Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Poses With Saraki In His Academic Gown (8880 Views)

'No Shaking My Pady' - Dino Melaye Says As He Poses With Saraki / Remi Tinubu Splashes N75 Million To Drag Me Down - Senator Dino Melaye Says / Oshiomhole Replies Dino Melaye, Says 'you're Empty' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Senator Dino Melaye eeeh!Ha!I dey laugh fall for ground sometimes anytime I see some of his actions.This man can throw shade eeeh.Celebrating the fall of wicked people?Was he referring to Sowore,cabals or Senator Ali Ndume?The way I dey see am him package with Saraki,Ike Ekweremadu and other top senate members too tight.E go hard to fall him handSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/the-fall-of-wicked-people-melaye-says.html?m=1 2 Likes

comedy man 1 Like

swagger senator



good for u 4 Likes

9 Likes

Nairaland's official BMCs right now 19 Likes 1 Share

Honestly, this man is a clown! 5 Likes

Coughs*** clears throat# Dino Daniel Dianoiel.....softly softly oooo....what an elderly pape sitting can see.....small child for iroko no go smell am oo

Look at them. After everything, the great senator would only get a jalopy 1986 Honda accord for the best asslicker amongst them. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Kondomatic:

Nairaland's official BMCs right now

Did you notice something very interesting in those pictures?



Take a close look. Look closer bro.



Exactly! You are missing in those pictures.



That means your online solicitation for their attention hasn't been noticed. Try harder maybe the crooks in the national assembly will realise there's a talent in you ready to be discovered to help them boost their corrupt image online. Did you notice something very interesting in those pictures?Take a close look. Look closer bro.Exactly! You are missing in those pictures.That means your online solicitation for their attention hasn't been noticed. Try harder maybe the crooks in the national assembly will realise there's a talent in you ready to be discovered to help them boost their corrupt image online. 15 Likes 3 Shares

ElsonMorali:





Did you notice something very interesting in those pictures?



Take a close look. Look closer bro.



Exactly! You are missing in those pictures.



That means your online solicitation for their attention hasn't been noticed. Try harder maybe the crooks in the national assembly will realise there's a talent in you ready to be discovered to help them boost their corrupt image online. 16 Likes 2 Shares

oles















Is that you in the picture?



You sure look handsome bro.



NL females should be flooding your email with pms right now. [quote author=Kondomatic post=55055345][/quote]Is that you in the picture?You sure look handsome bro.NL females should be flooding your email with pms right now.

This is just too clownish.

fraudulent ediot. 1 Like

Bunch of rogues 1 Like

Ajeku iya ni oo je....Even i have more respect for the Reps now than these senators

oga,just know that u are finished politically......

This is just madness!.

Rob them and rub it in their face and they will still Hail you. Oga oo!

hw dis 1 take concern me nw

at least he has a bachelor degree, what about Rochas that is governing imo state that is filled with professors with only diploma,although I don't blame them,its not their fault that most people who graduate with good degrees only aim to work for the government and not be the government 1 Like 1 Share

This na entertainment news or what?

Who Sahara Reporters EPP?

Who Dino EPP?



They both can visit the lagoon.



I have no bleeps to give.

Hmmm....continue to support them while your future is been joke with..



Ojo ola yin lefin serve yen.

lol

I stand with dino 5 Likes







Source: [quote author=jonhemma11 post=55054437]Senator Dino Melaye eeeh!Ha!I dey laugh fall for ground sometimes anytime I see some of his actions.This man can throw shade eeeh.Celebrating the fall of wicked people?Was he referring to Sowore,cabals or Senator Ali Ndume?The way I dey see am him package with Saraki,Ike Ekweremadu and other top senate members too tight.E go hard to fall him handSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/the-fall-of-wicked-people-melaye-says.html?m=1 [/quote. #hmmmmm I'll b back

Infantile.

Lolz

Good for him