₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,440 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:52 PM

Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal (16924 Views)

MURIC And SULTAN Called For Apostle Suleiman Arrest And DSS Has Invited Him / 2019: A Strong Case For Nigerian President Of Igbo Extraction. / Biafra Agitation: Kanu Makes Strong Declaration For Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by lightblazingnow(m): 4:14pm
…Rallies CAN, Christians to defend ‘truth’



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, described the adultery allegation against Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Power Ministry by one Miss Stephanie Otobo as “high level conspiracy meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical and principled voice of truth and dissent in a nation fast becoming a one-party state.”



In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor declared his support for Apostle Suleiman, saying: ” I stand by Apostle Suleiman and other men of God being directly or indirectly persecuted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabal.”

The governor said; “This was the same way they tried to drag the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the mud. The whole world was aghast at how they insulted and ridiculed the highly-revered RCCG General Overseer. But for the outcry from all over the world, they almost bundled out Pastor Adeboye from his position as RCCG General Overseer and could have even arrested the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.”

He further said; “their evil plan is to destroy the Church so as to silence every perceivable strong voice of opposition. And their mode of operation is to take on every vocal, principled, and popular man of God one after the other.

“Should it not interest Nigerians and the international community that up till today, none of those herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Ogun, Plateau and Kaduna states have been arrested? Even those arrested in connection with the murder n Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha have been released.”

Governor Fayose wondered why all the adultery allegations and blackmail against Apostle Suleiman surfaced only after he spoke out against the reckless and indiscriminate killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna and his subsequent encounter with the Department of State Services (DSS).

“This, no doubt, is a continuation of the desperate but despicable and condemnable attempts to destroy opposition and the voices of reason in this country so as to subjugate every decent Nigerian and turn the country into a banana republic.

“After politically subjugating many Nigerians, including a section of the Judiciary that refused to do their bidding; they have now turned on men of God, this is condemnable,” the governor said.

Governor Fayose charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian bodies not to stay aloof but to stand up resolutely and speak out vociferously against what he called “orchestrated attempt to destroy the Church and respected Church leaders in Nigeria.”

He berated those behind the travails of Apostle Suleiman as confirmed polygamists, serial adulterers, and others whose holier-than-thou attitude was sheer hypocrisy.

“Anyone who has a case against any man of God should swear an oath, proceed to the law court and face the rigours, rather than engage in media trial and character assassination, which have become the hallmark of this administration.”

Governor Fayose wondered why the perpetrators of the wicked scheme against Apostle Suleiman were not relenting even after the father of the woman making the wild allegations had punctured her loathsome and outrageous claims.

“The family of Stephanie Otobo has disclaimed her and her claims. Rather than own up and recant, those paying for the entire drama are making her to keep changing and modifying her claims, with they all still collapsed like a pack of cards. All other efforts to enlist other blackmailers against this man of God have likewise collapsed irretrievably.

“I therefore make bold to say that I stand by Apostle Suleiman. I also call on all those who believe in me to do likewise and carry the message abroad. To me, this plot against Apostle Suleiman is madness carried too far.

“One wonders why this same resources and vigour with which Apostle Suleiman is being blackmailed have not been deployed into confronting those murderous herdsmen that are slaughtering Nigerians like animals across the country,” Fayose concluded.


http://sunnewsonline.com/apostle-suleiman-vs-stephanie-otobo-its-persecution-by-apc-fed-govt-fayose/

30 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Gurumaharaji(m): 4:21pm
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!

97 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by betruthful: 4:27pm
My Governor is always in the side of truth

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by DLuciano: 4:28pm
Gurumaharaji:
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat Dam and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!
#ISTANDBYFAYOSE #ISTANDBYAPOSTLESULEIMAN

64 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ticker(m): 4:29pm
I love my daddy, Gov. Ayodele. God will continue to give you wisdom

30 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by poshestmina(f): 4:41pm
I just love this man.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by lightblazingnow(m): 4:46pm
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!




Truth be told

22 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Splashme: 4:52pm
F A Y O S E the voice of the voiceless!


I greet you sir!

29 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by LAFO(f): 4:59pm
If to say you get source now, seun for put you for FP

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 5:04pm
Another round of meaningless obfuscation. How difficult is it to ask the lady and the pastor to provide their passports and all these nonsense can be laid to rest.
Is it by coincidence that a "cheap prostitute" and a pastor are traveling to the same country and staying in the same hotels at the same time?
Nigerian are weird if you tell them your governor is a thief they will reply by saying the governors of Adamawa and Gombe are also thieves just to obfuscate the main issue.

