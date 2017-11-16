₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Tony Has Taken Over Anambra State grin grin grin grin grin grin


I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace – because God gives power – that we are going to win.

“In the last election, I campaigned for only eleven days, I was kept in Court for some time. They accused me of not paying my tax in time. But this time around, I have more than two months to campaign.

“We have activated our structures, I have met all the stakeholders. This time around, it is going to be one man, one vote. We are not going to allow anybody to rig us out. Peoples votes will count.”

On the threat by IPOB to boycott or frustrate the election, Nwoye said “we are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now.

“Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to see reasons why they should allow people to elect people who they want to lead them.”

Dr. Tony Nwoye (Incoming Governor Of Anambra State)

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by madridguy(m): 6:36pm
See huge crowd.
APC
Change.
God bless Sai Baba
See huge crowd.

God bless Sai Baba

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by globemoney: 6:40pm
Only Hausa people attended Tony Nwoyes rally. I will soon post pics. Stay tuned

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by generalbush(m): 6:42pm
Tony Nwoye will win only when we know your real gender.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:43pm
No wonder apga agents have been on the over drive with propaganda since yesterday grin grin grin

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by quinnboy: 6:45pm
Udonminit!
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
If Tony does win in a Landslide, he will only have himself to blame!
If Tony does win in a Landslide, he will only have himself to blame!

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
me no even believe am oo
Tony Nwoye is already the Governor!
Tony Nwoye is already the Governor!

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Face front and wait for Dr. Tony Nowye
Face front and wait for Dr. Tony Nowye angry

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by quiverfull(m): 7:01pm
Liars, I thought they said Buhari reluctantly lifted Nwoye's hands? The President looked really happy and supportive in these pictures o.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by velai(m): 7:04pm
Nothing spectaclar there biko!
Even the bunch of broom held by Buhari is suffering from Kwashiokor.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
That is why we call them LiePOD Pigs!
quiverfull:
Liars, I thought they said Buhari reluctantly lifted Nwoye's hands? The President looked really happy and supportive in these pictures o.

That is why we call them LiePOD Pigs! cheesy

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by achi4u(m): 7:09pm
Where is Chino, bestview and all his all unprintable monikers gringringrin

Ndi awusa has taken over ur state cheesy ntooo


Fucccccckkkk. U nonsobaba

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
velai:
Nothing spectaclar there biko!
Even the bunch of broom held by Buhari is suffering from Kwashiokor.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by manci(m): 7:11pm
Anambra decide Tony nwoye people choice
Anambra decide Tony nwoye people choice

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally
Na so
manci:
Anambra decide Tony nwoye people choice

Na so

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by generalbush(m): 7:23pm
Are you a male or a transgendered?
You have pu****?
NgeneUkwenu:
Face front and wait for Dr. Tony Nowye angry

Are you a male or a transgendered?

You have pu****?

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:41pm
tongue When APC's tactics is too complex for them to understand...

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by corperscorner: 7:42pm
Werey 're ooo
Werey 're ooo

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Bolustical: 7:42pm
I can't believe Umu Igbos allowed a certain Jubrin from Sudan to stay for days in their domain. Despite the bragging of the Biafran Secret Service. Na wa o.

BTW, na so Nnamdi Kanu matter no dey media again grin grin grin

Wetin happen na!?

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Bolustical: 7:42pm
Even without LEFELENDUM, it;s so sure ERECTION is going to hold o.

Ndi IPOB, raker300, I hope Ofe Nsala day still dey kampe for your mind?

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by soberdrunk(m): 7:43pm
I am not igbo and i dont stay in Anambra but sentiments aside, every right thinking and progressive human being that follows the news diligently in Nigeria knows Willie Obaino deserves a second term! angry

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by gypsey(m): 7:43pm
who are these people?
who are these people? undecided
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by chosengocap: 7:44pm
Rented crowd.
madridguy:
See huge crowd.
APC
Change.
God bless Sai Baba
Rented crowd.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Tattooboy: 7:44pm
Scammers. Promising what they can never fulfil.
Scammers. Promising what they can never fulfil.
Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by anonymuz(m): 7:44pm
It will be a hot election on Saturday incumbent vs opposition.

Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Keneking: 7:46pm
You mean Tony Nwokem

Click like for Obiano
Click share for Tony

I click like grin

