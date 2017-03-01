₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Muhammadu Buhari today received the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, at the Abuja House in London.
Another sign that the president is hale and hearty
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by nzeobi(m): 3:44pm
buhari and this his bulletproof maternity gown.
make we just the observe them
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Topleague(f): 3:44pm
Your Excellency sir, God is your strength, He will perfect your healing in Jesus name.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Edwinmason(m): 3:45pm
let me observe first
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:45pm
Sarrki wholop!
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:46pm
see aa him be like ugwu leaf way them plant for sahara desert
this man way i see so no fit make am if him enter naija, my tax money is what is keeping him alive if i decide not to pay tax him for don go like ......
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
Sai baba
Sai baba
Enemies if state come and see ooooo
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
E pain am
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:47pm
LivingHuman:
.yes ooooo
Long live my mentor
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:47pm
Edwinmason:
He's confuse
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by johnbuck81(m): 3:47pm
this man looks very sick..i don't think he'll be able to run this country with his state of being right now.
on a normal level,this man should give way for osinbajo.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:48pm
Topleague:
My sister God bless you
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 3:48pm
Should we fry dodo with the picture?
A man that cannot make a 5 minutes call to his people but prefers taking photos and phone calls with top politicians as if its only their votes that brought him to power.
What a ponderous individual.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:49pm
LivingHuman:
i laff in hausa
when APC tells you the economy is hale and hearty run for your life
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by PapaBrowne(m): 3:49pm
Isssorait.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Odingo1: 3:50pm
Photoshoped pinshure
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Edwinmason(m): 3:50pm
sarrki:who is confuse?
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by ajepako(f): 3:53pm
I am glad the old man is alive and well
But he should continue to stay in London and take care of himself..
I don't like APC for anything but Osinbajo is holding the fort fine without Baba Bubu
In the voice of KWAM 1: Baba Bubu:, eyin baba e lo sempe..
Won ma pe yin, ko ti kan yin..
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Jesusloveyou: 3:53pm
nzeobi:ipods sef,
Always wail over everything,
Wetin his beautiful gown stil do you.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Jabioro: 3:54pm
..and this Hale and healthy.
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by basty: 3:55pm
IPOBIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
FFK
Fayose
Olisa Methu
Can any one remind me of the other guy? wetin be him name sef?
Another story
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Silva79(f): 3:56pm
one cloth
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Ogbeche77: 3:56pm
Our president is a ghost worker Is this the only Jalabia Bubu took to London?
Can he just resign and go take care of his health.. He looks so frail... I hope he recovers quick but the country has to move on
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Echelle(m): 3:57pm
Make this man change cloth naaah...
...I know some people will actually come here to give a Bleep with I DONT give a Bleep picture...
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by sexymoma(f): 3:57pm
Very soon we'll know where the banana dropped
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by ExcelNG: 3:57pm
So they are saying that the "Ugu" has only one cloth? Ok na. Continue. If this is not an old pic, I can authoritatively tell you that Buhari judging by these pictures, is not looking hale and hearty at all!
I pray he recovers though. I can't see myself praying for another man's death. I also prefer this man to the Afonja called Osibanjo. That one is a Chameleon. Forget all these gimmicks by the Yorubas.
Quote me anywhere, BUHARI LOVES IGBO PEOPLE more than Osibanjo. Many Federal works are currently going on codedly in the East. Its just that most times, people love those who kill them and hate those who love them.
e.g Is the hopeless man called Fayose. It will suprise Igbos supporting him when this man betrays them one day. Its in their DNA.
For those Igbos supporting Atiku/Obi 2019.... I hope you know who Atiku is? That man is more heartless than Buhari oo. Nd a Fanatic. Forget all these cosmetic looks his media team are giving him.
N.B
I like yabbing Buhari but I know in my heart that he has good intentions and is working. If he contests in 2019, he has my vote!
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by themonk: 3:57pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by Biafman: 3:57pm
Kaiii, see bones. In fact Osi boy is the president already. Karma!!
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 3:57pm
Na wa o, this brown cloth again? Make dem even paint/dye the cloth to change the color na. Did he rush out of the country so much that he couldn't put small cloth inside nylon along? It's well o
LivingHuman:
But this part is so silly. Since when did receiving a visitor, become a sign of good health? He's looking physically sick to me. We wish him quick recovery
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by mn09abk: 3:57pm
Sai BABA!
|Re: Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 3:57pm
