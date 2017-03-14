Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict (13716 Views)

When You Found Out That The Girl You Want To Marry Is A Porn Addict / Photo: Timetable Of A Chronic Sex Addict / Oghosa Ovienrioba, Nigerian Woman Porn Addict (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.



She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.



I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.



Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.



Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do? 11 Likes 5 Shares

PalmchatApp:

It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.



She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.



I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.



Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.



Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do? send me her number for sexual counselling



i helped folake's boyfriend solve the same problem send me her number for sexual counsellingi helped folake's boyfriend solve the same problem 113 Likes 5 Shares

Bro invite me let us do 3some she will be satisfied I bet you. . 35 Likes 3 Shares

PalmchatApp:

It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.



She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.



I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.



Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.



Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do? Shidren of now days. Better run for her b4 she kills u. 3 Likes

"..it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night.." The last time i checked DEAD MEN dont Bleep!!!



Your story is beginning to sound like stephanie Sule Etobo, element of truth but too much hiaannnnn 28 Likes 3 Shares

. She has high sex libido 2 Likes

the future is unsafe for u two and it can't match.to avoide stories that touch infidelity is certain here. 1 Like 1 Share







I don't like females who are sex addicts.. 4 Likes

Rest in peace bro 9 Likes

themonk:



send me her number for sexual counselling oga counsellor. U try oga counsellor. U try 2 Likes

ToriBlue:

She has high sex libido . you like dat you like dat

Trust me Joy does nothing concrete for a living. Infact, Joy only survives for men like you. Finally, Joy's goal in life is to have sex and pleasure of all kinds. So, beware of Joy, and flee for your life. The earlier the better. That's not to say being free of Joy would not be without a price! 3 Likes 1 Share

?...I no pity u..na ur dick I pity shebi na u dey find gf na?...I no pity u..na ur dick I pity 3 Likes

Are you a sex object?, buy her a Love Machine. 2 Likes

Pre- marital sex is wrong. She would soon tell you that she is pregnant (it's not yours though) 3 Likes

Don't complain be man enough to Bleep her well

thunderfiremods:

shebi na u dey find gf na ?...I no pity u..na ur dick I pity 1 Like

OP, ur situation is very similar to what I'm currently experiencing from my babe. The only different is that she always want to use my dick as tooth brush. Once she is the mood, she will not let me rest ..sometimes when she called me she will say I'm really wet talking to u!! Alwys wet and she love kissing a me alot .She says a lot of rubbish things that is really making me to have a second thought if I can cope when I marry her. 5 Likes 1 Share

PalmchatApp:

It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.



She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.



I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.



Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.



Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do?

Where do you stay Where do you stay 1 Like

adorablepepple:

Pre- marital sex is wrong. She would soon tell you that she is pregnant (it's not yours though)

Ok now imagine if he had tied the knot with that nymphomaniac and had no idea how freaky/kinky she gets pertaining sex.

Imagine what both their lives would be like. Ok now imagine if he had tied the knot with that nymphomaniac and had no idea how freaky/kinky she gets pertaining sex.Imagine what both their lives would be like. 6 Likes

Oh u men of little faith.... Oh u men of little faith.... 1 Like

ToriBlue:

She has high sex libido . do you have that much libido?... do you have that much libido?...









chai Wetin i they find another man they reject......chai 5 Likes 1 Share

ToriBlue:

She has high sex libido . She has high libido...which one is sex again She has high libido...which one is sex again 10 Likes 2 Shares







This remains me, of my ***stupid, sex maniac ex boyfriend** ....ever ready to have sex.....







Op....run for your dear life before, she finishes you off...





sex is not food na This remains me, of my ***stupid, sex maniac ex boyfriend** ....ever ready to have sex.....Op....run for your dear life before, she finishes you off...sex is not food na 4 Likes

Lol

Zita55:







This remains me, of my ***stupid, sex maniac ex boyfriend** ....ever ready to have sex.....







Op....run for your dear life before, she finishes you off...





sex is not food na We all hv different dreams and aspirations in life We all hv different dreams and aspirations in life

PalmchatApp:

It all started from just friends, to admirers and now we are dating. I have been with Joy for like a year now, we work around the same area, so it makes it easier for us to see daily. She comes to my office after work and i drop her at home on many occasions. Joy is the kind of girl that makes a man drool. her look, her physique, her smartness is just appealing. I always look forward to seeing her, she has a way of making me feel good.



She loves cuddling, we could cuddle for hours, make love and get intimate as we desire but she is never satisfied. i told her i'm actually not ready to have sex with her but she sees it like i'm cheating. she initiates sex with me most times and i just pull back. we fought on different occasions over this issue and it makes me wonder why she loves sex so much. As much as i love her, i don't want her to think i'm taking advantage of her ad all, so i decided to take it slow.



I wouldn't ever forget the night she slept over at my place. It was a Saturday evening, she made dinner and we were together in the lobby, i noticed all her gestures but i just ignored her. The next thing she was all over me, kissing me and touching me with great intensity, i tried pulling back but she was ready for me. it's funny if i tell you she raped me. she had sex with me that night, i don't know how she did it, o don't know maybe she drugged me, but i know i woke up different.



Since that night, i started craving for more of her, she made me miss her so much. We have sex at intervals. there was no limitation to where we use. Most times, we make love in the kitchen, bedroom, sitting room, even in the car and she was still never satisfied, even if we go on for hours. She begs me for the most unrealistic styles during sex and most times i just run and tell her to have a grip on herself.



Well, i'm sitting alone now, thinking of how i've let this girl have a grip on me, i always want more of her but i can't just satisfy her. She is never tired. on many occasion, we go on for 3 hours and she still tells me its not enough, she's making me weaker. I really don't know how to handle this situation. I love having sex with her so much, most times she sends her nude pictures to me even at work but i can't tolerate her craving for long hours sex. I feel she would kill me one day with sex, help what should i do?







this case is a serious one but I can handle it...



Her number this case is a serious one but I can handle it...Her number 1 Like

mickool:

OP, ur situation is very similar to what I'm currently experiencing from my babe. The only different is that she always want to use my dick as tooth brush. Once she is the mood, she will not let me rest ..sometimes when she called me she will say I'm really wet talking to u!! Alwys wet and she love kissing a me alot .She says a lot of rubbish things that is really making me to have a second thought if I can cope when I marry her. hahahaha... thought guys love active ladies hahahaha... thought guys love active ladies 1 Like

FreeSpirited:

She has high libido...which one is sex again olodos everywhere man it's our duty to expose them nice one.... olodos everywhere man it's our duty to expose them nice one....