|Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by lightblazingnow(m): 4:14pm
…Rallies CAN, Christians to defend ‘truth’
http://sunnewsonline.com/apostle-suleiman-vs-stephanie-otobo-its-persecution-by-apc-fed-govt-fayose/
30 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Gurumaharaji(m): 4:21pm
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!
97 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by betruthful: 4:27pm
My Governor is always in the side of truth
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by DLuciano: 4:28pm
Gurumaharaji:#ISTANDBYFAYOSE #ISTANDBYAPOSTLESULEIMAN
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ticker(m): 4:29pm
I love my daddy, Gov. Ayodele. God will continue to give you wisdom
30 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by poshestmina(f): 4:41pm
I just love this man.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by lightblazingnow(m): 4:46pm
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!
Truth be told
22 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Splashme: 4:52pm
F A Y O S E the voice of the voiceless!
I greet you sir!
29 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by LAFO(f): 4:59pm
If to say you get source now, seun for put you for FP
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 5:04pm
Another round of meaningless obfuscation. How difficult is it to ask the lady and the pastor to provide their passports and all these nonsense can be laid to rest.
Is it by coincidence that a "cheap prostitute" and a pastor are traveling to the same country and staying in the same hotels at the same time?
Nigerian are weird if you tell them your governor is a thief they will reply by saying the governors of Adamawa and Gombe are also thieves just to obfuscate the main issue.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:23pm
Gurumaharaji:another mumu on the loose! Suleiman is a Christian in fact he calls himself God. Otobo might not even be a Christian. So who's the GULLIBLE CHRISTIAN? the one who defends the so called bittch or the one who defends the man of god who collects tithe in the daytime and collects pussssy in the night time.? Use English anyhow without even thinking.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:23pm
The most anticipated date in my calendar is in 2018, the day fayose ends his tenure. Him shiiit don full church.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:28pm
Guestlander:the girl has offered her passport, her call logs and her bank details even for forensic examination to prove her point. Yet all these fayose hybrids keep burying their akamu heads in the sands. They are quick to relate it to fulani herdsmen just to whip up sentiments. Pastor Don chop clean mouth enjoy yansh finish now they want every Christian to look at it as a persecution against Christians. Count me out.
44 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 5:35pm
ddippset:
The thing tire me jare.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by FunkyMetahuman: 5:36pm
So where is the strong case?
All I read was same old story.
Blame apc.
I wonder if its apc that bought car and mansion for olosho in alfa sules name.
Smh
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:05pm
Guestlander:Why would Pastor Suleiman provide his passport, to verify what? If you people like bring 5000 prostitutes and pay them to claim Pastor Suleimsn is patronizing them, what's his business there? He who wants to believe does that on his or her own Accord.
When Satan tempted Jesus, Jesus did not do what Satan asked him to do so as to prove he is God, instead he asked Satan to get behind him. That is what pastor Suleiman is doing to the demons that are doin this to him.
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:13pm
Mboi2:
Apostle Suleiman is not Jesus Christ. He is a mere mortal like you and I and therefore he is not infallible. I didn't say the pastor is guilty of anything but indeed if the is girl lying why can't the pastor simply say everything she said is a lie. He didn't say that he started talking about marine kingdom! Marine what?
A "prostitute" is accusing you of sending a lot of money to her several times and spending time with her in various places and asking the police to verify her claims and all you can say is that marine kingdom is after you?
I don't buy that sir.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by emmasege: 6:18pm
Gurumaharaji:Promise marriage? She doesn't even look like someone to keep as a friend. I mean, if one must eat toad, it has to be one with eggs.
Fine she no fine. Manner she no get. So, who in his right senses will approach this deranged lady?
ISTANDWITHSULEIMAN
ISTANDWITHFAYOSE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by madridguy(m): 6:20pm
Always hiding under religion umbrella. So it was APC government that arrested Stephanie Otobo prompt to her arrival from Canada? Same APC/Muslim government wrote a petition that said Stephanie Otobo belongs to the Boko Haram group?
Oga Fayose, tell Apostle Suleman to submit his passport for cross examination this alone will silence Stephanie Otobo.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:23pm
Guestlander:Some men of God see what ordinary people can't see. He must have seen where that prostitute and her story is coming from so the best thing to do to such baseless accusation is silence. Let the police go and do the verification the girl asked them to do, why will Pastor Suleiman defend himself over useless accusation by a prostitute daughter of a nobody.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:27pm
Mboi2:
We don't know what he saw and what he didn't see. For the sake of his followers and admirers as well, he shouldn't pretend as if this girl is some lunatic he never met because it doesn't look like that to many people.
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by rejoice4eva(m): 6:40pm
How many fulani herdsman have been brought to justice?either foreign or national, are they not being paid off for d evils they are perpetrating in that nation? The church can never be silenced .
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:52pm
Guestlander:Well you are not him and he is him not many people. He will react to it based on how it looks like to him not based on how it looks like to many people. The best thing is what he's doing now. If the police go to him for questioning, he will answer them and if the girl goes to him to meet him and confront him with all these allegations, he will as well respond or say something but the prostitute went to social media. So he does not suppose to respond to a lunatic.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:56pm
Mboi2:
Very well, I take this to mean that someone is definitely lying and at this point you cannot say with certainly whether it is the girl or the Apostle.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Negotiate: 7:02pm
Lol
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by apcmustwin: 7:02pm
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by kristen12(f): 7:04pm
About time Mr Oshokomole
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by jericco1(m): 7:05pm
'finally' like u guys were xpectin him to respond
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by burkingx(f): 7:05pm
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by coldsummer: 7:05pm
Gurumaharaji:
much as i have tried so hard to stay out of this scandal and say one party is not being honest, i would like to encourage the man of God to please clear his name by the simple steps suggested earlier.
1. cross reference the 2 passports as suggested by the accuser.
2. cross check bank account transactions to validate claims that monies were sent to the woman.
if he is able to counter these two only, then he is very innocent.
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by fratermathy(m): 7:05pm
Nothing special about his comment that we haven't already heard from Suleiman's worshippers.
Below is one of my replies on the saga in another thread:
She has provided some evidence. She released a picture of the pastor smiling in a facetime chat with Otobo. His wife and worshippers said it was photoshopped photo. Okay. Where did she get his faceshot from to superimpose on the picture for photoshop? That faceshot is not online so where did she get it from if he didn't chat with her truly?
5 Likes 1 Share
