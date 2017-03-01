₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by VastfinderBlog: 3:35pm
Afang soup retains one of the leading positions being among the most treasured and often-cooked Nigerian soups. When you have never tried out and prepare this fragrant soup, it is about time to do it. We propose you one of the very most popular recipe of the Nigerian veggie soup. Benefit from the cooking process and undoubtedly, the final result.
Many adore this soup {since it is well prepared with fruit and vegetables, so Afang soup is effective for health, nutritive possesses fiber.
Enough theory, let us start the useful part. Now it is a higher time for the question:
Ingredients for Afang soup:
*. One kilo of fresh water leaves;
*. 0,5 cup of grounded crawfish;
*. 200 grams of fresh Ukazi leaves;
*. Three stock cubes (the one you like best);
*. 1 head of naturally dried fish;
*. 2 not very big fried or better grilled fish;
*. 1,5 cups of palm-oil;
*. One cup of winkles plus one cup of snail (it is optional, so you may add them if you want)
*. Salt and pepper;
*. Several onions;
*. 1 kilo of meat for your taste (chicken, beef, goat).
Recipe for Afang soup:
• Prepare snails and periwinkles: wash periwinkles and snails,
Advice: Try to buy already precleaned periwinkles, usually sellers make all the manipulations. To get rid of the sliminess of snails use juice (lime or grape).
• Wash and bland fresh Ukazi leaves, if in you place you have no possibility to find the fresh leaves, you may freely substitute them by the dried.
• Wash and cut by the kitchen knife water leaves. In the case you do not want your soup to be so watery, just squeeze water leaves before hand and only after add to the soup.
• Wash meat, cut it into the desired slices, put into saucepan.
• Precook the meat with two cubes, chapped onions, pepper and salt.
• Remove the spine of the grilled fish and wash up the head of naturally dried fish. Add ready roasted fish and the head to the meat, process the cooking until is done.
• Pour palm-oil, crawfish, black pepper, salt, snails, and winkles and stew for additional 5 mins
• Add water leaves and stew for another 5 mins before you add Ukazi leaves.
• Stew for additional 5 mins, turn off the heat and leave for several mins.
• Enjoy fragrant Afang soup!
Hope you will like our recipe and fill share it with your friends. Take a chance to find other interesting recipes of Nigerian soups and traditional dishes on our site. Bon Appetite!
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian-afang.html
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Airborne02: 3:39pm
ftc
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Keneking: 3:39pm
Calabar recipe
I always suspected Mynd44 to hail from this region
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by oluwasegun007(m): 3:39pm
if u chop dis kind food finish..... to do go just dey hungry uuu
6 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by NotOfThis(f): 3:39pm
Yum.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by VastfinderBlog: 3:40pm
hhhh
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by heryurh(m): 3:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by SlimBrawnie(f): 3:40pm
I need to learn this particular one for my future hubbys sake
4 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by corperscorner: 3:40pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by ProsperUSA: 3:41pm
Nice
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Divay22(f): 3:41pm
Somebody or anybody pls bring Eba o :oChai
5 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by madjune: 3:41pm
My best delicacy.
So great with fufu.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by kateskitty(f): 3:41pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by dayleke(m): 3:41pm
Me likey that......
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Jerryojozy(m): 3:42pm
Afang soup my favorite. Akwa Ibom ayaya!
Genius J
2 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by LordXaaan: 3:42pm
A nairalander that doesnt like this soup is that one a nairalander?
5 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Captain001(m): 3:42pm
Thank you.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Allylic: 3:42pm
I love ds soup....garri with afang soup.....missing my boo of life
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by eanestca(m): 3:43pm
finally a post worth bookmarking
now back to the matters arising
A president that travelled for vacation to London and came back without bread, is that one president ?
6 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by teebee22(f): 3:43pm
Tasted it once with cowleg and it wow!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Jerryojozy(m): 3:43pm
Afang soup my favorite. Akwa Ibom ayaya! Aboikpa ayaya!
Genius J
2 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by lalasticlala(m): 3:46pm
Afang, Edikaikong my favorite
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Sultty(m): 3:46pm
Stop stop! Abeg u r already making my mouth watery se u want make dem know say i never chop
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by DannyJ19(m): 3:47pm
I no need recipe to cook
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by clems88(m): 3:48pm
I'm gonna Cook it this weekend though ate it once since I came to calabar
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Astuteleader(m): 3:49pm
several onions indeed.. In afang soup. Who taught u dat one.
10 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by AuroraB(f): 3:50pm
Will cook this on my bday
Thanks Op. You simplified this quite well
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by harriet412(f): 3:50pm
Oh, how i love this soup..
Infact my favorite
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by ekems2017(f): 3:50pm
It is always better to put water leaf before palmoil. And affang leaf as the last to make it half done.That's the real efik way
7 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by Buharimustgo: 3:51pm
This is the best soup in Nigeria,followed by Atama soup then the others
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Afang Soup by AngelicBeing: 3:51pm
Nice soup
A Medium Onions Is More Expensive Than A Litre Of Petrol In PH! / How To Make Nigerian Style Cake? / Suya Meat
Viewing this topic: iamademorlar(m), akmath(m), correctguy0900, aspiz(f), Hijay09(f), Ochyglowsglows(f), 01mcfadden(m), milkytins(m), elniro, chaste01, kolikay(m), sammyj, Dynamiceagle(f), Ogum(m), eboiga(f), etaoko, tolulope2021(m), Goddey18(m), nativedoctor(m), vIQtoOor(m), Crixina(f), CocoBee, jbaby265(f), kemifemi and 38 guest(s)
