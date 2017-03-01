₦airaland Forum

Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by JamieNaija(m): 6:14pm
Onyinye Chukwuogo, makeup entrepreneur and daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Izu Onwugbenu, took to her Instagram page today to blast Tboss for speaking her mind in the Big Brother Naija show.


After a heated argument between Tboss and Bisola (whom Onyinye is apparently rooting for), T-boss while conversing with fellow housemate, Efe, said she isn't about the prize money as her life wasn't based on it. She revealed that private jet owners have toasted her before and she's in the BBN house trying to build relationships that will give her something worth more than cash. Onyinye however attacked her for her honest conversation via Instagram, saying:

"Sick and tired of her trifling behind.. like she stays working my nerves... talking about owners of private jet are toasting her.... ok runz girl...wat else do we need to know ... please can they send this shegoat back to her pj toasters...they clearly need her more than we do...hiss






http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/send-this-runz-girlshe-goat-back-to-her.html

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Mavin1(m): 6:35pm
NO TIME cool

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by soberdrunk(m): 7:25pm
why is she hating on Tboss? Somebody cannot speak her mind? angry

Ps-Abeg which private jet owner in his right mind is toasting a lady like Tboss? Some people nor dey watch music videos? angry angry

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by coolstud: 7:26pm
wow.... i like this girl
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by smackimorn(m): 7:26pm
Jealousy tongue

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by weedtheweeds: 7:26pm
They should check the girl's bank detail. Apostle Suleiman might have sent her 8000 Euro. Moreover, she might have got her visa to Napoli stamped on her passport already

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by DollarAngel(m): 7:26pm
Down there are Those who give a fucckkk

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by KEZDON(m): 7:26pm
few comments and dis is already on front page SMH

I seriously think dat de recession is affecting naira land ooo...

I mean good topic recession oooo

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Emmylyon(m): 7:26pm
Let her com to me.
I'll kemenize her more weller than kemen did

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by winkmart: 7:27pm
ME sha Likey Tboss

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by czarina(f): 7:27pm
Issorait!
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by AfroSamurai: 7:27pm
I'm sure the amount of guys waiting to smash Tboss after she leaves the Big Brother house might be adding to what you seriously don't wanna count.

Girl sure gives the vibes she wanna get smashed, like real hard!.

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by PetrePan(m): 7:27pm
Kilode..on top bbn u con dey rant..mtcheww..o ma se o..

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by BestHyper(m): 7:28pm
Mavin1:
NO TIME cool

Lol
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Lincoln275(m): 7:28pm
ur problem dey for ur back oooo
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by EXLOVER(m): 7:28pm
Nairaland can give some people firm ehn. Una go just go pick person comment for instagram open thread, abeg mine is available. Billionaire daughter so rude, waiting for poor man's daughter to comment also

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Odisco2(m): 7:28pm
There are things you keep as secret even with a point of gun in your head, you don't reveal them. Tboss messed up big time.

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by PqsMike: 7:28pm
well, time will tell. I believe her fan base has reduced as a result if that unscrupulous, misguided and unguided statement.

Meanwhile



Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by registration(m): 7:28pm
I hope you all had a lovely day?

I did

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by dyze: 7:28pm
When is this program ending self.

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by chibabe259(f): 7:28pm
See her mouth like expired Dk.
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Omotayor123(f): 7:28pm
Mttchewwww...

useless news on FPundecided

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by oladimejiX: 7:28pm
Abi
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by princesweetman2(m): 7:28pm
Hmmn
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by AccessME(m): 7:29pm
A Nigerian Social media addict that doesn't know about NAIRALAND Forum.. is that one Social Media addict?
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by oladimejiX: 7:29pm
princesweetman2:
Ftc
Pele with ur slowtisalat
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Bridget95(f): 7:29pm
this is interesting.
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by DESTINY41(m): 7:29pm
.
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by Elnida: 7:29pm
And I made front page interesting times. this Tbore is getting on my last nerve. marvis ain't farther down the pecking order..#kickThemOut
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by finnestdope(m): 7:29pm
ok,,,

a round of applause for that

Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by 0955eb027(m): 7:30pm
What am i doinh here sef?
Re: Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" by DeRuggedProf: 7:30pm
T -TINZ.... grin

