Source: There is ongoing protest against Hamid Ali, the Nigerian Customs Service boss in Onitsha, Anambra state.According to the protesters,Hamid Ali is tired and must go/leave office.What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/protest-against-customs-boss-hamid-ali.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

He is occupying that post illegally. All of you people clapping and hailing this govt illegality, one day a president from another tribe would appoint a man o'war or even a civilian to be police ig or chief of naval staff or even the chief of army staff and nothing will happen 50 Likes 9 Shares

He should go, his policies are demonic and causing hardship to the Nigerian masses.

"I have already gotten my car and you want to come again to ask for custom duty inside the country, I don't understand at all" 59 Likes 7 Shares

As usual, you shld protest aagaisnt him for doing the right job...



Monkeys!!!

zombie what is the right thing that he has don that they are protesting against . zombie what is the right thing that he has don that they are protesting against . 66 Likes 5 Shares





Someone better advice these jokers to channel their energies into something more productive. This time wasting protest won't achieve anything. No more protest for actualization of Biafra and release of Kanu. It's now Hameed Ali must go.Someone better advice these jokers to channel their energies into something more productive. This time wasting protest won't achieve anything. 33 Likes 3 Shares

President is 90 years



Custom Boss is 98



Why won't Nigeria be operating as a stupid old country?



Failed state!! 18 Likes 3 Shares





This must be coming from Awka Media Service (AMS)...what a coincidence Useless protestThis must be coming from Awka Media Service (AMS)...what a coincidence 7 Likes 1 Share

Useless protest Lol as if they have a say in this government

Useless 5% for that matter

5% wey no fit decide anything

See them in black as if they are mourning their Papa

Fraustrated flat headed buffons Lol as if they have a say in this governmentUseless 5% for that matter5% wey no fit decide anythingSee them in black as if they are mourning their PapaFraustrated flat headed buffons 12 Likes 1 Share

Please where are the protesters 3 Likes 1 Share

Corruption fighting back 5 Likes 1 Share

Tribalistic paid thugs. 1 Like 1 Share

Una no get job na why. Non more Biafra? 1 Like 1 Share

sponsored, jobless IPOB youths! They have abandoned Nnamdi Kanu to his fate in Kuje prison 6 Likes 2 Shares



Its like Ali is dealing with those importers. Ten man protestIts like Ali is dealing with those importers. 6 Likes 1 Share

Association Of Importers in Nigeria...Ali don burst dia bubble



On a serious note, they didn't state why he should be sacked. They need to give reasons or justification for their protest. 5 Likes 1 Share









dude be feeling fly someone needs to tame ALidude be feeling fly

The guy don cease all our containers, frustrate igbo boys anyhow. 3 Likes 1 Share

He should leave please. We are enduring PMB and now him? It will be too much! 4 Likes

Sponsored shii 1 Like 1 Share





But seriously the guy should respect the Senate



Wear uniform; No



Suspend wicked policy; No



Appear before Senate; No



What's going on? Massive protestBut seriously the guy should respect the SenateWear uniform; NoSuspend wicked policy; NoAppear before Senate; NoWhat's going on? 1 Like 1 Share

Seun mynd44 lalasticlala let justice be served. Seun mynd44 lalasticlala let justice be served. 1 Like

SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image LIKE if you want him to visit senate in custom outfit.SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image 4 Likes 1 Share

....the man has seriously dealt with Ipobians who had been cheating Nigerians for long....kudos to the man...down yeye people.... ....the man has seriously dealt with Ipobians who had been cheating Nigerians for long....kudos to the man...down yeye people....