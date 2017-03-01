Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor (6741 Views)

His special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure Tuesday.



Abeg let them allow Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power handle this project...no State Government should interfer



Amazing signature ...MBuhari



Let him bring all the energies once---daily, one full shot....then by May 2017...Half time would be a good time to take stock



Abeg tell Ghana president that the deta boys in his country, he should pack them all back here they cannot go and be bombing there n carry the cash here to intimidate us. Corridor qua, OK, in some English, I think its a way to better the movement of humans, goods and services between these countries.

What is the corridor all about? 4 Likes

Clearer Pic. 7 Likes 1 Share

Buharimustgo:

What is the corridor all about?

President that is not signing what will better the lives of Nigerians, is that one president?? 7 Likes

This will Benefit Yoruba nation further.



Yorubas are known to have many relatives in Abidjan 5 Likes

Mumumadu 1 Like

. Nice Those nails on Buhari... got me. Nice

upon all projects wey him done sign how many you done see for eye?





This guy has recovered.



shame of eediots 2 Likes

What benefit will it be to us? What benefit will it be to us?

Hope he reads what he's signing o.. .



Make him no sign Nigeria into herdmens hands o 1 Like

Na today them don dey sign am ,you can fool the people once buy can't fool the people all the time .. That one doesn't stop you from paying through your anus if you won cross seme border ..nonsense and ingredients







Buhari is blasting at full throttle.





God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari





God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

1 Like

Baba didnt read it ooo

No offense but why must it connect to Lagos, Lagos is already over populated, cant they connect it to somewhere like Ibadan or sth?

nice one sir, more energy

...and yet we cannot bring cars in through the land borders. What use?

and he should also sign the construction of electric fence in the N.east, because d rate at which boko no gree finish, it like dey kip entering from neighboring countries....



dis if not chked would affect next population censors... 1 Like