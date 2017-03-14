₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.
She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.
I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.
Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.
Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do?
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by themonk: 11:16am
PalmchatApp:send me her number for sexual counselling
i helped folake's boyfriend solve the same problem
113 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by blueandbirds(m): 11:22am
Bro invite me let us do 3some she will be satisfied I bet you. .
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by NgoziOkoli(f): 11:22am
Shidren of now days. Better run for her b4 she kills u.
PalmchatApp:
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Tokziby: 11:23am
"..it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night.." The last time i checked DEAD MEN dont Bleep!!!
Your story is beginning to sound like stephanie
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by ToriBlue(f): 11:24am
She has high sex libido .
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by newyorks(m): 11:26am
the future is unsafe for u two and it can't match.to avoide stories that touch infidelity is certain here.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by obiorathesubtle: 11:27am
I don't like females who are sex addicts..
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by okosodo: 11:28am
Rest in peace bro
9 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by LuvSwollenPussy(m): 11:29am
themonk:oga counsellor. U try
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by bizzy500: 11:39am
ToriBlue:you like dat
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by LordIsaac(m): 11:42am
Trust me Joy does nothing concrete for a living. Infact, Joy only survives for men like you. Finally, Joy's goal in life is to have sex and pleasure of all kinds. So, beware of Joy, and flee for your life. The earlier the better. That's not to say being free of Joy would not be without a price!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by thunderfiremods(m): 11:46am
shebi na u dey find gf na?...I no pity u..na ur dick I pity
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by kimbra(f): 11:46am
Are you a sex object?, buy her a Love Machine.
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by adorablepepple(f): 11:48am
Pre- marital sex is wrong. She would soon tell you that she is pregnant (it's not yours though)
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Buharimustgo: 12:19pm
Don't complain be man enough to Bleep her well
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by izublingz(m): 12:44pm
thunderfiremods:
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by mickool(m): 1:18pm
OP, ur situation is very similar to what I'm currently experiencing from my babe. The only different is that she always want to use my dick as tooth brush. Once she is the mood, she will not let me rest ..sometimes when she called me she will say I'm really wet talking to u!! Alwys wet and she love kissing a me alot .She says a lot of rubbish things that is really making me to have a second thought if I can cope when I marry her.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Dshocker(m): 1:22pm
PalmchatApp:
Where do you stay
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by CorGier: 1:23pm
adorablepepple:
Ok now imagine if he had tied the knot with that nymphomaniac and had no idea how freaky/kinky she gets pertaining sex.
Imagine what both their lives would be like.
6 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Headlesschicken(m): 1:33pm
Oh u men of little faith....
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Mckayzee(m): 1:34pm
ToriBlue:do you have that much libido?...
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:42pm
Wetin i they find another man they reject......
chai
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by FreeSpirited(m): 1:48pm
ToriBlue:She has high libido...which one is sex again
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Zita55(f): 1:55pm
This remains me, of my ***stupid, sex maniac ex boyfriend** ....ever ready to have sex.....
Op....run for your dear life before, she finishes you off...
sex is not food na
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by amiibaby(f): 2:27pm
Lol
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Ademat7(m): 2:32pm
Zita55:We all hv different dreams and aspirations in life
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by McBrooklyn(m): 2:36pm
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Xbursta(m): 2:44pm
PalmchatApp:
this case is a serious one but I can handle it...
Her number
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by Merceline(f): 3:21pm
mickool:hahahaha... thought guys love active ladies
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by oseka101(m): 3:33pm
FreeSpirited:olodos everywhere man it's our duty to expose them nice one....
|Re: My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict by NeeKlaus: 3:35pm
Merceline:The one in this OP's case is extra hyperactive and she has no intention of retiring soon.
Who's want to die, please?
1 Like 1 Share
