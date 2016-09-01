Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times (12590 Views)

The terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a new video showing the execution of three men the group accused of spying for the Nigerian military.



The chilling footage, which was anonymously sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning, shows the militants beheading one man and shooting two others to death with AK-47 rifles.



Speaking in Hausa, the terrorists briefly interviewed their victims before their execution.

The men were asked to identify themselves and those who sent them, and they claimed they were sent to infiltrate the sect by people close to the military.



Subsequently, the video cut into where the three were taken to a nearby bush and brutally executed.

It was not clear when and where the video was shot, but it included military jets flying over, some foreign mercenaries at war and an Islamic song playing in the background.



The sect issued threats against President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to the country last week after more than one month on medical vacation in the UK.



“Oh! You, Buhari, you should know that these boys are your servants working for you whom you sent but Allah has exposed them,” the insurgents said while accusing the president of being an “infidel”.





The Nigerian Army did not immediately have comments for PREMIUM TIMES about the development.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, said he was in a meeting and will revert as soon as possible.



The video appears to be the first from the sect this year, coming three months after its leader, Abubakar Shekau, refuted Mr. Buhari’s claims that the group had been “crushed.”



“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Mr. Shekau said in the 25-minute video seen my French newswire, AFP, December 29, 2016.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/226062-boko-haram-executes-three-men-new-video.html

With the way the northerners celebrated bubari's return, one can easily deduct why boko haram has so many members.



1. Suppress the masses until thev lost their voice

2. Brainwash them completely through flase kindness and religion

3.they become your slaves, ready to do thy bidding.

4. Order them to their death, or to push ur motive.



As u can see these things HV already happened.



1.The northern elites HV for years suppressed the voice of the north so much tat the masses are now slaves.

2. Basic human needs (water, electricity, food, shelter) are seen as achievements (imagine ) (the masses think they HV been showed kindness to)

3. Some radicals and fake clerics seizes the breeding ground created by the elite to raise an army of terrorists with basic promises such as food, shelter.













Tackle poverty and illiteracy and watch boko haram self destruct. 28 Likes 1 Share

Thousands of civilians have lost their lives to terrorist attacks Boko Haram, and thousands more will - because, unlike the GEJ Government , which has no coherent policy to deal with the radicals and the hypocrite of the Northern Leaders, May be PMB in Fulani

Chai....when will this atrocities end ?

Wen is dis poo going to end

buhari please go back abeg, just how many days you return boko boys and your relations(fulanai herdsmen) don resume hostilities, please go back for check up and remain there 23 Likes



Which part of Northern state is as green as this vegetation?

Dem don change their icon at the top right, boko wey no go school but sabi complex video graphics and upload videos on youtube .

This one wey all of them wear waist coat on top cloth na so hausa people dey dress?



May the Wrath of Almighty God locate all of both BH dummies, BH and their supporters. All this propaganda videos.

bokoharam again......

God deliver us from the snare of boko haram

Where is the video? 1 Like

We would one day rejoice to the complete defeat of these terrorists in this nation.

Baba is back, and his boys have resume work just as Baba resume work. Baba plz call ur boys to order. 2 Likes 1 Share



Jesus is way, the truth and the life. He is the Son of God.

I will not say more than that Surely an end will come to this killing someday.Jesus is way, the truth and the life. He is the Son of God.I will not say more than that 1 Like 1 Share

We will one day jubilate over the total eradication of these illiteracy personified people so called Boko Haram 1 Like

So disheartening....



Can someone just give these muslim niggaz some grenades to end their misery?

We have won the war-Liar MunaMAD







Any futher attacks is just on a mere soft target-Buwari







Zombies over to you am done

Hm

Now they are rising like the sun again

Ridiculous religion

Demonic belief. Wish military really bombed them all then..

Damn! These terrorists!! How will Islam tackle its radical Islamic terrorism problem?! It's [getting / has gotten] out of hand!

Only thing more dangerous than islam is the rhetoric statement that Islam is peace and has nothing to do with violence and terrorism. 3 Likes 1 Share

I stand with buhari.



Sai baba! 1 Like

Their father is back. they are all crawling out like snails. 1 Like

Hian

Bombing thinga.

Bubu for the Boys 2 Likes

Na Wa Oh