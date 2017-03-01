Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me (19146 Views)

Tboss: 'I Was On My Period When Kemen Touched Me' / Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





BB Naija Housemate, Tboss said she will spend the 25m naira prize in one week if she wins it, she said this whilst in a conversation with Fans favorite Efe.





She also boasted having private jet owners hitting on her.





She's up for eviction, and she might dread saying this as fans will decide to vote for someone who will put good use to the money.





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/tboss-says-she-will-finish-bb-naija.html?m=1 2 Likes 1 Share

That's what pl want, I'll be surprised if she is evicted, no b Nigeria we dey? Na debi-rise go commit last last. The other three are just too entertaining 2 Likes

Ashy 11 Likes 3 Shares

Seems shes not aware they are being aired live 12 Likes 1 Share

She would likely spend it on shoes and accessories 2 Likes 1 Share

Smh





When you swore never to be rich, that's how u spend money 42 Likes 3 Shares

dreamer, u maybe evicted soon dreamer, u maybe evicted soon 5 Likes

Mouth mouther.



Slayer of 'great' destinies. 4 Likes

Cutehector:

Ashy

Join us on the 6th of May 2017 for a live Fiverr seminar. Come and learn how to make residual income in dollars, working from home. For more information, see thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3680341/join-us-live-seminar-working



Is that one a nairalander Nairalander that doesn't know lalasticlalaIs that one a nairalander 48 Likes 1 Share

Oloshooo 2 Likes

4 Likes 2 Shares

it cud be true... she went dere to advertise herself to more private jet owners 12 Likes

you cant win through fraud

So childish

it's either you or 3T that wil leave Sunday. the Efenation is so wide. That bloke is so love I tell ya'll.. I split 5votes... 3for DebbieRise 2for Efe.. Efe will still b save either ways.

Good one from Marvis for doing the justice to Bassey for replacing Bally for Efe..Mavis be like ' you replaced my bae for Bally I use my magic card to automatically put up Debbie ur babe up for possible eviction 3 Likes 1 Share

K... Since you wanna spend it in one week then you not gonna win it, allow someone else financial statue to change for a long time







You can now go higher places with your oloshorism, cause bb9ja have given u the platform to show your market product 8 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with her?

These bloggers have no chill

She can spend it in a minute if she wish,is not our money

You can't even win the money cos 11million will be wasted at nite club. The remaining one will be spent on make up. Someone that has a tangible thing to do will win. 7 Likes 1 Share

We'll get you kicked out, come Sunday, don't worry #teambisola #teamefenation 8 Likes

Nigerians vote wisely



Vote for Efe 4 Likes 1 Share

We yaff hear u

One look at this babe and all think about is... 1 Like

Oloshoo no be work!



Funny enough has die hard fans, whatever she says turns them on. 5 Likes

CaroLyner:

Seems shes not aware they are being aired live

Not aware bawo. Na 2day she know say bbn dey air live ni...contestants already knw dah 1 b4 dey enta d house na...na wetin she dey think at dt tym she talk....not thinkin of its implication Not aware bawo. Na 2day she know say bbn dey air live ni...contestants already knw dah 1 b4 dey enta d house na...na wetin she dey think at dt tym she talk....not thinkin of its implication

y did this made fp. apa girl 1 Like