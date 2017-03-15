Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom (1008 Views)

He was spotted looking stylish in his exquisite Phantom Rolls Royce.



See below:



No goose bump given 1 Like

Dino Dino.... for them girls 1 Like

.With all these type of posh cars on his fleet under 16 girls would say to Dino...babe I love you



they would fall on top of each other fighting for number one

. 1 Like







To burst your bubble, ain't giving no chickenbumps! Because you know we wouldn't give a fvck, u said it would give us goosebumps.To burst your bubble, ain't giving no chickenbumps!

Goosebumps for where??

The miracle working senator who finds it very easy to impregnate the barren.

I don't know why but I like Dino.

More bliss 1 Like

Constituency allawee is working.

The best APC senator so far

balling on their head

kindergarten senator

Continue

Cool

We need to see more of the car!