Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives Emefiele, CBN Governor In Aso Rock (11976 Views)

Lawyers Want Buhari To Sack Emefiele, CBN Governor / Why Buhari Has Not Sacked Emefiele, CBN Governor - Pulse.NG / Saraki Meets Emefiele, CBN Governor (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Buhari Received briefing from the CBN Governor.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-receives-cbn-governor.html?m=1 President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 14th received the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele in Aso Rock.President Buhari Received briefing from the CBN Governor. 1 Like

1 Like

The Photo Government, they have nothing reasonable to do.

Quote me: The Naira is about to down, about to sink again. 7 Likes 1 Share

It's either Buhari is incompetent or Emfiele is!

One of them is surely incompetent 10 Likes 3 Shares





- Godwin Emefiele appears to receive sack letter

- Anytime, you see a CBN gov in the President's office, note & know its time to GO...ask Sanusi Lamido Sanusi & Charles Soludo



Click like if you think NAIRA would lose strength against $ after meeting

Click mention if NAIRA will remain unchanged after the meeting

Click share if NAIRA will gain strength against $



Let me quickly eat and wait for NTA news @ 9pm today. lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh- Godwin Emefiele appears to receive sack letter- Anytime, you see a CBN gov in the President's office, note & know its time to GO...ask Sanusi Lamido Sanusi & Charles SoludoClick like if you think NAIRA would lose strength against $ after meetingClick mention if NAIRA will remain unchanged after the meetingClick share if NAIRA will gain strength against $Let me quickly eat and wait for NTA news @ 9pm today. 3 Likes 2 Shares

See Bubu's face . . . gosh!

we have the biggest ethno-religious bigot this time around as president











In his mind "this guy is not Hausa/Fulani, not Muslim, not APC, belongs to 5% . . . how do I do away with him?" 13 Likes 1 Share

Wake me when this gets to the FTP

na now u dey view the thread mynd44?

Keneking:

lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh



- Godwin Emefiele appears to receive sack letter

- Anytime, you see a CBN gov in the President's office, note & know its time to GO...ask Sanusi Lamido Sanusi & Charles Soludo



Click like if you think NAIRA would lose strength against $ after meeting

Click mention if NAIRA will remain unchanged after the meeting

Click share if NAIRA will gain strength against $

illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him 1 Like

F

I see

Good one

Welldone Sirs! Pls, both of you should talk about how to further strengthen our naira against foreign currencies especially US dollar and keep cutting down the rate of inflation. By God's grace, there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria. Dry bones shall rise again. We shall all smile again soon because for now, boys no dey smile at all ooo!! 1 Like

id911:





illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him

Stay there...just the way, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, PhD sacked SLS Stay there...just the way, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, PhD sacked SLS

pls take ur file report to osibanjo and allow baba rest....



anyways thumbs up on ur recent fx policies....[size=8pt][/size]

id911:





illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him Who has the power to sack him, You or me? Who has the power to sack him, You or me?

Splashme:

See Bubu's face . . . gosh!

we have the biggest ethno-religious bigot this time around as president











In his mind "this guy is not Hausa/Fulani, not Muslim, not APC, belongs to 5% . . . how do I do away with him?"

Just listen to yourself! People just like finding negativity out of nothing to console themselves... Just listen to yourself! People just like finding negativity out of nothing to console themselves... 4 Likes

See BABA face. Im no happy with the CBN gov.







God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari





God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria





May the Almighty grant you the strength and wisdom to rule till 2023.









3 Likes 1 Share

As I always say.... Uncle Emefiele knows how to play game of thrones very well if not baba for Don appointt one aboki for CBN governor. 1 Like

Kai! If na em fellow cohorts em dey with, e go be night of a thousand laughs o!!!! Why Buhari keep face like that niKai! If na em fellow cohorts em dey with, e go be night of a thousand laughs o!!!!

sickness bad sha...by the way, what was the agenda of the meeting, abi this one na another closed door meeting?

[quote author=oladayo63 post=54583613][/quote] in his mind.... See this stooge that was fostered on me by Oga Jonathan. Work im no know. Regulation im no know

CBN don show too

hope everything is well between them

Buhari share the money, pdp style

id911:





illiterate! Buhari has no power to sack him Who can ?



Jonathan ?



Na to suspend him na and from there.





all these laws have a work around. Who can ?Jonathan ?Na to suspend him na and from there.all these laws have a work around.

Nigeria will get better.

God bless President Buhari

God Bless Nigeria 1 Like