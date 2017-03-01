Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense (13820 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRlgYgLgN-C/?taken-by=leonardmezie



I have been reading different stories from different medium on apostle Sulaiman and one Stephenie Otobo and the different comments. Some people were even saying why will apostle send money to someone he has never met. My heart bleeds because apostle Sulaiman never met me before he helped me. I have never heard of him or met him before and immediately he heard my story he verified it and contacted me. This is a man I have never seen or heard of and he sent me 8million to settle my medical bills in UK. He was also constantly checking on me and even sent members of his church in UK to always check up on me ,Pastor Ejiro and Pastor Daniella Williams to mention but a few. Immediately , I returned I went to see him to thank him. So saying why must he send money to someone he hasn't seen doesn't make sense. Note, The apostle Sulaiman I know and I've met several times doesn't travel alone he goes with a large entourage any where he goes in the word. Secondly, Apostle Sulaiman is so proud of his family and his wife in particular is a sermon in his mouth, thirdly, apostle Sulaiman maybe friendly and extremely jovial but will never ever take indecent pictures of himself or with anybody as this Stephenie Otobo is claiming. Fourthly, his generosity and act of giving will not kill him or put him in trouble not one million Stephenie otobos will stop him because it is his call to service. I Leo mezie is a benefactor of it! Finally, I will rather not curse Stephenie Otobo but I will pray for her that the good lord will show her mercy in Jesus name Amen.



Nobody is commenting on this one because it is a man. 16 Likes

This apostle is a very good man.



I've been opportuned to meet him like 3 times and God knows I never regretted it.



It's sad watching an agent of Satan like Otobo trying so hard to destroy his good name. 45 Likes

why re Nigerians like this? if the apostle come out to defend himself they will say a man of God should leave judgement for God, now he is keeping quite and that makes him guilty..anyways God said even if u fall seven times he is always there to pick u up,no man is above temptation as the accuser (satan)is not after sinners buh children of God to destroy..i respect apostle Johnson Suleman n I know the truth shall prevail and satan and his agents shall be put to shame....this is what we call TRIAL 24 Likes 3 Shares

God bless this Apostle 9 Likes

This should be in the front page. 2 Likes

I have consistently said it that the gate of hell shall never prevail,if the Islamic demons like,let them pay all the girls in Nigeria,I have never met Apostle before,but I will never under Estimate what these demons can do,if they can support the shedding of blood,what is slandering the image of someone to them,Christians should wake up and wear their thinking caps 27 Likes 2 Shares

Nobody is commenting on this one because it is a man.

Despite his faults one can't fault that he is a giver. 5 Likes

God is beginning to deal with fake pastors everywhere 4 Likes 2 Shares

Despite his faults one can't fault that he is a giver.

You don see where babes follow stingy man before ? You don see where babes follow stingy man before ? 12 Likes 1 Share

Tot the pastor said the people behind the scandal will be exposed in 24hours





It's been more than that ooo 2 Likes

With all these Apostolate intrigues, Seun right now 10 Likes

We know the desperate ploy of the Apostle to get people to validate his supposed generosity...



Why of all the homeless widows in Afemai land, he chose an able-bodied olosho actress to gift a house.





Ode!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

That someone gave you 8million doesnt discard the evidences brought against him. there are ritualists who give to poor people.

All I am saying is that the truth should prevail. I dont know who is saying the truth and who is not but the truth is just all I want. 11 Likes

I really fail to understand the reasoning of some people. So because Suleiman helped a few people (with people's tithes) we should overlook his actions abi?



Even Ben laden, boko haram, Isis helped a lot. That is not the issue at hand. Likewise this is not a discussion on whether or not he had the boldness to speak for Christians in the midst of the Fulani attacks.



The fact and the matter is there is palatable evidence that this clergyman had frequent encounters with the prostitute, which he himself agreed to. Which kind of relationship was it whereby he would send 8000 euros to the lady? Video calls? Frequent encounters?



Again the lady made claims which can be easily be confirmed. Sule just need to present the passport, the bank statement and all would be fine. No need for these long epistles. Most convincing is the issue of Daniella okeke which has been independently verified. That alone is enough for any sane right thinking mind.



I have no problem with two consenting adults having sex. Let him visit ashawos as much as he wishes, life is short. The only problem is the way these religious people waste people tithes and offerings to fund their lifestyles and the hypocrisy of their teaching. The joke is on gullible followers. I hope They shall now realize that their hard earned money is not shared among angels but rather among oloshos.



Every church temple mosques in Nigeria should be submitted to annual audit and their leaders should publish a public annual statement of financial position. 4 Likes 1 Share

...GOD knw i was neva decivd 4 1 second. ...i am nt as gullible as nairalanders mod n membas alike.

God bless you Sir... God bless Apostle Suleman.. AMEN









I have consistently said it that the gate of hell shall never prevail,if the Islamic demons like,let them pay all the girls in Nigeria,I have never met Apostle before,but I will never under Estimate what these demons can do,if they can support the shedding of blood,what is slandering the image of someone to them,Christians should wake up and wear their thinking caps You need to bring ur head here for proper examination 1 Like

Despite his faults one can't fault that he is a giver.



I can attest to that



He is a good giver



But



A better receiver





Nne but with those his faults, he should not be a worker in a church let alone President/General Overseer of A church I can attest to thatHe is a good giverButA better receiverNne but with those his faults, he should not be a worker in a church let alone President/General Overseer of A church 4 Likes 1 Share

you're working for ur personal interest. abeg pack well joo. are you trying to defend him?more shocking revelations are on the way. 1 Like