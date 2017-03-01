₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Specialspesh: 3:30pm
President Buhari has signed the instrument of ratification of the treaty on the establishment of the Abidjan-Lagos corridor among the Governments of Republic of Benin, Cote D'ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Nigeria.
His special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure Tuesday.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/buhari-signs-treaty-on-establishment-of.html
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Keneking: 3:33pm
Work don start
Abeg let them allow Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power handle this project...no State Government should interfer
Amazing signature ...MBuhari
Let him bring all the energies once---daily, one full shot....then by May 2017...Half time would be a good time to take stock
My President looked at the global map before sign-off; amazing background
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by destinysaid(m): 3:34pm
Corridor qua, OK, in some English, I think its a way to better the movement of humans, goods and services between these countries.
Abeg tell Ghana president that the deta boys in his country, he should pack them all back here they cannot go and be bombing there n carry the cash here to intimidate us.
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Ratiolak(m): 3:35pm
Pressy ololo
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Buharimustgo: 3:35pm
What is the corridor all about?
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Specialspesh: 3:35pm
Clearer Pic.
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Keneking: 3:36pm
Buharimustgo:
Its not room and parlour oh
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by TonyOputa(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by jaykaylegend(m): 3:36pm
President that is not signing what will better the lives of Nigerians, is that one president??
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by ums3(m): 3:37pm
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by hotwax: 3:37pm
This will Benefit Yoruba nation further.
Yorubas are known to have many relatives in Abidjan
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by vincentjk(m): 3:38pm
Mumumadu
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by TPAND: 3:38pm
Those nails on Buhari... got me . Nice
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by ritababe(f): 3:38pm
Keneking:
upon all projects wey him done sign how many you done see for eye?
just for paper as usual.
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by dammytosh: 3:39pm
This guy has recovered.
shame of eediots
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by okayode1(m): 3:39pm
Specialspesh:
What benefit will it be to us?
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by olafum1(m): 3:40pm
Hope he reads what he's signing o.. .
Make him no sign Nigeria into herdmens hands o
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by tripoli007(m): 3:41pm
Na today them don dey sign am ,you can fool the people once buy can't fool the people all the time .. That one doesn't stop you from paying through your anus if you won cross seme border ..nonsense and ingredients
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Benekruku(m): 3:41pm
Buhari is blasting at full throttle.
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by sebe97: 3:42pm
Baba didnt read it ooo
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by MyGeneration: 3:43pm
No offense but why must it connect to Lagos, Lagos is already over populated, cant they connect it to somewhere like Ibadan or sth?
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by ogregs: 3:43pm
nice one sir, more energy
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by MSCollections: 3:44pm
...and yet we cannot bring cars in through the land borders. What use?
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Wantedmiller: 3:45pm
jaykaylegend:
can you explain what he really signed? u cant bet me?
stop typing when u take dogoyaro!!
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Viktor1983(m): 3:46pm
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by jaykaylegend(m): 3:47pm
Wantedmiller:What has the establishment if Abidjan Lagos corridor got to do with the betterment if Bugerian lives??
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by oluwasegun007(m): 3:47pm
and he should also sign the construction of electric fence in the N.east, because d rate at which boko no gree finish, it like dey kip entering from neighboring countries....
dis if not chked would affect next population censors...
|Re: Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor by Adeyinka12(m): 3:47pm
Thank God it only benefit the Oodua nation most #proudly yoruba
