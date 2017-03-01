₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by jonhemma11: 7:21am
Senator Dino Melaye eeeh!Ha!I dey laugh fall for ground sometimes anytime I see some of his actions.This man can throw shade eeeh.Celebrating the fall of wicked people?Was he referring to Sowore,cabals or Senator Ali Ndume?The way I dey see am him package with Saraki,Ike Ekweremadu and other top senate members too tight.E go hard to fall him hand
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/the-fall-of-wicked-people-melaye-says.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 7:24am
comedy man
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Homeboiy: 7:24am
swagger senator
good for u
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by youngberry001(m): 7:31am
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Kondomatic(m): 7:33am
Nairaland's official BMCs right now
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by greatgod2012(f): 7:35am
Honestly, this man is a clown!
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by dahunsy(m): 7:38am
Coughs*** clears throat# Dino Daniel Dianoiel.....softly softly oooo....what an elderly pape sitting can see.....small child for iroko no go smell am oo
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by omenkaLives: 7:38am
Look at them. After everything, the great senator would only get a jalopy 1986 Honda accord for the best asslicker amongst them.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by ElsonMorali: 7:47am
Kondomatic:
Did you notice something very interesting in those pictures?
Take a close look. Look closer bro.
Exactly! You are missing in those pictures.
That means your online solicitation for their attention hasn't been noticed. Try harder maybe the crooks in the national assembly will realise there's a talent in you ready to be discovered to help them boost their corrupt image online.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Kondomatic(m): 7:50am
ElsonMorali:
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Ikpewe(m): 7:51am
oles
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by ElsonMorali: 7:57am
[quote author=Kondomatic post=55055345][/quote]
Is that you in the picture?
You sure look handsome bro.
NL females should be flooding your email with pms right now.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by unclezuma: 9:37am
This is just too clownish.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Firefire(m): 9:37am
fraudulent ediot.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by modelmike7(m): 9:37am
Bunch of rogues
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by yourexcellency: 9:38am
Ajeku iya ni oo je....Even i have more respect for the Reps now than these senators
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by martineverest(m): 9:38am
oga,just know that u are finished politically......
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by snezBaba: 9:38am
This is just madness!.
Rob them and rub it in their face and they will still Hail you. Oga oo!
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by catavocat: 9:38am
hw dis 1 take concern me nw
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by irynterri(f): 9:39am
at least he has a bachelor degree, what about Rochas that is governing imo state that is filled with professors with only diploma,although I don't blame them,its not their fault that most people who graduate with good degrees only aim to work for the government and not be the government
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by loomer: 9:39am
This na entertainment news or what?
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Integrityfarms(m): 9:39am
Who Sahara Reporters EPP?
Who Dino EPP?
They both can visit the lagoon.
I have no bleeps to give.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Moreoffaith(m): 9:39am
Hmmm....continue to support them while your future is been joke with..
Ojo ola yin lefin serve yen.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Modupehisola(f): 9:40am
lol
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by dangote7510(m): 9:40am
I stand with dino
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by captainteejay(m): 9:40am
[quote author=jonhemma11 post=55054437]Senator Dino Melaye eeeh!Ha!I dey laugh fall for ground sometimes anytime I see some of his actions.This man can throw shade eeeh.Celebrating the fall of wicked people?Was he referring to Sowore,cabals or Senator Ali Ndume?The way I dey see am him package with Saraki,Ike Ekweremadu and other top senate members too tight.E go hard to fall him hand
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/the-fall-of-wicked-people-melaye-says.html?m=1[/quote. #hmmmmm I'll b back
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Pavore9: 9:40am
Infantile.
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by Iconquer: 9:40am
Lolz
Good for him
|Re: Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown by emamos: 9:41am
For our sinators,everythin na play.
