₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,875 members, 3,416,492 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 10:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense (13820 Views)
Leo Mezie Loses His Right Leg, Can't Move With His Right Legs Again / Rita Dominic Asks For Donation For Leo Mezie Who Is Seek, Fans Blast Her / The Hawker Helped By Kcee Hangsout With Kcee & Harrysong(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by LatestAmebo: 7:29pm
After actress Georgina Onuoha came in defense of Apostle Suleman, another Nollywood actor, Leonard Mezie, has spoken in support of the man of God. Recall that Apostle Suleman came to his aid when he was down with ailment. Read what he posted on his Instagram account below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRlgYgLgN-C/?taken-by=leonardmezie
I have been reading different stories from different medium on apostle Sulaiman and one Stephenie Otobo and the different comments. Some people were even saying why will apostle send money to someone he has never met. My heart bleeds because apostle Sulaiman never met me before he helped me. I have never heard of him or met him before and immediately he heard my story he verified it and contacted me. This is a man I have never seen or heard of and he sent me 8million to settle my medical bills in UK. He was also constantly checking on me and even sent members of his church in UK to always check up on me ,Pastor Ejiro and Pastor Daniella Williams to mention but a few. Immediately , I returned I went to see him to thank him. So saying why must he send money to someone he hasn't seen doesn't make sense. Note, The apostle Sulaiman I know and I've met several times doesn't travel alone he goes with a large entourage any where he goes in the word. Secondly, Apostle Sulaiman is so proud of his family and his wife in particular is a sermon in his mouth, thirdly, apostle Sulaiman maybe friendly and extremely jovial but will never ever take indecent pictures of himself or with anybody as this Stephenie Otobo is claiming. Fourthly, his generosity and act of giving will not kill him or put him in trouble not one million Stephenie otobos will stop him because it is his call to service. I Leo mezie is a benefactor of it! Finally, I will rather not curse Stephenie Otobo but I will pray for her that the good lord will show her mercy in Jesus name Amen.
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/actor-leo-mezie-who-was-once-helped-by.html
lalasticlala
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by LatestAmebo: 7:29pm
See comments he got from the post
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/actor-leo-mezie-who-was-once-helped-by.html
Nigerians got no chill
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by ijobaooorun(m): 7:32pm
And what did he say !
1 Like
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by LatestAmebo: 7:32pm
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by agabaI23(m): 7:36pm
Nobody is commenting on this one because it is a man.
16 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by IamAirforce1: 7:37pm
This apostle is a very good man.
I've been opportuned to meet him like 3 times and God knows I never regretted it.
It's sad watching an agent of Satan like Otobo trying so hard to destroy his good name.
45 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by agabaI23(m): 7:41pm
Frontpage
Lalasticlala
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by NegeduGrace(f): 7:43pm
why re Nigerians like this? if the apostle come out to defend himself they will say a man of God should leave judgement for God, now he is keeping quite and that makes him guilty..anyways God said even if u fall seven times he is always there to pick u up,no man is above temptation as the accuser (satan)is not after sinners buh children of God to destroy..i respect apostle Johnson Suleman n I know the truth shall prevail and satan and his agents shall be put to shame....this is what we call TRIAL
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by emeijeh(m): 7:48pm
God bless this Apostle
9 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by bbee(m): 7:52pm
This should be in the front page.
2 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Buharimustgo: 8:28pm
I have consistently said it that the gate of hell shall never prevail,if the Islamic demons like,let them pay all the girls in Nigeria,I have never met Apostle before,but I will never under Estimate what these demons can do,if they can support the shedding of blood,what is slandering the image of someone to them,Christians should wake up and wear their thinking caps
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by HottestFire: 8:38pm
Nothing do you...
1 Like
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by remedick: 8:41pm
agabaI23:lol. what do you expect.
@Ishilove, Mynd44, lalasticlala front page o
2 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Ishilove: 9:11pm
Despite his faults one can't fault that he is a giver.
5 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by sugarwiz(f): 10:04pm
God is beginning to deal with fake pastors everywhere
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by dammytosh: 10:05pm
Ishilove:
You don see where babes follow stingy man before ?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by ALAYORMII: 10:05pm
Oti je dodo
Enu ee kole so ododo
Tot the pastor said the people behind the scandal will be exposed in 24hours
It's been more than that ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by daveskif: 10:05pm
ijobaooorun:no idea d tin 2 lng
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Tazdroid(m): 10:05pm
With all these Apostolate intrigues, Seun right now
10 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:06pm
We know the desperate ploy of the Apostle to get people to validate his supposed generosity...
Ask yourself
Why of all the homeless widows in Afemai land, he chose an able-bodied olosho actress to gift a house.
Ode!!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by themonk: 10:06pm
That someone gave you 8million doesnt discard the evidences brought against him. there are ritualists who give to poor people.
All I am saying is that the truth should prevail. I dont know who is saying the truth and who is not but the truth is just all I want.
11 Likes
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by LoJ: 10:07pm
I really fail to understand the reasoning of some people. So because Suleiman helped a few people (with people's tithes) we should overlook his actions abi?
Even Ben laden, boko haram, Isis helped a lot. That is not the issue at hand. Likewise this is not a discussion on whether or not he had the boldness to speak for Christians in the midst of the Fulani attacks.
