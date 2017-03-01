₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
These senators dey vex.Una wan kill Magu with questions?
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
broseme:more
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:17pm
More
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by HungerBAD: 3:18pm
Fair questions.
The part they asked that the EFCC cell is like an Hotel got me laughing.
These questions should not be difficult for him to answer as the Ag. Head.
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by Nogodye(m): 3:19pm
They just want to put sand for this man garri...Kolewerk! Another nomination letter await!
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by soberdrunk(m): 3:21pm
This is one of the many problems of our country, too much talk and very little action, yes he is not the brightest bulb in the store but with Magus achievements and the amount of 'stolen'money he has recovered as "acting" chairman, even if he decides to use the 'Bakassi boys' approach, he should have the full support of the senate if truly they want to eradicate corruption....
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by datola: 3:28pm
SINators!
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by dessz(m): 3:28pm
the senator dey vex.
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by eph123: 3:29pm
Bottomline, he's been rejected. Case closed.
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by lonelydora(m): 3:29pm
Even though Magu misfired in some cases, I still believe he can do the job.
We now know who the real enemies of the state are
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by SageTravels: 3:30pm
According to Magu, “Dino is my friend, we were fighting corruption together till he got to this house and abandoned us
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by burkingx(f): 3:30pm
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by omenkaLives: 3:30pm
I will be back..
Stopped reading halfway.
But, what the heck. Anything besides a confirmation only proves the suspicions of the average Nigerian right; that Magu is on the right track and is surely making big crooks in the country very uncomfortable, and where do we have bigger crooks than in the NASS? about that is run like a secret cult, as opaque as nothing we've ever seen.
Isn't it a shame all those who blast the DAURA SECRET SERVICE have now suddenly turn out to be it's biggest cheerleaders? How come the Daura Service wrote a report that certainly wouldn't bid well for Baba's man?
PDP supporters are pathetic hypocrites.
Magu should keep acting jor. We the progressives and patriotic citizens of this country are solidly behind him.
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by guychidile: 3:31pm
now our democracy is at work...senators keep soaring high.
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by jadajada: 3:31pm
I got nothing to say
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by abusafyan(m): 3:31pm
Hmmm Nigeria get as e b..
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by samijay8(m): 3:31pm
In other word, he was rejected by senators. chai 9ja senators sha
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by alabi484(m): 3:32pm
Magun abi na mugu... .e don enter one chance
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by edugiddy007: 3:32pm
is this Payback time or something? See more wow pics on www.pogster.com
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by kabayomi(m): 3:32pm
Lol make we reject am b4 im come for us approach. Senate i hail una
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by seguno2: 3:32pm
soberdrunk:
Are you allergic to reading?
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:33pm
Bad mkt for magu
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by edugiddy007: 3:33pm
nawa o
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by akinmusi(m): 3:33pm
Naija
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by chuksjuve(m): 3:33pm
Interesting
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by maxwell767(m): 3:33pm
Lol
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by maryjan8(f): 3:33pm
Ok
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by In2systemsTech(m): 3:33pm
Hmmmm
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by Papertrail11(m): 3:33pm
magu dosent seem to answer question intelligently how much has been recovered so far by the effcc
magu: it's hard for me to say if I was tinubus wife I will go over there and konk him on his head idiot. just like askn a market woman how much did u make otoday she dosent know it's wierd
this northerns nothing dem sabi
|Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by yeyeboi(m): 3:34pm
Magu kor maggi ni , corny man die corny man bury am
