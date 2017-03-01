₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,029 members, 3,419,746 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 01:32 PM

Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) (12610 Views)

Senators Walk Out On Hamid Ali, Customs Boss During A Meeting (pics) / Throwback Photo Of Jonathan With Abu Ali In Baga, Borno / Hamid Ali Flying First Class - Premium Times (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by chie8: 11:55am
There is ongoing protest against Hamid Ali, the Nigerian Customs Service boss in Onitsha, Anambra state.According to the protesters,Hamid Ali is tired and must go/leave office.

What do you think?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/protest-against-customs-boss-hamid-ali.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by chie8: 11:56am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/protest-against-customs-boss-hamid-ali.html?m=1

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by id911(m): 11:57am
He is occupying that post illegally. All of you people clapping and hailing this govt illegality, one day a president from another tribe would appoint a man o'war or even a civilian to be police ig or chief of naval staff or even the chief of army staff and nothing will happen

50 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 12:01pm
He should go, his policies are demonic and causing hardship to the Nigerian masses.
"I have already gotten my car and you want to come again to ask for custom duty inside the country, I don't understand at all"

59 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 12:06pm
KINGwax007:
As usual, you shld protest aagaisnt him for doing the right job...

Monkeys!!!

zombie what is the right thing that he has don that they are protesting against .

66 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:10pm
No more protest for actualization of Biafra and release of Kanu. It's now Hameed Ali must go. grin

Someone better advice these jokers to channel their energies into something more productive. This time wasting protest won't achieve anything.

33 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:15pm
hahahahaha

President is 90 years

Custom Boss is 98

Why won't Nigeria be operating as a stupid old country?

Failed state!!

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Keneking: 12:16pm
Useless protest

This must be coming from Awka Media Service (AMS)...what a coincidence grin grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 12:16pm
Keneking:
Useless protest
Lol as if they have a say in this government
Useless 5% for that matter
5% wey no fit decide anything
See them in black as if they are mourning their Papa
Fraustrated flat headed buffons

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 12:16pm
Please where are the protesters

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 12:16pm
Corruption fighting back

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by FriendNG: 12:17pm
Tribalistic paid thugs.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 12:17pm
Una no get job na why. Non more Biafra?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by yourexcellency: 12:17pm
sponsored, jobless IPOB youths! They have abandoned Nnamdi Kanu to his fate in Kuje prison

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by leo1234(m): 12:17pm
Ten man protest grin grin grin
Its like Ali is dealing with those importers. lipsrsealed

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 12:17pm
Association Of Importers in Nigeria...Ali don burst dia bubble grin

On a serious note, they didn't state why he should be sacked. They need to give reasons or justification for their protest.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 12:17pm
someone needs to tame ALi



dude be feeling fly undecided undecided
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ChristyB: 12:18pm
The guy don cease all our containers, frustrate igbo boys anyhow.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:18pm
He should leave please. We are enduring PMB and now him? It will be too much!

4 Likes

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by cutetopsey(f): 12:18pm
Hmmmm
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Arch1: 12:18pm
.
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Negotiate: 12:19pm
Sponsored shii

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by xnsandrxns: 12:19pm
Massive protest undecided lipsrsealed

But seriously the guy should respect the Senate

Wear uniform; No

Suspend wicked policy; No

Appear before Senate; No

What's going on?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 12:19pm
KINGwax007:
As usual, you shld protest aagaisnt him for doing the right job...

Monkeys!!!

Seun mynd44 lalasticlala let justice be served.

1 Like

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 12:19pm
booked

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:20pm
KINGwax007:
As usual, you shld protest aagaisnt him for doing the right job...

Monkeys!!!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:20pm
Ok
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ipreach(m): 12:20pm
LIKE if you want him to visit senate in custom outfit.


SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ifeelgood: 12:20pm
Ok
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by edupedia: 12:20pm
KINGwax007:
As usual, you shld protest aagaisnt him for doing the right job...

Monkeys!!!

....the man has seriously dealt with Ipobians who had been cheating Nigerians for long....kudos to the man...down yeye people....
Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 12:20pm
Hummn! all this importers

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

42 Boko-Haram Suspects Arrested In Lagos, Ogun / Okereke-Onyuike Was Sacked For Spending ₦186m On Rolex Watches - Arunma Oteh / Umana Okon, APC Governorship Candidate Protests In Uyo

Viewing this topic: Baroba(m), pablito21, chrischina(m), MyLagosApp, omode2(m), Djrubangs, feelings1, iyacele(m), semyman, efepro(m), meetmonde(m), cass1(m), julius5353, galaxy2020, porozhniy(m), balosunky(m), bassydue(m), BrutusOj(m), Aigonline(m), Homoviator, Pringlez, Resilient2000, Rotty32, jaykaylegend(m), pps1759(m), pinkpant, Kabir20, sakbio, paulavon, Salowuda, ceemere, Bugatie, Deeman87, sremmlyf(m), DEXTROVERT, onyxo76(m), lomaxx, Enuguboy4nsk, jbhitler(m), Melonny(m), sanandreas(m), DropShot, Dreamscapar, dolphinife, bigglesjnr, Muyesky(m) and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.