Oba Aderemi ByPass







Bisi Akande trumpet Bridge





















More Osogbo

In the area of infrastructure. Aregbe try.

Backward African state.Eyesore!

Yes yes, i dove my head. Never wondered how the panoramic view would be like. Beautiful indeed! Especially the by pass/overhead bridge. Wehidonde zsir Aregbemaster

I don't know if aregbesola is an architect o but when it comes to architectural master plan , kudos to him. This man design most lagos state current project. May be true or speculation it's beginning to look more like it.

Now that's a rapidly emerging city right there. That's what I'm talking about.

Not impressed. Still backward

Not impressed. Still backward

Weldone Ogbeni Aregbe....you try

Masterpiece in a forest whr its clearly not needed at d moment while they abandon the most important inner city roads....

Smh for politicians. Same everywhere





Smh for politicians. Same everywhere

Show us the inner city.



Another skyline

Op wey the Oshogbo WEED FARM.

Show us the inner city.



You yigbo haters are just insufferable. If you're expecting to see an environment as dirty and polluted as Onitsha or Aba, then you're wasting your time. E just dey pain you say no project of the magnitude you're seeing in this thread is ongoing in your region. Smh. Yeah, I do understand your pain. Ndo.

This is the same capital they created with Osogbo in 1991





This is the same capital they created with Osogbo in 1991
Awka

Very small village town ..Even at that I still see a mansion with a roof top pool

FlyoruB:





the places he posted, are they in maiduguri or ghana?? Good job by Aregbe though. but this is drone picture of onitsha and Aba, Osogbo is village compared to them

Dude, you are suffering from ACUTE inferiority complex. Abeg carry your stoopid pictures out of this thread. Imagine, the only ByPass in your entire state was created by the FG, yet you're feeling insecure about an Osun state that doesn't boast of the industries in your state, neither does it have your population, yet is managing to grow its infrastructure at its pace. Dammit. You need to get a life dude. You got mad issues.

central business district, oshogbo. The governor try sha, but the people should try and renovate their house

Aregbeshola is just too much.

Kudos.



Kudos.

Yinmu. Na the real Onitsha skyline dey attached below, with the FG built interchange -- not that doctored bullshyt that you lots had to color edit. It's shameful that a small state like Osun is giving you lots sleepless nights. Na wah oooo.

It brings me so much JOY that your overhyped Anambra is feeling so insecure and threatened by an Osun state?? (Your supposed 'best' state [not even Abia or Imo sef] going head-to-head with our emerging lil'-leaguer). Wow! Aregbesola you're the fvcking man.



It brings me so much JOY that your overhyped Anambra is feeling so insecure and threatened by an Osun state?? (Your supposed 'best' state [not even Abia or Imo sef] going head-to-head with our emerging lil'-leaguer). Wow! Aregbesola you're the fvcking man.

P.S: I don't even need to post any counter pictures coz your desperation to compete with Osun is enough gratification. Ride on dude. Hehehehe

Dats d government house gate

Osun oshogbo 11 Likes

Dude peep this. You see eh.. as long as Osun continues to arouse this much competitive spirit and keeps dealing with and bruising your infamous Anambra ego, I'm straight dude. That's more than enough high than I can get from any weed or stimulant. Real talk.

Lots of greenery in that second picture, which is good for the environment, nice.

Is the governor spos to demolish all the houses and build sky scrapers?

SEE BROWN ROOFS EVERYWHERE