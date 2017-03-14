₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by todaynewsreview: 6:41am
A Texas lawmaker has proposed a bill that would fine a man $100 each time he masturbates. The bill also imposes a 24-hour waiting period if a guy wants a colonoscopy or a vasectomy, or if he's in the market for some Viagra.
Rep. Jessica Farrar, a Democrat, knows her bill isn't going to get very far. But she proposed it last week to make a point and give male lawmakers a taste of their own medicine.
Farrar has long been an advocate of women's health in a state that has made it extremely difficult for women to get abortions. And the bill, by pointing out a sexist double standard, is meant to shine a light on the obstacles women deal with when it comes to their health care.
Farrar's bill would penalize men for masturbation because such behavior is a failure to preserve the sanctity of life and "an act against an unborn child."
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by todaynewsreview: 6:42am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by yusufibrahim(m): 6:48am
Hmmmmmm in as much as I don't support maturation.... I will say that's a hug one on the male folks
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by ZarZar(f): 6:51am
Like he is gonna go in the middle of the street & touch himself. How will they know? Maybe they should hire those "acting flies" they use in those African adverts with skinny people- disperse them to be on the look out for masturbators. Rubbish bill.
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by lilmax(m): 6:56am
like say the guy they come your front dey jerk..... if you want to be a man go for sex change and stop having heart attack, no be you born yourself
wonder why this line didn't cross her mind though "as far he isn't hurting anyone he's free to do what he wants " when na them originate the line
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Tenkobos(m): 7:07am
So they are going to install chips on their pricks to know when they masturbate?
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:18am
This is what we call a dumb law in the USA
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Samanza89(m): 8:18am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Ayodejioak(m): 8:18am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by fuckerstard: 8:18am
Ehh on top wetin?
31524.00 Nigerian Naira every time i play with my own thing. FYI your bill ain't going no where
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Alleviating: 8:18am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by SIRKAY98(m): 8:19am
Unrealistic Desicion
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by WinkWrld: 8:19am
Seems these new presidents are becoming Senseless. Just like the president we have
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by 247NaijaNews: 8:19am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by thinkdip(m): 8:19am
The Lord is in charge of the United State
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by digoster(m): 8:19am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by AngelicBeing: 8:19am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by adecz: 8:19am
Dem go attach meter, abi??
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Tazdroid(m): 8:20am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Donwizbro(m): 8:20am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Antoeni(m): 8:20am
All oyinbo pple self ,will a sane man masturbate in d open?
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by allytinted: 8:20am
|Re: Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Fine Men $100 Each Time They Masturbate by Mayydayy(m): 8:21am
