|Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by JamieNaija(m): 12:49pm
BB Naija Housemate, Tboss said she will spend the 25m naira prize in one week if she wins it, she said this whilst in a conversation with Fans favorite Efe.
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by destinysaid(m): 12:57pm
That's what pl want, I'll be surprised if she is evicted, no b Nigeria we dey? Na debi-rise go commit last last. The other three are just too entertaining
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Cutehector(m): 1:03pm
Ashy
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by CaroLyner(f): 1:03pm
Seems shes not aware they are being aired live
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Michellla(f): 1:05pm
She would likely spend it on shoes and accessories
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by brunofarad(m): 1:20pm
Smh
When you swore never to be rich, that's how u spend money
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by TINALETC3(f): 1:21pm
dreamer, u maybe evicted soon
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Opinedecandid(m): 1:21pm
Mouth mouther.
Slayer of 'great' destinies.
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by caxfar: 1:21pm
Cutehector:
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by MSCollections: 1:21pm
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by hoshodie(m): 1:21pm
Nairalander that doesn't know lalasticlala
Is that one a nairalander
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by emmygzy(m): 1:21pm
Oloshooo
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by burkingx(f): 1:21pm
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Cousim(m): 1:21pm
it cud be true... she went dere to advertise herself to more private jet owners
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by yourexcellency: 1:21pm
you cant win through fraud
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by promisechild(m): 1:21pm
So childish
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by timilehin007(m): 1:22pm
it's either you or 3T that wil leave Sunday. the Efenation is so wide. That bloke is so love I tell ya'll.. I split 5votes... 3for DebbieRise 2for Efe.. Efe will still b save either ways.
Good one from Marvis for doing the justice to Bassey for replacing Bally for Efe..Mavis be like ' you replaced my bae for Bally I use my magic card to automatically put up Debbie ur babe up for possible eviction
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by jerrybakermillz(m): 1:22pm
K... Since you wanna spend it in one week then you not gonna win it, allow someone else financial statue to change for a long time
You can now go higher places with your oloshorism, cause bb9ja have given u the platform to show your market product
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by shizzy7(f): 1:22pm
What is wrong with her?
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by geekybabe(f): 1:22pm
These bloggers have no chill
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by wikiadamin: 1:22pm
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by wizjaybee(m): 1:23pm
She can spend it in a minute if she wish,is not our money
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by ekems2017(f): 1:24pm
You can't even win the money cos 11million will be wasted at nite club. The remaining one will be spent on make up. Someone that has a tangible thing to do will win.
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by veekid(m): 1:25pm
We'll get you kicked out, come Sunday, don't worry #teambisola #teamefenation
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:25pm
Nigerians vote wisely
Vote for Efe
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by mamatayour(f): 1:25pm
We yaff hear u
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by maberry(m): 1:26pm
One look at this babe and all think about is...
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Blainz(m): 1:26pm
Oloshoo no be work!
Funny enough has die hard fans, whatever she says turns them on.
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by thunderbabs(m): 1:26pm
CaroLyner:
Not aware bawo. Na 2day she know say bbn dey air live ni...contestants already knw dah 1 b4 dey enta d house na...na wetin she dey think at dt tym she talk....not thinkin of its implication
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by Halyma(f): 1:26pm
y did this made fp. apa girl
|Re: Tboss: I Will Spend The N25m Prize In One Week, Private Jet Owners Hitting On Me by labisibrass(m): 1:27pm
Wetin con concern me
