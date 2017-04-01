Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor (13554 Views)

Photos below;



Source: Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson was officially sworn in as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Arts and Culture in Lokoja, the state's capital today.Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-mercy-johnson-sworn-into-office.html 1 Like

Na wa 1 Like 1 Share

i am happy for mercy.....well deserved, appointment, her talent really paved the way for her...no be like that over hyped omotola..mtcheew...by the way, I hope halima abubakar,is learning from aunty mercy..and dis their governor,with black specks, looking like a swaggerlicious blind man.. 17 Likes

Mercy's husband married a wife 17 Likes

Mheen dis mama don grown asss ooh 1 Like

husband watch how thy wife is snatched by a gigolo who is not satisfied with 4 wives. 5 Likes

So happy for her

A well deserved position. I just hope this politician is not looking for anything in return. 10 Likes

I dont trust this governor ooo!! The guy fit get evil plans ooooo!! 2 Likes

she has now been APC-fied 1 Like





I no fit talk weda he dey use eye Gagè...

This one wey d Gov. wear gOOgle come de smile...I no fit talk weda he dey use eye Gagè... 2 Likes

But lalasticlala is viewing sha

My mercy baby

This one nah pipe washing position not merit

everything is connection,

I hope you help my dear state out #team #kogite 2 Likes

And that's the only 'achievement' of this dude called Bello, smh for Kogi 2 Likes

But wetin con consign us na?



NL been forcing down this woman palava down our throat.



Who she EPP na? 1 Like







Abeg why Camera no reach ground for d 2nd pix?







Governance in Nigeria is now about entertainment, Truly, there was a country

The Governor's body language during the handshake ehn... Na make person just mute. 3 Likes

Congratulations Mrs mercy Johnson. .....I pray it ends only as appointment ooo and no be say tomorrow we go dey hear he has taken you to the other room cuz all this governors eyes no good for head ........ 2 Likes