Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) (7562 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Another sign that the president is hale and hearty



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/arch-bishop-of-canterbury-visits-buhari.html President Muhammadu Buhari today received the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, at the Abuja House in London.Another sign that the president is hale and hearty 2 Likes

buhari and this his bulletproof maternity gown.



make we just the observe them 43 Likes

Your Excellency sir, God is your strength, He will perfect your healing in Jesus name. 35 Likes 1 Share

let me observe first 1 Like

Sarrki wholop! 2 Likes

see aa him be like ugwu leaf way them plant for sahara desert







this man way i see so no fit make am if him enter naija, my tax money is what is keeping him alive if i decide not to pay tax him for don go like ...... see aa him be like ugwu leaf way them plant for sahara desertthis man way i see so no fit make am if him enter naija, my tax money is what is keeping him alive if i decide not to pay tax him for don go like ...... 12 Likes 1 Share

Sai baba



Sai baba



Enemies if state come and see ooooo 5 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

see aa him be like ugwu leaf

E pain am E pain am 9 Likes 1 Share

LivingHuman:

Sarrki wholop!

.yes ooooo



Long live my mentor .yes oooooLong live my mentor 1 Like

Edwinmason:

let me observe first



He's confuse He's confuse 2 Likes

this man looks very sick..i don't think he'll be able to run this country with his state of being right now.

on a normal level,this man should give way for osinbajo. 1 Like

Topleague:

Your Excellency sir, God is your strength, He will perfect your healing in Jesus name.



My sister God bless you My sister God bless you 5 Likes

Should we fry dodo with the picture?



A man that cannot make a 5 minutes call to his people but prefers taking photos and phone calls with top politicians as if its only their votes that brought him to power.



What a ponderous individual. 7 Likes

LivingHuman:

President Muhammadu Buhari today received the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, at the Abuja House in London.

Another sign that the president is hale and hearty



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/arch-bishop-of-canterbury-visits-buhari.html



i laff in hausa



when APC tells you the economy is hale and hearty run for your life i laff in hausawhen APC tells you the economy is hale and hearty run for your life 8 Likes

Isssorait.

Photoshoped pinshure 7 Likes

sarrki:





He's confuse who is confuse? who is confuse?





But he should continue to stay in London and take care of himself..



I don't like APC for anything but Osinbajo is holding the fort fine without Baba Bubu



In the voice of KWAM 1: Baba Bubu:, eyin baba e lo sempe..



Won ma pe yin, ko ti kan yin..



I am glad the old man is alive and wellBut he should continue to stay in London and take care of himself..I don't like APC for anything but Osinbajo is holding the fort fine without Baba BubuIn the voice of KWAM 1: Baba Bubu:, eyin baba e lo sempe..Won ma pe yin, ko ti kan yin.. 2 Likes

nzeobi:

buhari and this his bulletproof maternity gown.



make we just the observe them ipods sef,

Always wail over everything,

Wetin his beautiful gown stil do you. ipods sef,Always wail over everything,Wetin his beautiful gown stil do you. 5 Likes

..and this Hale and healthy. 1 Like

IPOBIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII



FFK

Fayose

Olisa Methu

Can any one remind me of the other guy? wetin be him name sef?





Another story

one cloth 2 Likes 1 Share

Is this the only Jalabia Bubu took to London?

Can he just resign and go take care of his health.. He looks so frail... I hope he recovers quick but the country has to move on Our president is a ghost workerIs this the only Jalabia Bubu took to London?Can he just resign and go take care of his health.. He looks so frail... I hope he recovers quick but the country has to move on 3 Likes 1 Share

Make this man change cloth naaah...

...I know some people will actually come here to give a Bleep with I DONT give a Bleep picture... 2 Likes

Very soon we'll know where the banana dropped 1 Like

So they are saying that the "Ugu" has only one cloth? Ok na. Continue. If this is not an old pic, I can authoritatively tell you that Buhari judging by these pictures, is not looking hale and hearty at all!



I pray he recovers though. I can't see myself praying for another man's death. I also prefer this man to the Afonja called Osibanjo. That one is a Chameleon. Forget all these gimmicks by the Yorubas.



Quote me anywhere, BUHARI LOVES IGBO PEOPLE more than Osibanjo. Many Federal works are currently going on codedly in the East. Its just that most times, people love those who kill them and hate those who love them.



e.g Is the hopeless man called Fayose. It will suprise Igbos supporting him when this man betrays them one day. Its in their DNA.



For those Igbos supporting Atiku/Obi 2019.... I hope you know who Atiku is? That man is more heartless than Buhari oo. Nd a Fanatic. Forget all these cosmetic looks his media team are giving him.





N.B

I like yabbing Buhari but I know in my heart that he has good intentions and is working. If he contests in 2019, he has my vote!

1 Like

Kaiii, see bones. In fact Osi boy is the president already. Karma!!





LivingHuman:





Another sign that the president is hale and hearty



But this part is so silly. Since when did receiving a visitor, become a sign of good health? He's looking physically sick to me. We wish him quick recovery Na wa o, this brown cloth again? Make dem even paint/dye the cloth to change the color na. Did he rush out of the country so much that he couldn't put small cloth inside nylon along? It's well oBut this part is so silly. Since when did receiving a visitor, become a sign of good health? He's looking physically sick to me. We wish him quick recovery 3 Likes