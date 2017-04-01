₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Jajayi: 9:12pm On Apr 03
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson was officially sworn in as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Arts and Culture in Lokoja, the state's capital today.
Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-mercy-johnson-sworn-into-office.html
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Jajayi: 9:13pm On Apr 03
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Jajayi: 9:16pm On Apr 03
More
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by AntiWailer: 9:20pm On Apr 03
Na wa
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by stephleena(f): 9:21pm On Apr 03
i am happy for mercy.....well deserved, appointment, her talent really paved the way for her...no be like that over hyped omotola..mtcheew...by the way, I hope halima abubakar,is learning from aunty mercy..and dis their governor,with black specks, looking like a swaggerlicious blind man..
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Kondomatic(m): 9:23pm On Apr 03
Mercy's husband married a wife
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by youngberry001(m): 9:46pm On Apr 03
Mheen dis mama don grown asss ooh
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by nwaanambra1: 9:59pm On Apr 03
husband watch how thy wife is snatched by a gigolo who is not satisfied with 4 wives.
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Divay22(f): 10:11pm On Apr 03
So happy for her
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by clickbnkgod: 10:11pm On Apr 03
A well deserved position. I just hope this politician is not looking for anything in return.
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by nairalandfreak: 10:11pm On Apr 03
nwaanambra1:
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by soberdrunk(m): 10:11pm On Apr 03
I dont trust this governor ooo!! The guy fit get evil plans ooooo!!
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Absa: 10:11pm On Apr 03
.
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by bro4u: 10:12pm On Apr 03
she has now been APC-fied
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by victormartyn: 10:12pm On Apr 03
This one wey d Gov. wear gOOgle come de smile...
I no fit talk weda he dey use eye Gagè...
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Keneking: 10:13pm On Apr 03
But lalasticlala is viewing sha
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Gemini21: 10:13pm On Apr 03
My mercy baby
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Divay22(f): 10:13pm On Apr 03
stephleena:
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by satowind: 10:13pm On Apr 03
This one nah pipe washing position not merit
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by Tenim47(m): 10:13pm On Apr 03
everything is connection,
I hope you help my dear state out #team #kogite
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by alizma: 10:13pm On Apr 03
Kondomatic:when you marry an Ebira girl, you don't have problem in as much as you can provide her basic needs.
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by desiigner(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
And that's the only 'achievement' of this dude called Bello, smh for Kogi
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by pmc01(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
But wetin con consign us na?
NL been forcing down this woman palava down our throat.
Who she EPP na?
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by ennysuccess(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by nairascores: 10:15pm On Apr 03
Good for her.
Meanwhile have you been to https://nairascores.com/ lately?
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by dacovajnr: 10:15pm On Apr 03
Abeg why Camera no reach ground for d 2nd pix?
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by LOGDAN(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
[quote author=nairalandfreak post=55237947]
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by BruzMoney(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
Governance in Nigeria is now about entertainment, Truly, there was a country
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by pmc01(m): 10:16pm On Apr 03
The Governor's body language during the handshake ehn... Na make person just mute.
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by LOGDAN(m): 10:17pm On Apr 03
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by oheni(f): 10:17pm On Apr 03
Congratulations Mrs mercy Johnson. .....I pray it ends only as appointment ooo and no be say tomorrow we go dey hear he has taken you to the other room cuz all this governors eyes no good for head ........
|Re: Photos Of Mercy Johnson Being Sworn In As SSA On Entertainment To Kogi Governor by maigida511(m): 10:17pm On Apr 03
Oga governor and ADC jst cover eye like Robo cops! Even inside hall??
