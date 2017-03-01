





After a heated argument between Tboss and Bisola (whom Onyinye is apparently rooting for), T-boss while conversing with fellow housemate, Efe, said she isn't about the prize money as her life wasn't based on it. She revealed that private jet owners have toasted her before and she's in the BBN house trying to build relationships that will give her something worth more than cash. Onyinye however attacked her for her honest conversation via Instagram, saying:



"Sick and tired of her trifling behind.. like she stays working my nerves... talking about owners of private jet are toasting her.... ok runz girl...wat else do we need to know ... please can they send this shegoat back to her pj toasters...they clearly need her more than we do...hiss













