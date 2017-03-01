₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,159 members, 3,420,139 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 04:53 PM

The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him (29922 Views)

Pics Of Saraki & Melaye Representing Nigeria At 135th Parliamentary Union Geneva / Police Set To Arrest Ekweremadu, Saraki And Others This Week / I Had No Deal With Ekweremadu-saraki (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
These senators dey vex.Una wan kill Magu with questions?



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-questions-senators-asked-magu.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-questions-senators-asked-magu.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:15pm
broseme:
More
more

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by broseme: 3:17pm
More

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by HungerBAD: 3:18pm
Fair questions.

The part they asked that the EFCC cell is like an Hotel got me laughing.

These questions should not be difficult for him to answer as the Ag. Head.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by Nogodye(m): 3:19pm
They just want to put sand for this man garri...Kolewerk! Another nomination letter await!
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by soberdrunk(m): 3:21pm
This is one of the many problems of our country, too much talk and very little action, yes he is not the brightest bulb in the store but with Magus achievements and the amount of 'stolen'money he has recovered as "acting" chairman, even if he decides to use the 'Bakassi boys' approach, he should have the full support of the senate if truly they want to eradicate corruption.... angry

32 Likes

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by datola: 3:28pm
SINators!
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by dessz(m): 3:28pm
the senator dey vex.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by eph123: 3:29pm
Bottomline, he's been rejected. Case closed.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by lonelydora(m): 3:29pm
Even though Magu misfired in some cases, I still believe he can do the job.

We now know who the real enemies of the state are

10 Likes

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by SageTravels: 3:30pm
According to Magu, “Dino is my friend, we were fighting corruption together till he got to this house and abandoned us

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by burkingx(f): 3:30pm
cheesy
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by omenkaLives: 3:30pm
I will be back..

Stopped reading halfway.

But, what the heck. Anything besides a confirmation only proves the suspicions of the average Nigerian right; that Magu is on the right track and is surely making big crooks in the country very uncomfortable, and where do we have bigger crooks than in the NASS? about that is run like a secret cult, as opaque as nothing we've ever seen.

Isn't it a shame all those who blast the DAURA SECRET SERVICE have now suddenly turn out to be it's biggest cheerleaders? How come the Daura Service wrote a report that certainly wouldn't bid well for Baba's man?

PDP supporters are pathetic hypocrites.

Magu should keep acting jor. We the progressives and patriotic citizens of this country are solidly behind him.

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by guychidile: 3:31pm
now our democracy is at work...senators keep soaring high.

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by jadajada: 3:31pm
I got nothing to say
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by abusafyan(m): 3:31pm
Hmmm Nigeria get as e b..
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by samijay8(m): 3:31pm
In other word, he was rejected by senators. chai 9ja senators sha
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by alabi484(m): 3:32pm
Magun abi na mugu... .e don enter one chance

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by edugiddy007: 3:32pm
is this Payback time or something? See more wow pics on www.pogster.com

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by kabayomi(m): 3:32pm
Lol make we reject am b4 im come for us approach. Senate i hail una cheesy
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by seguno2: 3:32pm
soberdrunk:
This is one of the many problems of our country, too much talk and very little action, with Magus achievements and the amount of 'stolen'money he has recovered as "acting" chairman, even if he decides to use the 'Bakassi boys' approach, he should have the full support of the senate if truly they want to eradicate corruption.... angry

Are you allergic to reading?

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:33pm
Bad mkt for magu grin

2 Likes

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by edugiddy007: 3:33pm
nawa o
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by akinmusi(m): 3:33pm
Naija
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by chuksjuve(m): 3:33pm
Interesting
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by maxwell767(m): 3:33pm
Lol
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by maryjan8(f): 3:33pm
Ok
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by In2systemsTech(m): 3:33pm
Hmmmm
Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by Papertrail11(m): 3:33pm
magu dosent seem to answer question intelligently how much has been recovered so far by the effcc

magu: it's hard for me to say if I was tinubus wife I will go over there and konk him on his head idiot. just like askn a market woman how much did u make otoday she dosent know it's wierd

this northerns nothing dem sabi

16 Likes

Re: The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him by yeyeboi(m): 3:34pm
Magu kor maggi ni cheesy , corny man die corny man bury am grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Lauretta Onochie Sues Emeka Ugwuoye, Blogger, Over Facebook Post / Senate Gives Conditions For Magu's Reconsideration / Sen. Bukola Saraki’s Security Withdrawn

Viewing this topic: mek2002(m), gifted166, gentlepraise, Seylad2009(m), Umarlulu, tope56(m), peacemara54(m), yemmybx(m), Shefcy, olamitodotun14, femdot(m), amusaaj33, slimmaintenance(m), earthcrust, Deeanonymous, mcmyvoice, sherishmi, kernel503, Shayetet13(m), clerc(m), TruthisOut, gleaf, ifekayodee(m), solara, omotay12345(m), supersonic(m), wessey(m), Eminya(f), maxbarry(m), MayorMgbedike(m), hermosa7, colli247(m), senatorizyking(m), vigasimple(m), annexworld(m), otunbamyk(m), Jameskyrian(m), Legalaffairs(m), Anwunilala(f), prelomo, paulsowande(m), Khalifa44, wintergrn(m), biodun83L(m), heroshark(m), Olamiz, MONITZ, Stone123(m), mescanap, hairs85, smsk, ErnyyBobo, ibrafia, uruuru, Yisolar(f), zaydocheme, includeng, mopol2(m), martins0, nams77, nepapole(m), Resilient2000, brightsparks(m), mckazzy(m), Lawrence2468, trano(m), konjinus(m), crackhouse(m), hannyjay(f), ozuone(m), bayoomtecky, TrueHeart365(m), walex2(m), skirmish, ominid1, Welrez(m), grayjonz(m), zuzuonyi, Codes151(m), Clembola, frankyfipps(m), woblow1(m), ITL, porozhniy(m), LibrarianD, donogaga(m), sremmlyf(m), Frankenstein(m), ceevictor(m), teemy(m), Mrbritish(m), mustydeen(m), jidewash(m), abali47(m), orangutan, Jalinco, magknox(m), donfeluche(m), ayaside(m), sureheaven(m), Acetyl(m), Ibukune(m), Nwereonye(m), DeepDarkTunnel, ifomarto7, maxbee, arcnomec(m), petsam11(m), 2shaezik(m), Olive33, wordsbase(m), estrong, Bishopbones007(m), emirate0(m), toyibhabib, ilyasom, nwarosa, Tyche(m), Jojone, fnglng, Slimzjoe(m), tonylaw07(m), Bobo001, profbayo, jusRadical, eolme, AODT(m), ossybluez(m), needlehead, Extom(m), elrony(m), biosepeter1(m), vicuto, xchilor, olusteady79, babankd, ositauzunnaji, Remily(m), pappyabc, olajideolajide(m), arcniyi(m), keryj(f), jerryfisher(m), frankeencense(m), Itafen, sleazy5(m), Austin4lif, Temilayhor(m), Hollar007(m), oshiiteoku, dantyboy, Ayostephen1(m), smithoo(m), emydot(m), vicoloni(m), Adelz(m), Deprofessional(m), prolove22(m), xhale99, biodunajayi, DNA123(m), kayloyeng(m), 00Ademi(m), thirdeye(m), oshati(m), ojun50(m), Paskilo75 and 297 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.