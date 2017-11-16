₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:26pm
Tony Has Taken Over Anambra State ”
I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace – because God gives power – that we are going to win.
“In the last election, I campaigned for only eleven days, I was kept in Court for some time. They accused me of not paying my tax in time. But this time around, I have more than two months to campaign.
“We have activated our structures, I have met all the stakeholders. This time around, it is going to be one man, one vote. We are not going to allow anybody to rig us out. Peoples votes will count.”
On the threat by IPOB to boycott or frustrate the election, Nwoye said “we are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now.
“Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to see reasons why they should allow people to elect people who they want to lead them.”
Dr. Tony Nwoye (Incoming Governor Of Anambra State)
lalasticlala
3 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:27pm
more
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:30pm
globemoney nonsobaba Osyabj
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by madridguy(m): 6:36pm
See huge crowd.
APC
Change.
God bless Sai Baba
18 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by globemoney: 6:40pm
Only Hausa people attended Tony Nwoyes rally. I will soon post pics. Stay tuned
30 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:40pm
madridguy:
updated
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:42pm
globemoney:
43 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by generalbush(m): 6:42pm
Lol
Tony Nwoye will win only when we know your real gender.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:43pm
No wonder apga agents have been on the over drive with propaganda since yesterday
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by quinnboy: 6:45pm
Udonminit!
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:47pm
If Tony does win in a Landslide, he will only have himself to blame!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:52pm
quinnboy:
me no even believe am oo
Tony Nwoye is already the Governor!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:00pm
generalbush:
Face front and wait for Dr. Tony Nowye
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by quiverfull(m): 7:01pm
Liars, I thought they said Buhari reluctantly lifted Nwoye's hands? The President looked really happy and supportive in these pictures o.
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:04pm
lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by velai(m): 7:04pm
Nothing spectaclar there biko!
Even the bunch of broom held by Buhari is suffering from Kwashiokor.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:04pm
quiverfull:
That is why we call them LiePOD Pigs!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by achi4u(m): 7:09pm
Where is Chino, bestview and all his all unprintable monikers
Ndi awusa has taken over ur state ntooo
Fucccccckkkk. U nonsobaba
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:10pm
velai:
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by manci(m): 7:11pm
Anambra decide Tony nwoye people choice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:21pm
manci:
Na so
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by generalbush(m): 7:23pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Are you a male or a transgendered?
You have pu****?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:41pm
When APC's tactics is too complex for them to understand...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by corperscorner: 7:42pm
Werey 're ooo
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Bolustical: 7:42pm
I can't believe Umu Igbos allowed a certain Jubrin from Sudan to stay for days in their domain. Despite the bragging of the Biafran Secret Service. Na wa o.
BTW, na so Nnamdi Kanu matter no dey media again
Wetin happen na!?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Bolustical: 7:42pm
Even without LEFELENDUM, it;s so sure ERECTION is going to hold o.
Ndi IPOB, raker300, I hope Ofe Nsala day still dey kampe for your mind?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by soberdrunk(m): 7:43pm
I am not igbo and i dont stay in Anambra but sentiments aside, every right thinking and progressive human being that follows the news diligently in Nigeria knows Willie Obaino deserves a second term!
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by gypsey(m): 7:43pm
who are these people?
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by chosengocap: 7:44pm
madridguy:Rented crowd.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Tattooboy: 7:44pm
Scammers. Promising what they can never fulfil.
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by anonymuz(m): 7:44pm
It will be a hot election on Saturday incumbent vs opposition.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Lifts Tony Nwoye's Hand At Anambra APC Governorship Rally by Keneking: 7:46pm
You mean Tony Nwokem
Click like for Obiano
Click share for Tony
I click like
12 Likes 10 Shares
