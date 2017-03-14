GAY: WHITEMAN ATTACKED IN LAGOS WHILE ATTEMPTING TO HOOK UP WITH FACEBOOK FRIEND FOR SEX





CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A Whiteman, simply identified as Mr Zcent, has escaped death after he visited his prospective gay friend he met on facebook to advance his sexual lust in Lagos.



He was brutally attacked, battered and dumped at the Catholic Church land at Ori-Oke in Ejigbo area of Lagos by the attackers.



The incident happened at the weekend after Zcent left his Lagos Island home and visited the friend in Ejigbo whom he had talked into gay practice through facebook.



When he arrived in Ejigbo where he and his friend had fixed an appointment, he was suddenly surrounded by some youths who had already knew his mission in the area.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that when he arrived, he was forced out of his car and taking to the Catholic Church land where he was stripped, tortured, disgraced and left to his fate.



It was the police who saved the day for him after the matter was reported at the Ejigbo Division.



When P.M.EXPRESS visited the Station, the DPO was not around to comment into the matter.



However, police source confirmed that such case of assault was reported to the station and no arrest has been made as the investigation has since commenced.



At the Ori-oke area where the incident happened, the residents confirmed the attack, saying that the man wanted to engaged one of the residents into gay practice through facebook.



He was pressurising the friend to come to his Lagos Island home for the sex romp and promised to pay him certain amount of money in dollars.



However, the friend declined and invited him to come to Ejigbo where he reportedly mobilized some youths and attacked him.



When our correspondent visited the area, some of the residents who saw what happened narrated how he came in to the area looking for his friend who he wanted for gay practice, unfortunately, some of the youths who knew his mission attacked and dragged him to the land where they battered him.



