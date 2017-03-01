₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by sharpden: 8:18pm
THE Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday evening held a closed session with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/breaking-custom-cg-hameed-ali-saraki-meets-behind-closed-door/
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Keneking: 8:19pm
Oga wear uniform.... It should not be a problem.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by sharpden: 8:19pm
Ali what are you afraid of? I thought you're stubborn!
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by thinkdip(m): 8:20pm
Senator Saraki must not take any begging from this man. The man think say na joke.
I have said it before and i'm still saying it, this man must be removed asap.
Wear your uniform, simple!
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:21pm
Any plan by the devil to use Col. Ali and customs to seize my cars
Must fail in Jesus' name
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by LAFO(f): 8:25pm
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Lincoln275(m): 8:26pm
ok
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by AngelicBeing: 8:27pm
Keneking:Useless National Assembly engaging in petty issues while hunger, insecurity, poverty , Fulani herds men are ravaging innocent Nigerians, Useless Speaker, Senate president and useless custom boss, nonsense
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Inception(m): 8:28pm
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by greatgod2012(f): 8:28pm
I want to see who will bow to who between this man and the Senate!
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by sharpden: 8:28pm
Lalasticlala fear Don catch your man
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Afam4eva(m): 8:31pm
I just want to see how this drama will play out. For the first time i'm rooting for the National assemble because i don't understand how someone who was appointed the Comptroller of customs will have any problem putting on the uniform. This is unheard of even in this parts. If he chooses to continue to swallow his own vomit then he should be shown the exit.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by naijaking1: 8:36pm
Proud, arrogant, vain glorious, and good for nothing custom boss who thinks he is better than those who wear the uniform.
Looking for what is wrong with Nigeria? Just look at this beast called Hameed and the person who put him there.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by TheFreeOne: 8:38pm
I have seen a lot of stubborn goats but those old ones with white beards are just so unrepentant.
Now as per Hameed Ali if he can't follow the rules of the organization he heads then the appropriate thing is to resign or be forced out.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by engrfcuksmtin(m): 8:39pm
Pray Saraki should not sell out.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by iambijo(m): 8:47pm
This isn't 96 military era that you are doing what ever you wish to kaduna state people, now there's rule of law! And this politicians will dealt with you wallahi.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by DickDastardly(m): 8:48pm
Ali the he goat.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Jokerman(m): 8:54pm
Stubborn man.... you need to understand there is law which you must obey...
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by bedspread: 8:57pm
OGA WEAR UNIFORM... LEAVE MATTER
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Ask4Info: 8:57pm
NIGERIA SENATORS HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO BLOODY RIGHT TO INSIST ALLI SHOULD COME WEARING A CUSTOM UNIFORM.
No one can raise his or her hands and say the Nigerian Customs Service has not drastically improved under the leadership of Alli. Even the opposition can tell the difference.
This is just an attempt to belittle this performing Rtd Army Colonel for a wonderful job. This man has succeeded in flushing out corrupt and nonperforming custom officers. He has also STOPPED illegal waivers being given to Politicians and Business men in the past, this is the reason for the Senators grieviance against this man as all their letters to grant certain people waivers have all been turned down.
Have you all asked yourselves who the owners of those 661 pump action guns seized belong to? Nigerian youths ask questions don't let such cases fade away.
Senators can no longer transact illegal businesses via the Ports and that is their only reason for going so PETTY has to insist for a uniform to be worn.
This is not a Retired Military man picking up a Private security job in a bank. ALLI SHOULD NOT AND NEVER WEAR A CUSTOM UNIFORM. HE IS A RETIRED MILITARY MAN AND NOT A SERVING CUSTOM OFFICER. AND YES HE WON'T RESIGN. YOU BUNCH OF ENEMIES OF NIGERIA SHOULD DO YOUR WORST
FOOLISH MEN AND WOMEN WHO CAN‘T DO ANYTHING ABOUT XENOPHOBIA ATTACKS IN SOUTH AFRICA, POOR LABOUR LAWS TURNING THE NIGERIA YOUTHS TO SLAVES IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY AMONGST MANY OTHER VICES.
Ask4info
Cordinator: Youth Movement Party
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by DrObum(m): 8:58pm
Him do run go beg am!
Fear fear man wey dey form strong head
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Jabioro: 8:59pm
When ever sobriety and gentility can solved it, the giragira know it all will take you no where
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by ademasta(m): 8:59pm
I ok
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by DollarAngel(m): 8:59pm
Is he above the law, let him resign if he can't wear the custom uniform for sake of integrity
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by ShySteady: 8:59pm
While everyone is busy shouting "Ali is a boy who must wear his uniform" and "Ali must go" should not hurriedly forget who put him there. Both of them are lawless and wayward.
Nobody can ever be bigger than the organisation he heads. This is because the organisation works with system which outlasts individuals.
If the wayward person who appointed him does not see reason why Ali must wear uniform, I think Ali should just go and honourably resign.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by naijaking1: 9:00pm
What a culture of impunity!
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by osemoses1234(m): 9:00pm
Nah dem dem....dem dem nah my people sabi...everytin nah padi padi
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by gbeseun(m): 9:00pm
thinkdip:So wearing uniform.will stop smugglers from.doing there business abi wearing uniform will stop arms fro..coming in through borders,though I don't support this man but if the energy these senators are channeling unto this man's effort is chanel on the budget ,we will be passing the budget by February
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Vickiweezy(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by Dildo(m): 9:00pm
Stubborn man.
I was told that soldiers are discipline.But this ex col hameed Ali is far from discipline.
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by lukecent: 9:01pm
Buhari meet with Saraki and Dogora...
Saraki meet with Hameed Ali...
Who will Hameed meet with now?
|Re: Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door by itiswellandwell: 9:01pm
Hmmmm
