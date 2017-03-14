₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by NewsPoacher: 6:28pm
Oba Aderemi ByPass
Bisi Akande trumpet Bridge
More Osogbo
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 6:35pm
In the area of infrastructure. Aregbe try.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by fuckbulhary: 6:41pm
Backward African state.Eyesore!
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by hadjipapiey(m): 6:42pm
Yes yes, i dove my head. Never wondered how the panoramic view would be like. Beautiful indeed! Especially the by pass/overhead bridge. Wehidonde zsir Aregbemaster
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by princemillla(m): 6:43pm
I don't know if aregbesola is an architect o but when it comes to architectural master plan , kudos to him. This man design most lagos state current project. May be true or speculation it's beginning to look more like it.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by OkutaNla: 6:45pm
Now that's a rapidly emerging city right there. That's what I'm talking about.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:45pm
Not impressed. Still backward
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by OkutaNla: 6:48pm
ESDKING:
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FKO81(m): 6:58pm
NewsPoacher:
Can we see Osogbo skyline
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 7:01pm
Weldone Ogbeni Aregbe....you try
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by Obdk: 7:02pm
Masterpiece in a forest whr its clearly not needed at d moment while they abandon the most important inner city roads...
Smh for politicians. Same everywhere
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by Obdk: 7:04pm
Show us the inner city.
Another skyline
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by ogologoamu: 7:08pm
Op wey the Oshogbo WEED FARM.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 7:11pm
Obdk:
You yigbo haters are just insufferable. If you're expecting to see an environment as dirty and polluted as Onitsha or Aba, then you're wasting your time. E just dey pain you say no project of the magnitude you're seeing in this thread is ongoing in your region. Smh. Yeah, I do understand your pain. Ndo.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FKO81(m): 7:16pm
NewsPoacher:
This is the same capital they created with Osogbo in 1991
Awka
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:19pm
Very small village town ..Even at that I still see a mansion with a roof top pool
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by XerXers: 7:22pm
FlyoruB:the places he posted, are they in maiduguri or ghana?? Good job by Aregbe though. but this is drone picture of onitsha and Aba, Osogbo is village compared to them
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 7:23pm
FKO81:
Dude, you are suffering from ACUTE inferiority complex. Abeg carry your stoopid pictures out of this thread. Imagine, the only ByPass in your entire state was created by the FG, yet you're feeling insecure about an Osun state that doesn't boast of the industries in your state, neither does it have your population, yet is managing to grow its infrastructure at its pace. Dammit. You need to get a life dude. You got mad issues.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by XerXers: 7:29pm
FlyoruB:central business district, oshogbo. The governor try sha, but the people should try and renovate their house
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by deomelo: 7:29pm
Aregbeshola is just too much.
Kudos.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 7:30pm
XerXers:
Yinmu. Na the real Onitsha skyline dey attached below, with the FG built interchange -- not that doctored bullshyt that you lots had to color edit . It's shameful that a small state like Osun is giving you lots sleepless nights. Na wah oooo.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FKO81(m): 7:42pm
FlyoruB:
Onitsha
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 7:47pm
[quote author=FKO81 post=54590381][/quote]
It brings me so much JOY that your overhyped Anambra is feeling so insecure and threatened by an Osun state?? (Your supposed 'best' state [not even Abia or Imo sef] going head-to-head with our emerging lil'-leaguer). Wow! Aregbesola you're the fvcking man.
P.S: I don't even need to post any counter pictures coz your desperation to compete with Osun is enough gratification. Ride on dude. Hehehehe
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by Obdk: 7:50pm
XerXers:
Dats d government house gate
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by Obdk: 7:58pm
Osun oshogbo
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FlyoruB: 7:58pm
Obdk:
Dude peep this. You see eh.. as long as Osun continues to arouse this much competitive spirit and keeps dealing with and bruising your infamous Anambra ego, I'm straight dude. That's more than enough high than I can get from any weed or stimulant. Real talk.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by eph123: 7:59pm
Lots of greenery in that second picture, which is good for the environment, nice.
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:00pm
Obdk:
Is the governor spos to demolish all the houses and build sky scrapers?
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:01pm
SEE BROWN ROOFS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Osogbo, Osun Drone shots (Photos) by FKO81(m): 8:01pm
FlyoruB:I thought your Osun economy is bigger than all southeastern states put together
