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
He's got physical strength and endurance but he should take it easy.
One bullet and he's gone (I ain't wishing him that)
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by megrimor(m): 6:18pm
What about my friend that uses his joystick to raise his babe?
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:19pm
dey show yourself na
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 6:19pm
Its unfortunate that our military has descended to this level of mockery and carricature. I wonder how and what will make a soldier in real life situation of battles, to pull up this stunts.
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:19pm
Yes gonna need a very strong painkiller
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by NabeelAbu: 6:20pm
I don't believe it.juju in action.
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by dacovajnr: 6:22pm
Abeg one bullet! Just one #Gallant
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by loomer: 6:22pm
You go just die like fly, na that time Nigeria army go say u no be their officer
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Richy4(m): 6:24pm
There are repercussions for that @ old age.. He should ask those that play rugby and other rough sports....
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by louisilva: 6:25pm
i was there. he was given punishment by his commandant
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 6:25pm
k
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 6:28pm
megrimor:You don start again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by Alvino1(m): 6:28pm
Tar... Small thing... Something way i done do tire.... Mitcheew..... Op abeg show me something harder.....
|Re: Soldier Lifts 50kg Bag With His Teeth (Photos) by kingDarius(m): 6:29pm
From ojo military cantonment.
Represented the Nigerian army in several games.
Popularly known as Alhaji
2 Likes
I Am Not Presidency's Attack Dog - Doyin-Okupe / Kemi Adeosun Impresses Bond Investors In London / Brekete Family Vs Goverment (ordnary Ahmed Issa)
Viewing this topic: jesi800, IbnMajaah, Shakeeraw(f), TheBatman(m), haftob(m), adenine02, Webcomb, ucheclub(m), kinngie(m), ayoplenty, PrinzCarter(m), hightempo, ultrazone(m), kellybently(m), lanrema(m), cecymiammy(f), alizma, CharliParker, draj93(m), Rinsola32(f), hopeforcharles(m), Yujin(m), ManTiger(m), Metropolitan, heypex, Karanjar(m), Ubjames(m), hurjet007(m), Bamideletaiye(m), FuckBuhari(m), Ujunkem(f), BrianVictor, olusolaj(m), Prodigee, choo, dorocent(m), Salym(m), micbreezy7(m), Gotee11(m), clerkkent, Ekpekus(m), vinsilva, JBforreal, o4osaz, Theflint1(m), oneniceguy(m), Harrisonwo(m), joe4rich18(m), xedyl(m), jukeblam, anuliecutie, IecheM(m), Smylyn(m), Aleruchi3, danex67(m), Daraph(m), leemond(m), ilyasom, sidvinci(m), Orpe7(m), Sallam01(m), smallatobs(m), dljbd1(m), loskally(m), dongalaxy(m), EconMajor(m), Iseoluwani, Rapahel1116, tomsniel(m), Collinskeeper(m), MCDeLeonardo(m), Bangura1988, eakenbor, Komie(f), sirusX(m), Igboboy59(m), Rabzzy(m), olabode89(m), hayoholla(m), muffyt05 and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9