Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, senior special assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.



The 32-year-old was appointed along 53 other senior special assistants to the governor into various offices in the administration.



A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs. Ayoade Folashade Arike, made available to this newspaper on Tuesday said the appointments take effect from April 1, 2017.



The rationale for the additional appointees at the state level, the statement read, is to “plug identified gaps in service delivery, fill key positions with the right people and to broaden inclusiveness in governance by bringing people from more communities on board.”



Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mercy represents Okehi Local Government Area in Bello’s list of SSAs.



Listed as Google’s Most Searched Nollywood Celebrity in December 2013, the Woman in Power star is married to Edo indigene, Prince Odianosen Okojie.



number 1

She deserves it.

The best role model Nollywood has ever seen after Jokè Silva 43 Likes 1 Share

Amazing appointment 2 Likes

Long overdue......though some kogi people will say the Governor favours only his people 1 Like

wow! congrats to her. 3 Likes

Nice

Stupid man! so e no see any talent from kogi give this appointment 3 Likes

Keneking:

Amazing appointment 1 Share







Where is hubby Prince Apostle suleman stateWhere is hubby Prince

We Dont Care who you choose to wine and dine with Yahaya Bello, Just Pay our Brothers and sisters in Kogi State their salary and Pay our mothers and father s their pension and gratuity as at when due shikena. 32 Likes 1 Share

MJ (apologies to the world-famous one, the King of Pop), go chop. Na your time! 2 Likes

congrats mercy...u deserve it 1 Like

Congratulations Mercy

Mercy is good. Congrats! 1 Like

emeijeh:

She deserves it.

The best role model Nollywood has ever seen after Jokè Silva 1 Like





Another waste of money..



What is her job exactly Nonsense..Another waste of money..What is her job exactly 17 Likes

okoooo lets wait and see!!!

okay

Yes.. she deserves it..

But I want to warn all those useless men in that Government house. U beta remove what you are having on your dirty mind. Cuz the thunder that will fire you will come from ijebu-ode.

I rest my case.

He that have ear let him hear. 3 Likes

Good for her....well deserved

That is a big one for Mercy. Congrats! Make good use of your office ooooo. Don't just leave as you came. 2 Likes

some people will soon come here and say the governor is having an affair with her. 1 Like

Ok

I used to think she was a flat head, or rather still a waffarian

......

No certificate acquired is in vain, wit tym it'll be sought after. Congrats my dear DUMEBI





RETIRED OLOSHO NONSENSE!!!!!!!!!!RETIRED OLOSHO 2 Likes