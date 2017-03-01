₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:44am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council after his return from medical vacation in the UK.
According to reports, the president who arrived around 10am called on the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the minister of information, Lai Mohammed to say the prayers.
President Buhari said "I have not seen Lai" the minister answered "I am here sir"
Photos below;
Credits: Buhari Sallau
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-presides-fec-meeting.html
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:48am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 10:53am
Gallant President... Intelligent and hardworking Vice President.......Raise the Bar.. ...Surpass our expectations, do this ASAP!
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Histrings08(m): 10:54am
Thank God he's past the worst
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Ceema1(f): 10:58am
God bless Mr president
Long live Mr president
Long live Nigeria
chai! Liepods/ipods zombies where una dey? Hahahahaha
To God be d glory.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by ddippset(m): 11:00am
Wailers have been quiet lately.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 11:01am
More
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by chiscodedon(m): 11:20am
Looking for Adeosun,Rotimi and Fashola
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by sugarbelly: 11:42am
ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 11:44am
So PMB can still preside ove FEC meeting after confirmed dead by liepobs.? This PMB must be grateful to God for this.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 11:56am
Why is this FEC thing always news? Shey na me suppose preside over the meeting?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Cambells: 12:02pm
Lol
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by ISTANDWITHBUHAR: 12:25pm
God bless you my President..
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by eph123: 12:47pm
QuietHammer:
The funny thing is how highlights of what was discussed is never shared, only pictures, for us to do what with please?
Nigerians forever celebrating mediocrity and non-performance, yet we wonder why the economy is in the state it's in. Smh.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 12:56pm
And the badluck dullard just resumed unleashing untold hardship to Nigerians again..
God dey shaa
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Betsee: 12:57pm
so?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 12:57pm
Hmm credits to Buhari salliu? Another Buhari again?, one Buhari is enough for us please
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by ESDKING: 12:57pm
Back to kill, destroy and return Nigeria to stone age.
Agent of destruction.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by anonimi: 12:57pm
eph123:
For us to react to the perceived body
Okay, you are not an Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC zonebee so you will not understand.
Only those who fed on Aisha rice can understand.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Bukayot(m): 12:57pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Keneking: 12:58pm
Are all those bodyguards usually present in the meetings?
Do they listen?
Do they contribute?
Do they vote?
Or there for observation purpose?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 12:58pm
Hardship continues. Resign, u no gree. Die u no die
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by yourexcellency: 12:58pm
If you know you are among those who said this man died while in UK, oya confess now or else...but why is Osibande looking at the seat with regret?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by morereb10: 12:58pm
weldon baba
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by snadguy007(m): 12:58pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Marcelinho(m): 12:59pm
well it just funny why this is a news, in Nigeria we tend to forget what we should be doing and focus on irrelevant once
anyway we are still praying that one Nigeria will be great again
like you believe Nigeria will be Great one day
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 12:59pm
Mr. President, while you were away someone diverted the food meant for IDP to a warehouse. Please make sure you punish that person.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Negotiate: 12:59pm
gallant
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 12:59pm
Wailers now...
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by 2016v2017: 12:59pm
Qmerit:This President buhari is a total hypocrite.
I remember in 1985 as the president of Nigeria he voted against a Nigerian for the post of AU Secetary General by name Peter Onu,in favour of another country Niger ,just because the Nigerian was an Igbo.
Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe.
Now the same thing happens to a northerner he is now calling it corruption.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by VirginFinder: 1:00pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by olatade(m): 1:01pm
I just love this........ President Buhari is the oldest person in the cabinet. So,the appellation of " Mr this and Doctor that " don't come to play here,baba is very free to halla @ any of his boys,like..........
Lai,how far about the town hall meeting?
Rotimi....Are the Chinese cooperating with you on the rail project?
Fashola......I want Lagos-Ibadan express road completed by 2018 and do something fast about fower too
Fayemi,.....Noting has been happening in your ministry ooo,how far about Ajaokuta?
Audu,......how many metric of tons of rice and wheat are we fruducing now
Ngige.....I heard the labour are demanding for N52,000 minimum wage ko?,kai!!,
Kemi,.......,Are you confident that this recession would end by December as you have told Nigerians
Yemi.......let's meet in the inner chamber
Baba is just too much
