I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace – because God gives power – that we are going to win.



“In the last election, I campaigned for only eleven days, I was kept in Court for some time. They accused me of not paying my tax in time. But this time around, I have more than two months to campaign.



“We have activated our structures, I have met all the stakeholders. This time around, it is going to be one man, one vote. We are not going to allow anybody to rig us out. Peoples votes will count.”



On the threat by IPOB to boycott or frustrate the election, Nwoye said “we are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now.



“Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to see reasons why they should allow people to elect people who they want to lead them.”



Dr. Tony Nwoye (Incoming Governor Of Anambra State)



