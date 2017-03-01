Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) (5904 Views)

Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) / Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) / Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the president who arrived around 10am called on the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the minister of information, Lai Mohammed to say the prayers.



President Buhari said "I have not seen Lai" the minister answered "I am here sir"



Photos below;



Credits: Buhari Sallau



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-presides-fec-meeting.html President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council after his return from medical vacation in the UK.According to reports, the president who arrived around 10am called on the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the minister of information, Lai Mohammed to say the prayers.President Buhari said "I have not seen Lai" the minister answered "I am here sir"Photos below;Credits: Buhari Sallau 1 Like

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Gallant President... Intelligent and hardworking Vice President.......Raise the Bar.. ...Surpass our expectations, do this ASAP! 14 Likes 1 Share

Thank God he's past the worst 4 Likes 1 Share

God bless Mr president

Long live Mr president

Long live Nigeria



chai! Liepods/ipods zombies where una dey? Hahahahaha



To God be d glory. 8 Likes 1 Share

Wailers have been quiet lately. 4 Likes 1 Share

More

Looking for Adeosun,Rotimi and Fashola 1 Like

ok

So PMB can still preside ove FEC meeting after confirmed dead by liepobs.? This PMB must be grateful to God for this. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Why is this FEC thing always news? Shey na me suppose preside over the meeting? 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol

God bless you my President.. 2 Likes

QuietHammer:

Why is this FEC thing always news? Shey na me suppose preside over the meeting?

The funny thing is how highlights of what was discussed is never shared, only pictures, for us to do what with please?



Nigerians forever celebrating mediocrity and non-performance, yet we wonder why the economy is in the state it's in. Smh. The funny thing is how highlights of what was discussed is never shared, only pictures, for us to do what with please?Nigerians forever celebrating mediocrity and non-performance, yet we wonder why the economy is in the state it's in. Smh. 6 Likes

And the badluck dullard just resumed unleashing untold hardship to Nigerians again..



God dey shaa 6 Likes

so?

Hmm credits to Buhari salliu? Another Buhari again?, one Buhari is enough for us please

Back to kill, destroy and return Nigeria to stone age.

Agent of destruction. 3 Likes 1 Share

eph123:

The funny thing is how highlights of what was discussed is never shared, only pictures, for us to do what with please?



Nigerians forever celebrating mediocrity and non-performance, yet we wonder why the economy is in the state it's in. Smh.

For us to react to the perceived body language odour of sai bubu and the 40 thieves and hail them as appropriate.

Okay, you are not an Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC zonebee so you will not understand.

Only those who fed on Aisha rice can understand.





For us to react to theand hail them as appropriate.Okay, you are not an Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC zonebee so you will not understand.Only those who fed on Aisha rice can understand. 5 Likes 1 Share

OK

Are all those bodyguards usually present in the meetings?



Do they listen?

Do they contribute?

Do they vote?



Or there for observation purpose? 1 Like

Hardship continues. Resign, u no gree. Die u no die 2 Likes

If you know you are among those who said this man died while in UK, oya confess now or else...but why is Osibande looking at the seat with regret?

weldon baba

Ok

well it just funny why this is a news, in Nigeria we tend to forget what we should be doing and focus on irrelevant once





anyway we are still praying that one Nigeria will be great again



like you believe Nigeria will be Great one day 1 Like

Mr. President, while you were away someone diverted the food meant for IDP to a warehouse. Please make sure you punish that person.

gallant

Wailers now...

Qmerit:

So PMB can still preside ove FEC meeting after confirmed dead by liepobs.? This PMB must be grateful to God for this. This President buhari is a total hypocrite.

I remember in 1985 as the president of Nigeria he voted against a Nigerian for the post of AU Secetary General by name Peter Onu,in favour of another country Niger ,just because the Nigerian was an Igbo.

Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe.



Now the same thing happens to a northerner he is now calling it corruption. This President buhari is a total hypocrite.I remember in 1985 as the president of Nigeria he voted against a Nigerian for the post of AU Secetary General by name Peter Onu,in favour of another country Niger ,just because the Nigerian was an Igbo.Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe.Now the same thing happens to a northerner he is now calling it corruption. 4 Likes

Ok