The fact and the matter is there is palatable evidence that this clergyman had frequent encounters with the prostitute, which he himself agreed to. Which kind of relationship was it whereby he would send 8000 euros to the lady? Video calls? Frequent encounters?
Again the lady made claims which can be easily be confirmed. Sule just need to present the passport, the bank statement and all would be fine. No need for these long epistles. Most convincing is the issue of Daniella okeke which has been independently verified. That alone is enough for any sane right thinking mind.
I have no problem with two consenting adults having sex. Let him visit ashawos as much as he wishes, life is short. The only problem is the way these religious people waste people tithes and offerings to fund their lifestyles and the hypocrisy of their teaching. The joke is on gullible followers. I hope They shall now realize that their hard earned money is not shared among angels but rather among oloshos.
Every church temple mosques in Nigeria should be submitted to annual audit and their leaders should publish a public annual statement of financial position.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by MischiefMaker: 10:07pm
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by saltoftheearth: 10:08pm
Good move Mr Leo.
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by lovingyouhun: 10:08pm
It is well
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Elisean(m): 10:08pm
HEAVEN ONLY KNOWS
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Karlman: 10:09pm
...GOD knw i was neva decivd 4 1 second. ...i am nt as gullible as nairalanders mod n membas alike.
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by Ifyjuli25(f): 10:09pm
God bless you Sir... God bless Apostle Suleman.. AMEN
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by mckazzy(m): 10:09pm
You need to bring ur head here for proper examination
Buharimustgo:
1 Like
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:09pm
Ishilove:
I can attest to that
He is a good giver
But
A better receiver
Nne but with those his faults, he should not be a worker in a church let alone President/General Overseer of A church
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by NabeelAbu: 10:09pm
you're working for ur personal interest. abeg pack well joo. are you trying to defend him?more shocking revelations are on the way.
1 Like
|Re: Leo Mezie Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal, Speaks In His Defense by ginajet(f): 10:09pm
The will of God be done
Jim Iyk Commits Fashion Felony / Nicole Scherzinger Exposes Her Butt In New Coffee Table Book / Beyonce's 8 Months Pregnant And Due In December
Viewing this topic: onos217(m), Vickysnipe147(m), arabaribiti, xty50(f), power4reps1, timmykaydude, VickyRotex(f), SalamRushdie, vickoozy(m), biggestmanhood(m), ladiakins(m), geonath(m), Haywhyluv, GudlockJoena, ciouxox(m), itpreneurng, owizy(m), Solowande(m), Destinylink(m), micontysneh(m), chidi2pus(m), ibsals(m), 4reala(m), PinaColada, gominau(m), drotba(m), 5sims(m), apata(m), john4aguero, ADEDANIELS(m), zicci(m), turenshi(m), nacortic(m), Gten(m), haykes, kevin10, pauloliyi, Gracito(f), Frank3n2(m), MichaelUweh(m), ultimate121, HAH, trichog, Kin123(m), kimbra(f), slys(m), johncasey1(m), herlew(m), osile2012, handy30(m), Pussickpunk(m), DaddyGngeess(m), DRCHARLIEz(m), HookesLaw, Alhkerimu(m), Rinsola32(f), patrick6971, she234, DARLYBOY2(m), shukudi(m), destinysaid(m), ogashman(m), chidissolomon, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), LLSAINT(m), immobilare(m), DavidEsq(m), flowbjones(m), Blackblood247, funshizzle, Bismarck10(m), hopappy(m), Binchie(f), doctokwus, blendz4real(m), itseintel, Victory1989, AskProf, IncredibleJoe(m), nolyyy(m), Max2max(m), alog20, highrise07(m), ediplan, horpeflexzy546, otunbamyk(m), freeradical(m), Entom(f), fleshbone(m), bashorunbazok, lashane, DInkMan, vanderson(m), kaywizee(m), slawali, Abudu2000(m), ivandragon, gsogbu(m), Adulphus(m), Hayjaycity(m), Notatribalist, Olami90, obongitiad(m), ebikay, derosario11(m), seunpas, Nathan113, Pchikaodili(m), countsparrow, Tosinex(m), HENRY940, gabman700, malsnoop, DSSHQ, Eaa247(m), Humbleiyke, enethecoco(f), ELawal(m), xoxo001(m), TRUSTEDPAY, edujandon(m), Cassie75, Rubymagic, mabelly, Aesthetik2(m), jaidor, fippycbk(m), timifizzy(m), femi4(m), ipreach(m), BishopZion, Alchemist1912, orobs93(m), Spinojaja26, Juzec, donsola(m), dadee007(m), dammyagboola(m), Olayinka777, VtSolarEnergy, Habel, happyjaja, NnaNna4(m), teabully(m), esphil, SaintMorris, brownrockafela, Luciferdevil(m), charlesazeh(m), damkeno, GGclef, awesome4, Yungchukzy(m), geequ, Larriekay, kingPhidel(m), Piiko(m), chikasin4(m), kokon(m), millik(f), Zoola91(m), efilefun(m), msquarewld(m), busterr(m), yaksdavirus, gentlepraise, Emmylyon(m), harmless(m), SpecialAdviser and 287 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19