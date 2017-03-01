₦airaland Forum

Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by JamieNaija(m): 12:49pm


BB Naija Housemate, Tboss said she will spend the 25m naira prize in one week if she wins it, she said this whilst in a conversation with Fans favorite Efe.


She also boasted having private jet owners hitting on her.


She's up for eviction, and she might dread saying this as fans will decide to vote for someone who will put good use to the money.


Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by destinysaid(m): 12:57pm
That's what pl want, I'll be surprised if she is evicted, no b Nigeria we dey? Na debi-rise go commit last last. The other three are just too entertaining

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Cutehector(m): 1:03pm
Ashy

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by CaroLyner(f): 1:03pm
Seems shes not aware they are being aired live grin

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Michellla(f): 1:05pm
She would likely spend it on shoes and accessories

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by brunofarad(m): 1:20pm
Smh


When you swore never to be rich, that's how u spend money

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by TINALETC3(f): 1:21pm
grin dreamer, u maybe evicted soon grin

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Opinedecandid(m): 1:21pm
Mouth mouther.

Slayer of 'great' destinies.

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by caxfar: 1:21pm
Cutehector:
Ashy

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by MSCollections: 1:21pm
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by hoshodie(m): 1:21pm
Nairalander that doesn't know lalasticlala
Is that one a nairalander grin

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by emmygzy(m): 1:21pm
Oloshooo

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by burkingx(f): 1:21pm
grin

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Cousim(m): 1:21pm
it cud be true... she went dere to advertise herself to more private jet owners

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by yourexcellency: 1:21pm
you cant win through fraud
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by promisechild(m): 1:21pm
So childish
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by timilehin007(m): 1:22pm
it's either you or 3T that wil leave Sunday. the Efenation is so wide. That bloke is so love I tell ya'll.. I split 5votes... 3for DebbieRise 2for Efe.. Efe will still b save either ways.
Good one from Marvis for doing the justice to Bassey for replacing Bally for Efe..Mavis be like ' you replaced my bae for Bally I use my magic card to automatically put up Debbie ur babe up for possible eviction

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by jerrybakermillz(m): 1:22pm
K... Since you wanna spend it in one week then you not gonna win it, allow someone else financial statue to change for a long time



You can now go higher places with your oloshorism, cause bb9ja have given u the platform to show your market product

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by shizzy7(f): 1:22pm
What is wrong with her?
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by geekybabe(f): 1:22pm
These bloggers have no chill
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by wikiadamin: 1:22pm
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by wizjaybee(m): 1:23pm
She can spend it in a minute if she wish,is not our money
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by ekems2017(f): 1:24pm
You can't even win the money cos 11million will be wasted at nite club. The remaining one will be spent on make up. Someone that has a tangible thing to do will win.

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by veekid(m): 1:25pm
We'll get you kicked out, come Sunday, don't worry #teambisola #teamefenation

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:25pm
Nigerians vote wisely

Vote for Efe

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by mamatayour(f): 1:25pm
We yaff hear u
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by maberry(m): 1:26pm
One look at this babe and all think about is...

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Blainz(m): 1:26pm
Oloshoo no be work!

Funny enough has die hard fans, whatever she says turns them on.

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by thunderbabs(m): 1:26pm
CaroLyner:
Seems shes not aware they are being aired live grin

Not aware bawo. Na 2day she know say bbn dey air live ni...contestants already knw dah 1 b4 dey enta d house na...na wetin she dey think at dt tym she talk....not thinkin of its implication
Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Halyma(f): 1:26pm
y did this made fp. apa girl

Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by labisibrass(m): 1:27pm
Wetin con concern me

