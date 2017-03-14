₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by dre11(m): 9:23pm
GAY: WHITEMAN ATTACKED IN LAGOS WHILE ATTEMPTING TO HOOK UP WITH FACEBOOK FRIEND FOR SEX
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
A Whiteman, simply identified as Mr Zcent, has escaped death after he visited his prospective gay friend he met on facebook to advance his sexual lust in Lagos.
He was brutally attacked, battered and dumped at the Catholic Church land at Ori-Oke in Ejigbo area of Lagos by the attackers.
The incident happened at the weekend after Zcent left his Lagos Island home and visited the friend in Ejigbo whom he had talked into gay practice through facebook.
When he arrived in Ejigbo where he and his friend had fixed an appointment, he was suddenly surrounded by some youths who had already knew his mission in the area.
P.M.EXPRESS gathered that when he arrived, he was forced out of his car and taking to the Catholic Church land where he was stripped, tortured, disgraced and left to his fate.
It was the police who saved the day for him after the matter was reported at the Ejigbo Division.
When P.M.EXPRESS visited the Station, the DPO was not around to comment into the matter.
However, police source confirmed that such case of assault was reported to the station and no arrest has been made as the investigation has since commenced.
At the Ori-oke area where the incident happened, the residents confirmed the attack, saying that the man wanted to engaged one of the residents into gay practice through facebook.
He was pressurising the friend to come to his Lagos Island home for the sex romp and promised to pay him certain amount of money in dollars.
However, the friend declined and invited him to come to Ejigbo where he reportedly mobilized some youths and attacked him.
When our correspondent visited the area, some of the residents who saw what happened narrated how he came in to the area looking for his friend who he wanted for gay practice, unfortunately, some of the youths who knew his mission attacked and dragged him to the land where they battered him.
http://pmexpressng.com/gay-whiteman-attacked-lagos-attempting-hook-facebook-friend-sex/
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by streetshuttle(m): 9:27pm
The guy suppose follow go jail. The sh*t he could try in his country is now what he wants to do here? Noooo way.
1 Like
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Cutehector(m): 9:27pm
1 Like
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:32pm
Gay sex isn't so bad after all
Depends on individuals involved
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by lekjons(m): 9:38pm
Picsure?
1 Like
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by wahles(m): 9:42pm
Ftc
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Vickiweezy(m): 9:43pm
Dem no even beat am well
1 Like
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by brunofarad(m): 10:08pm
End time gays
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by ta4ba3(m): 10:09pm
Useless gays... God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve...: click like if u are an anti gay... ignore if u gay or lesbian
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by dhamstar(m): 10:09pm
That serves him right
Shey e no no say 9ja no b america ni
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by pansophist(m): 10:09pm
Damn, too bad his white privilege cannot save him. Feel sorry for him though.
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Phi001(m): 10:09pm
He wan come ply him trade for our straight country...I hope they beat the devil out of him!!!
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by crazygod(m): 10:09pm
No pic because he is white?
1 Like
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by TINALETC3(f): 10:09pm
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by PenisCaP: 10:09pm
Im neva no anythin.. em dey see bobrisky and denrele e come think say na U.s em dey..
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by sexfabregas(m): 10:09pm
lol
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by musicwriter(m): 10:10pm
I think we should love it because white people love it. Everything white people do is very good.
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by danthamccoy(m): 10:10pm
Nigeria I hail thee! Let us beat up and brutalize adults who willingly engage in acts which are harmless to any other person but themselves and ignore the things that really matter.
After all, who cares where we are today as a country? What is really important is that homosexuality is a sin and disgusting and so death to all gays.
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Holatunde007(m): 10:10pm
Logicians self if this news is true then Nigerian youth are for dumbest ive ever seen,
On arrival they have know he has come to have anal sex with his lover, just like that without any video proof that substantiate this?
Seriously stupidly rein in lagos
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by DickDastardly(m): 10:10pm
The 14yrs thing is for the zoo inmates only. Oyinbo man, your fair skin just saved you.
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Omojudy: 10:10pm
BiafraBushBoy:Beware, here is a gay gentleman.
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by crazyABO(m): 10:10pm
Am sowie for him and ar the same time not Sowie also
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Dshocker(m): 10:11pm
This is Africa,where we have deep culture & and our religion does not permit it...
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Oyind18: 10:11pm
BiafraBushBoy:I don dey fear for you o. You don bend?
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Opakan2: 10:11pm
e noya e pa.. Kill the faggo.t
I so detest those animals
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by permsec: 10:11pm
BiafraBushBoy:Say that again and wait for an orphanage thunder to descend on you!
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by puyol005(m): 10:12pm
Every policemen go deh pray make oga no assign them to this gay case. Oyinbo na ur colour save u, cos even our policemen for savage u. Lol
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by digoster(m): 10:12pm
Well deserved
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by ayindejimmy(m): 10:13pm
Nigerians taking law into their hands. Now, the man can sue them for assault. How can they prove their allegation without pictures, video or sms messages?
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by Missperfect28(f): 10:13pm
Still tryna figure out how this affects me :-/
|Re: Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex by sniperr007: 10:13pm
Where is d picture?
