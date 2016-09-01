₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,273 members, 3,417,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 02:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times (12590 Views)
Breakin News!! Herdsman Invades Delta Community, Beheads One, Injures Two / Boko Haram Beheads 23 People And Sets Homes On Fire In Borno / Isis Beheads One Of The Japanese Hostages (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by lalasticlala(m): 1:02pm
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/226062-boko-haram-executes-three-men-new-video.html
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by destinysaid(m): 1:04pm
With the way the northerners celebrated bubari's return, one can easily deduct why boko haram has so many members.
1. Suppress the masses until thev lost their voice
2. Brainwash them completely through flase kindness and religion
3.they become your slaves, ready to do thy bidding.
4. Order them to their death, or to push ur motive.
As u can see these things HV already happened.
1.The northern elites HV for years suppressed the voice of the north so much tat the masses are now slaves.
2. Basic human needs (water, electricity, food, shelter) are seen as achievements (imagine ) (the masses think they HV been showed kindness to)
3. Some radicals and fake clerics seizes the breeding ground created by the elite to raise an army of terrorists with basic promises such as food, shelter.
Tackle poverty and illiteracy and watch boko haram self destruct.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Donald7610: 1:06pm
Thousands of civilians have lost their lives to terrorist attacks Boko Haram, and thousands more will - because, unlike the GEJ Government , which has no coherent policy to deal with the radicals and the hypocrite of the Northern Leaders, May be PMB in Fulani
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by brunofarad(m): 1:06pm
Chai....when will this atrocities end ?
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by prosperous25(m): 1:06pm
Wen is dis poo going to end
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by AngelicBeing: 1:06pm
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Adaowerri111: 1:06pm
buhari please go back abeg, just how many days you return boko boys and your relations(fulanai herdsmen) don resume hostilities, please go back for check up and remain there
23 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Tokziby: 1:06pm
All this propaganda videos.
Which part of Northern state is as green as this vegetation?
Dem don change their icon at the top right, boko wey no go school but sabi complex video graphics and upload videos on youtube .
This one wey all of them wear waist coat on top cloth na so hausa people dey dress?
May the Wrath of Almighty God locate all of both BH dummies, BH and their supporters.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by sergiolefty(m): 1:07pm
bokoharam again......
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by bigwig10(m): 1:07pm
God deliver us from the snare of boko haram
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by IntroVAT: 1:07pm
Where is the video?
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by DrObum(m): 1:07pm
We would one day rejoice to the complete defeat of these terrorists in this nation.
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by tommykiwi(m): 1:07pm
Baba is back, and his boys have resume work just as Baba resume work. Baba plz call ur boys to order.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by SNIPER123: 1:07pm
Surely an end will come to this killing someday.
Jesus is way, the truth and the life. He is the Son of God.
I will not say more than that
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by tosyne2much(m): 1:07pm
We will one day jubilate over the total eradication of these illiteracy personified people so called Boko Haram
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by corperscorner: 1:08pm
So disheartening....
Can someone just give these muslim niggaz some grenades to end their misery?
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:08pm
We have won the war-Liar MunaMAD
Any futher attacks is just on a mere soft target-Buwari
Zombies over to you am done
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by FearFactor1: 1:08pm
Hm
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Dshocker(m): 1:09pm
Now they are rising like the sun again
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Missy89(f): 1:09pm
Ridiculous religion
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Godlychild: 1:09pm
Demonic belief. Wish military really bombed them all then..
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by hucienda: 1:09pm
Damn! These terrorists!! How will Islam tackle its radical Islamic terrorism problem?! It's [getting / has gotten] out of hand!
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by yemimajid(m): 1:09pm
Only thing more dangerous than islam is the rhetoric statement that Islam is peace and has nothing to do with violence and terrorism.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by DCMIX(m): 1:10pm
I stand with buhari.
Sai baba!
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by Shortyy(f): 1:10pm
Their father is back. they are all crawling out like snails.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by grayht(m): 1:10pm
Hian
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by 2shur: 1:10pm
Bombing thinga.
Bubu for the Boys
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by jtedy: 1:11pm
Na Wa Oh
|Re: Boko Haram Beheads One, Shoots Two Others To Death In New Video - Premium Times by SalamRushdie: 1:11pm
I want to see video
Agonies Of Inec Adhoc Staffs:a Case Study Of Eboyi State. / No Plans To Retire Those With 30 Years Experience: FG / Heavy Standoff Between Policemen And Pro-biafra Protesters In Port-harcourt.pics
Viewing this topic: ultimate2017, pass111(m), iDROID, masseratti, amas124(m), thonyokun(m), iamawinner1n1, Andy1985ng(m), frankolala, jobsat34(m), Lifecare(m), XaintJoel20(m), S4SOLOMON4(m), anyicool(m), caprini1, emmy005, JUBILEE2000, EncephalonPikin(m), MrEndowed1, NwaEzefuNaMba(m), sodmilan64(m), Mantee(m), umoskisamuel, rafabenitez, kayhel, flexcool131, nerilove(m), kabawa, DandyWalker(m), owoeyeadeyinka(m), teelaw4life(m), Danzakidakura(m), clemzy05, dsaad001, frajoe2reel, Toyyn, TempleChinedum(m), kpeteman(m), Lukay99, micki1(m), Mandate123, Pastis, cassidy1996(m), heysquare(m), JustHector(m), GavelSlam, veeceesynergy, Living4christ(m), emmyojiah(m), pappyshun(m), maadman, Shagati(m), presidentpikin, VtSolarEnergy, erekking(m), Apollux(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7