THE Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday evening held a closed session with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali.



This is coming on a day Ali had written the Senate to say he would not honor the invitation extended to him to appear at plenary in uniform.



The senators however insisted he must appear in uniform on Wednesday at the Senate plenary.

In what appeared a dramatic turn around, Ali sought an audience with Saraki for about 50 minutes.



The meeting came hours after Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.



Although, the details of the closed session between Saraki and Ali were still sketchy as at press time, but sources said it was to get a soft landing for the Customs CG, who some senators have vowed must go if he failed to heed the summons and appear in uniform.

Oga wear uniform.... It should not be a problem. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Ali what are you afraid of? I thought you're stubborn! 7 Likes 1 Share

Senator Saraki must not take any begging from this man. The man think say na joke.

I have said it before and i'm still saying it, this man must be removed asap.

Wear your uniform, simple! 7 Likes 1 Share





Any plan by the devil to use Col. Ali and customs to seize my cars



Must fail in Jesus' name Any plan by the devil to use Col. Ali and customs to seize my carsMust fail in Jesus' name 28 Likes 2 Shares

ok

Keneking:

Oga wear uniform.... It should not be a problem. Useless National Assembly engaging in petty issues while hunger, insecurity, poverty , Fulani herds men are ravaging innocent Nigerians, Useless Speaker, Senate president and useless custom boss, nonsense 4 Likes 1 Share

I want to see who will bow to who between this man and the Senate!

Lalasticlala fear Don catch your man

I just want to see how this drama will play out. For the first time i'm rooting for the National assemble because i don't understand how someone who was appointed the Comptroller of customs will have any problem putting on the uniform. This is unheard of even in this parts. If he chooses to continue to swallow his own vomit then he should be shown the exit. 10 Likes 1 Share

Proud, arrogant, vain glorious, and good for nothing custom boss who thinks he is better than those who wear the uniform.

Looking for what is wrong with Nigeria? Just look at this beast called Hameed and the person who put him there. 9 Likes 1 Share

I have seen a lot of stubborn goats but those old ones with white beards are just so unrepentant.



Now as per Hameed Ali if he can't follow the rules of the organization he heads then the appropriate thing is to resign or be forced out. 3 Likes

Pray Saraki should not sell out.

This isn't 96 military era that you are doing what ever you wish to kaduna state people, now there's rule of law! And this politicians will dealt with you wallahi. 2 Likes

Ali the he goat. 3 Likes

Stubborn man.... you need to understand there is law which you must obey... 3 Likes

OGA WEAR UNIFORM... LEAVE MATTER

NIGERIA SENATORS HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO BLOODY RIGHT TO INSIST ALLI SHOULD COME WEARING A CUSTOM UNIFORM.





No one can raise his or her hands and say the Nigerian Customs Service has not drastically improved under the leadership of Alli. Even the opposition can tell the difference.





This is just an attempt to belittle this performing Rtd Army Colonel for a wonderful job. This man has succeeded in flushing out corrupt and nonperforming custom officers. He has also STOPPED illegal waivers being given to Politicians and Business men in the past, this is the reason for the Senators grieviance against this man as all their letters to grant certain people waivers have all been turned down .



Have you all asked yourselves who the owners of those 661 pump action guns seized belong to? Nigerian youths ask questions don't let such cases fade away.





Senators can no longer transact illegal businesses via the Ports and that is their only reason for going so PETTY has to insist for a uniform to be worn .





This is not a Retired Military man picking up a Private security job in a bank. ALLI SHOULD NOT AND NEVER WEAR A CUSTOM UNIFORM. HE IS A RETIRED MILITARY MAN AND NOT A SERVING CUSTOM OFFICER. AND YES HE WON'T RESIGN. YOU BUNCH OF ENEMIES OF NIGERIA SHOULD DO YOUR WORST





FOOLISH MEN AND WOMEN WHO CAN‘T DO ANYTHING ABOUT XENOPHOBIA ATTACKS IN SOUTH AFRICA, POOR LABOUR LAWS TURNING THE NIGERIA YOUTHS TO SLAVES IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY AMONGST MANY OTHER VICES.





Ask4info

Cordinator: Youth Movement Party 8 Likes 2 Shares

Him do run go beg am!



Fear fear man wey dey form strong head

When ever sobriety and gentility can solved it, the giragira know it all will take you no where

I ok

Is he above the law, let him resign if he can't wear the custom uniform for sake of integrity 3 Likes

While everyone is busy shouting "Ali is a boy who must wear his uniform" and "Ali must go" should not hurriedly forget who put him there. Both of them are lawless and wayward.



Nobody can ever be bigger than the organisation he heads. This is because the organisation works with system which outlasts individuals.



If the wayward person who appointed him does not see reason why Ali must wear uniform, I think Ali should just go and honourably resign. 1 Like

What a culture of impunity!

Nah dem dem....dem dem nah my people sabi...everytin nah padi padi 1 Like

thinkdip:

Senator Saraki must not take any begging from this man. The man think say na joke.

I have said it before and i'm still saying it, this man must be removed asap.

Wear your uniform, simple! So wearing uniform.will stop smugglers from.doing there business abi wearing uniform will stop arms fro..coming in through borders,though I don't support this man but if the energy these senators are channeling unto this man's effort is chanel on the budget ,we will be passing the budget by February So wearing uniform.will stop smugglers from.doing there business abi wearing uniform will stop arms fro..coming in through borders,though I don't support this man but if the energy these senators are channeling unto this man's effort is chanel on the budget ,we will be passing the budget by February 2 Likes



Stubborn man.

I was told that soldiers are discipline.But this ex col hameed Ali is far from discipline.

Buhari meet with Saraki and Dogora...

Saraki meet with Hameed Ali...

Who will Hameed meet with now?