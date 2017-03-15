₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by codedissues: 1:31pm
Dino Melaiye is a Nigerian, Politician, Lawmaker and member of the 8th National Assembly, representing Kogi West who has a fetish for luxury cars.
He was spotted looking stylish in his exquisite Phantom Rolls Royce.
See below:
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by ozoebuka1(m): 1:32pm
No goose bump given
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by BlackDBagba: 1:33pm
Dino Dino.... for them girls
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by sasko(m): 1:37pm
.With all these type of posh cars on his fleet under 16 girls would say to Dino...babe I love you
they would fall on top of each other fighting for number one
.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by decatalyst(m): 1:37pm
Because you know we wouldn't give a fvck, u said it would give us goosebumps.
To burst your bubble, ain't giving no chickenbumps!
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by iyamchee(m): 1:38pm
Goosebumps for where??
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by Beckham14: 1:38pm
The miracle working senator who finds it very easy to impregnate the barren.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by Ohammadike: 1:49pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by ican2020: 1:50pm
I don't know why but I like Dino.
More bliss
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by Dildo(m): 3:12pm
Constituency allawee is working.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by dadavivo: 4:51pm
The best APC senator so far
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by rozayx5(m): 4:52pm
balling on their head
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by yourexcellency: 4:52pm
kindergarten senator
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:52pm
Continue
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by balancediet(m): 4:52pm
Cool
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by grandstar(m): 4:52pm
We need to see more of the car!
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses In His Sleek Phantom by Opinedecandid(m): 4:53pm
I no jealous you
