|Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by chie8: 11:55am
There is ongoing protest against Hamid Ali, the Nigerian Customs Service boss in Onitsha, Anambra state.According to the protesters,Hamid Ali is tired and must go/leave office.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/protest-against-customs-boss-hamid-ali.html?m=1
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by chie8: 11:56am
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by id911(m): 11:57am
He is occupying that post illegally. All of you people clapping and hailing this govt illegality, one day a president from another tribe would appoint a man o'war or even a civilian to be police ig or chief of naval staff or even the chief of army staff and nothing will happen
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 12:01pm
He should go, his policies are demonic and causing hardship to the Nigerian masses.
"I have already gotten my car and you want to come again to ask for custom duty inside the country, I don't understand at all"
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 12:06pm
KINGwax007:
zombie what is the right thing that he has don that they are protesting against .
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:10pm
No more protest for actualization of Biafra and release of Kanu. It's now Hameed Ali must go.
Someone better advice these jokers to channel their energies into something more productive. This time wasting protest won't achieve anything.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:15pm
hahahahaha
President is 90 years
Custom Boss is 98
Why won't Nigeria be operating as a stupid old country?
Failed state!!
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Keneking: 12:16pm
Useless protest
This must be coming from Awka Media Service (AMS)...what a coincidence
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 12:16pm
Keneking:Lol as if they have a say in this government
Useless 5% for that matter
5% wey no fit decide anything
See them in black as if they are mourning their Papa
Fraustrated flat headed buffons
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 12:16pm
Please where are the protesters
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 12:16pm
Corruption fighting back
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by FriendNG: 12:17pm
Tribalistic paid thugs.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 12:17pm
Una no get job na why. Non more Biafra?
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by yourexcellency: 12:17pm
sponsored, jobless IPOB youths! They have abandoned Nnamdi Kanu to his fate in Kuje prison
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by leo1234(m): 12:17pm
Ten man protest
Its like Ali is dealing with those importers.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 12:17pm
Association Of Importers in Nigeria...Ali don burst dia bubble
On a serious note, they didn't state why he should be sacked. They need to give reasons or justification for their protest.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 12:17pm
someone needs to tame ALi
dude be feeling fly
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ChristyB: 12:18pm
The guy don cease all our containers, frustrate igbo boys anyhow.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:18pm
He should leave please. We are enduring PMB and now him? It will be too much!
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by cutetopsey(f): 12:18pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Arch1: 12:18pm
.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Negotiate: 12:19pm
Sponsored shii
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by xnsandrxns: 12:19pm
Massive protest
But seriously the guy should respect the Senate
Wear uniform; No
Suspend wicked policy; No
Appear before Senate; No
What's going on?
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 12:19pm
KINGwax007:
Seun mynd44 lalasticlala let justice be served.
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 12:19pm
booked
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:20pm
KINGwax007:
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:20pm
Ok
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ipreach(m): 12:20pm
LIKE if you want him to visit senate in custom outfit.
SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by ifeelgood: 12:20pm
Ok
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by edupedia: 12:20pm
KINGwax007:
....the man has seriously dealt with Ipobians who had been cheating Nigerians for long....kudos to the man...down yeye people....
|Re: Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 12:20pm
Hummn! all this importers
