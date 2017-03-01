₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Nnamdisblog(m): 3:00pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 14th received the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele in Aso Rock.
President Buhari Received briefing from the CBN Governor.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-receives-cbn-governor.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 3:11pm
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by thinkdip(m): 3:17pm
The Photo Government, they have nothing reasonable to do.
Quote me: The Naira is about to down, about to sink again.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by loopman: 3:20pm
It's either Buhari is incompetent or Emfiele is!
One of them is surely incompetent
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Keneking: 3:21pm
lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
- Godwin Emefiele appears to receive sack letter
- Anytime, you see a CBN gov in the President's office, note & know its time to GO...ask Sanusi Lamido Sanusi & Charles Soludo
Click like if you think NAIRA would lose strength against $ after meeting
Click mention if NAIRA will remain unchanged after the meeting
Click share if NAIRA will gain strength against $
Let me quickly eat and wait for NTA news @ 9pm today.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Splashme: 3:22pm
See Bubu's face . . . gosh!
we have the biggest ethno-religious bigot this time around as president
In his mind "this guy is not Hausa/Fulani, not Muslim, not APC, belongs to 5% . . . how do I do away with him?"
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 3:22pm
Wake me when this gets to the FTP
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by malware: 3:28pm
na now u dey view the thread mynd44?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by id911(m): 3:36pm
Keneking:
illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by heryurh(m): 3:37pm
F
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by SeniorZato(m): 3:37pm
I see
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Enangson: 3:37pm
Good one
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by FavoredGuy: 3:37pm
Welldone Sirs! Pls, both of you should talk about how to further strengthen our naira against foreign currencies especially US dollar and keep cutting down the rate of inflation. By God's grace, there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria. Dry bones shall rise again. We shall all smile again soon because for now, boys no dey smile at all ooo!!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Keneking: 3:37pm
id911:
Stay there...just the way, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, PhD sacked SLS
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by corperscorner: 3:38pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by oluwasegun007(m): 3:38pm
pls take ur file report to osibanjo and allow baba rest....
anyways thumbs up on ur recent fx policies....[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by SeniorZato(m): 3:38pm
id911:Who has the power to sack him, You or me?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by oladayo63(m): 3:38pm
Splashme:
Just listen to yourself! People just like finding negativity out of nothing to console themselves...
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by xjiggy: 3:39pm
See BABA face. Im no happy with the CBN gov.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Benekruku(m): 3:39pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
May the Almighty grant you the strength and wisdom to rule till 2023.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by INTROVERT(f): 3:39pm
As I always say.... Uncle Emefiele knows how to play game of thrones very well if not baba for Don appointt one aboki for CBN governor.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by Kesmakveli(m): 3:40pm
Why Buhari keep face like that ni Kai! If na em fellow cohorts em dey with, e go be night of a thousand laughs o!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by ephen19(m): 3:40pm
sickness bad sha...by the way, what was the agenda of the meeting, abi this one na another closed door meeting?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by xjiggy: 3:41pm
[quote author=oladayo63 post=54583613][/quote] in his mind.... See this stooge that was fostered on me by Oga Jonathan. Work im no know. Regulation im no know
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by sebe97: 3:41pm
CBN don show too
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by mjabdulk: 3:41pm
hope everything is well between them
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by ogregs: 3:41pm
Buhari share the money, pdp style
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by dammytosh: 3:42pm
id911:Who can ?
Jonathan ?
Na to suspend him na and from there.
all these laws have a work around.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by wellmax(m): 3:43pm
Nigeria will get better.
God bless President Buhari
God Bless Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock by yinkslinks(m): 3:43pm
His last visit to aso-rock
