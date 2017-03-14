₦airaland Forum

Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Trending01: 4:57pm
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, senior special assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.

The 32-year-old was appointed along 53 other senior special assistants to the governor into various offices in the administration.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs. Ayoade Folashade Arike, made available to this newspaper on Tuesday said the appointments take effect from April 1, 2017.

The rationale for the additional appointees at the state level, the statement read, is to “plug identified gaps in service delivery, fill key positions with the right people and to broaden inclusiveness in governance by bringing people from more communities on board.”

Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mercy represents Okehi Local Government Area in Bello’s list of SSAs.

Listed as Google’s Most Searched Nollywood Celebrity in December 2013, the Woman in Power star is married to Edo indigene, Prince Odianosen Okojie.

http://theicon.ng/2017/03/14/kogi-gov-appoints-mercy-johnson-ssa-entertainment/

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Tonto007(f): 4:58pm
number 1
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by emeijeh(m): 4:59pm
She deserves it.
The best role model Nollywood has ever seen after Jokè Silva

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Keneking: 5:02pm
Amazing appointment grin

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by TsaTrinity(m): 5:11pm
Long overdue......though some kogi people will say the Governor favours only his people

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by angelab(f): 5:31pm
wow! congrats to her.

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by poshestmina(f): 5:47pm
Nice
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by sEGXY2(m): 5:52pm
Stupid man! so e no see any talent from kogi give this appointment

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by coolstud: 6:02pm
Keneking:
Amazing appointment grin

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by unclezuma: 6:02pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Jengem: 6:02pm
Apostle suleman state
lipsrsealed

Where is hubby Prince
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by balancediet(m): 6:03pm
We Dont Care who you choose to wine and dine with Yahaya Bello, Just Pay our Brothers and sisters in Kogi State their salary and Pay our mothers and father s their pension and gratuity as at when due shikena.

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by hucienda: 6:03pm
MJ (apologies to the world-famous one, the King of Pop), go chop. Na your time! grin

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by toyinjimoh(m): 6:04pm
congrats mercy...u deserve it

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Winnyluv(f): 6:04pm
Congratulations Mercy
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Splinz(m): 6:05pm
Mercy is good. Congrats! cool

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by AngelicBeing: 6:05pm
emeijeh:
She deserves it.
The best role model Nollywood has ever seen after Jokè Silva
cool

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Badgers14: 6:05pm
Nonsense..

Another waste of money.. angry

What is her job exactly

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by sammyj: 6:05pm
okoooo lets wait and see!!! cool
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Praizvictor(m): 6:05pm
okay
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Factfinder1(f): 6:05pm
tongue
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by GreenMavro: 6:05pm
grin
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Bitcoinworld: 6:06pm
Yes.. she deserves it..
But I want to warn all those useless men in that Government house. U beta remove what you are having on your dirty mind. Cuz the thunder that will fire you will come from ijebu-ode.
I rest my case.
He that have ear let him hear.

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Sibe007(m): 6:06pm
Good for her....well deserved
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:06pm
That is a big one for Mercy. Congrats! Make good use of your office ooooo. Don't just leave as you came.

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Ibyno(m): 6:06pm
some people will soon come here and say the governor is having an affair with her.

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Ozid(m): 6:06pm
Ok
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by Raintaker: 6:07pm
I used to think she was a flat head, or rather still a waffarian
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by highrise07(m): 6:07pm
......

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by jkendy(m): 6:07pm
No certificate acquired is in vain, wit tym it'll be sought after. Congrats my dear DUMEBI
Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by MrIcredible: 6:07pm
NONSENSE!!!!!!!!!!

RETIRED OLOSHO undecided undecided undecided

Re: Mercy Johnson Appointed By Governor Yahaya Bello As SSA On Entertainment by jkendy(m): 6:07pm
