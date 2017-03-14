Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate (307 Views)

Rep. Jessica Farrar, a Democrat, knows her bill isn't going to get very far. But she proposed it last week to make a point and give male lawmakers a taste of their own medicine.



Farrar has long been an advocate of women's health in a state that has made it extremely difficult for women to get abortions. And the bill, by pointing out a sexist double standard, is meant to shine a light on the obstacles women deal with when it comes to their health care.



Farrar's bill would penalize men for masturbation because such behavior is a failure to preserve the sanctity of life and "an act against an unborn child."



Hmmmmmm in as much as I don't support maturation.... I will say that's a hug one on the male folks

Like he is gonna go in the middle of the street & touch himself. How will they know? Maybe they should hire those "acting flies" they use in those African adverts with skinny people- disperse them to be on the look out for masturbators. Rubbish bill. 2 Likes

like say the guy they come your front dey jerk..... if you want to be a man go for sex change and stop having heart attack, no be you born yourself



wonder why this line didn't cross her mind though "as far he isn't hurting anyone he's free to do what he wants " when na them originate the line

So they are going to install chips on their pricks to know when they masturbate?



This is what we call a dumb law in the USA

K

Ehh on top wetin?



31524.00 Nigerian Naira every time i play with my own thing. FYI your bill ain't going no where

Unrealistic Desicion

Seems these new presidents are becoming Senseless. Just like the president we have

.

The Lord is in charge of the United State

Dem go attach meter, abi??

Hmm

Ha.

All oyinbo pple self ,will a sane man masturbate in d open?

