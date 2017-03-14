₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Trending01: 4:57pm
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, senior special assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Tonto007(f): 4:58pm
number 1
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by emeijeh(m): 4:59pm
She deserves it.
The best role model Nollywood has ever seen after Jokè Silva
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Keneking: 5:02pm
Amazing appointment
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by TsaTrinity(m): 5:11pm
Long overdue......though some kogi people will say the Governor favours only his people
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by angelab(f): 5:31pm
wow! congrats to her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by poshestmina(f): 5:47pm
Nice
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by sEGXY2(m): 5:52pm
Stupid man! so e no see any talent from kogi give this appointment
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by coolstud: 6:02pm
Keneking:
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by unclezuma: 6:02pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Jengem: 6:02pm
Apostle suleman state
Where is hubby Prince
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by balancediet(m): 6:03pm
We Dont Care who you choose to wine and dine with Yahaya Bello, Just Pay our Brothers and sisters in Kogi State their salary and Pay our mothers and father s their pension and gratuity as at when due shikena.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by hucienda: 6:03pm
MJ (apologies to the world-famous one, the King of Pop), go chop. Na your time!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by toyinjimoh(m): 6:04pm
congrats mercy...u deserve it
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Winnyluv(f): 6:04pm
Congratulations Mercy
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Splinz(m): 6:05pm
Mercy is good. Congrats!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by AngelicBeing: 6:05pm
emeijeh:
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Badgers14: 6:05pm
Nonsense..
Another waste of money..
What is her job exactly
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by sammyj: 6:05pm
okoooo lets wait and see!!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Praizvictor(m): 6:05pm
okay
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Factfinder1(f): 6:05pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by GreenMavro: 6:05pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Bitcoinworld: 6:06pm
Yes.. she deserves it..
But I want to warn all those useless men in that Government house. U beta remove what you are having on your dirty mind. Cuz the thunder that will fire you will come from ijebu-ode.
I rest my case.
He that have ear let him hear.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Sibe007(m): 6:06pm
Good for her....well deserved
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:06pm
That is a big one for Mercy. Congrats! Make good use of your office ooooo. Don't just leave as you came.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Ibyno(m): 6:06pm
some people will soon come here and say the governor is having an affair with her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Ozid(m): 6:06pm
Ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Raintaker: 6:07pm
I used to think she was a flat head, or rather still a waffarian
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by highrise07(m): 6:07pm
......
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by jkendy(m): 6:07pm
No certificate acquired is in vain, wit tym it'll be sought after. Congrats my dear DUMEBI
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by MrIcredible: 6:07pm
NONSENSE!!!!!!!!!!
RETIRED OLOSHO
|Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by jkendy(m): 6:07pm
No certificate acquired is in vain, wit tym it'll be sought after. Congrats my dear DUMEBI