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:23pm
Gurumaharaji:
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!
another mumu on the loose! Suleiman is a Christian in fact he calls himself God. Otobo might not even be a Christian. So who's the GULLIBLE CHRISTIAN? the one who defends the so called bittch or the one who defends the man of god who collects tithe in the daytime and collects pussssy in the night time.? Use English anyhow without even thinking.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:23pm
The most anticipated date in my calendar is in 2018, the day fayose ends his tenure. Him shiiit don full church.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by ddippset(m): 5:28pm
Guestlander:
Another round of meaningless obfuscation. How difficult is it to ask the lady and the pastor to provide their passports and all these nonsense can be laid to rest.
Is it by coincidence that a "cheap prostitute" and a pastor are traveling to the same country and staying in the same hotels at the same time?
Nigerian are weird if you tell them your governor is a thief they will reply by saying the governor of Adamawa and Gombe are also thieves just to obfuscate the main issue.
the girl has offered her passport, her call logs and her bank details even for forensic examination to prove her point. Yet all these fayose hybrids keep burying their akamu heads in the sands. They are quick to relate it to fulani herdsmen just to whip up sentiments. Pastor Don chop clean mouth enjoy yansh finish now they want every Christian to look at it as a persecution against Christians. Count me out.

44 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 5:35pm
ddippset:
the girl has offered her passport, her call logs and her bank details even for forensic examination to prove her point. Yet all these fayose hybrids keep burying their akamu heads in the sands. They are quick to relate it to fulani herdsmen just to whip up sentiments. Pastor Don chop clean mouth enjoy yansh finish now they want every Christian to look at it as a persecution against Christians. Count me out.

The thing tire me jare.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by FunkyMetahuman: 5:36pm
So where is the strong case?
All I read was same old story.
Blame apc.
I wonder if its apc that bought car and mansion for olosho in alfa sules name.
Smh

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:05pm
Guestlander:
Another round of meaningless obfuscation. How difficult is it to ask the lady and the pastor to provide their passports and all these nonsense can be laid to rest.
Is it by coincidence that a "cheap prostitute" and a pastor are traveling to the same country and staying in the same hotels at the same time?
Nigerian are weird if you tell them your governor is a thief they will reply by saying the governors of Adamawa and Gombe are also thieves just to obfuscate the main issue.
Why would Pastor Suleiman provide his passport, to verify what? If you people like bring 5000 prostitutes and pay them to claim Pastor Suleimsn is patronizing them, what's his business there? He who wants to believe does that on his or her own Accord.
When Satan tempted Jesus, Jesus did not do what Satan asked him to do so as to prove he is God, instead he asked Satan to get behind him. That is what pastor Suleiman is doing to the demons that are doin this to him.

11 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:13pm
Mboi2:

Why would Pastor Suleiman provide his passport, to verify what? If you people like bring 5000 prostitutes and pay them to claim Pastor Suleimsn is patronizing them, what's his business there? He who wants to believe does that on his or her own Accord.
When Satan tempted Jesus, Jesus did not do what Satan asked him to do so as to prove he is God, instead he asked Satan to get behind him. That is what pastor Suleiman is doing to the demons that are doin this to him.

Apostle Suleiman is not Jesus Christ. He is a mere mortal like you and I and therefore he is not infallible. I didn't say the pastor is guilty of anything but indeed if the is girl lying why can't the pastor simply say everything she said is a lie. He didn't say that he started talking about marine kingdom! Marine what?
A "prostitute" is accusing you of sending a lot of money to her several times and spending time with her in various places and asking the police to verify her claims and all you can say is that marine kingdom is after you?
I don't buy that sir.

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by emmasege: 6:18pm
Gurumaharaji:
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!
Promise marriage? She doesn't even look like someone to keep as a friend. I mean, if one must eat toad, it has to be one with eggs.
Fine she no fine. Manner she no get. So, who in his right senses will approach this deranged lady?

ISTANDWITHSULEIMAN
ISTANDWITHFAYOSE

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by madridguy(m): 6:20pm
Always hiding under religion umbrella. So it was APC government that arrested Stephanie Otobo prompt to her arrival from Canada? Same APC/Muslim government wrote a petition that said Stephanie Otobo belongs to the Boko Haram group?

Oga Fayose, tell Apostle Suleman to submit his passport for cross examination this alone will silence Stephanie Otobo.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:23pm
Guestlander:


Apostle Suleiman is not Jesus Christ. He is a mere mortal like you and I and therefore he is not infallible. I didn't say the pastor is guilty of anything but indeed if the is girl lying why can't the pastor simply say everything she said is a lie. He didn't say that he started talking about marine kingdom! Marine what?
A "prostitute" is accusing you of sending a lot of money to her several times and spending time with her in various places and asking the police to verify her claims and all you can say is that marine kingdom is after you?
I don't buy that sir.
Some men of God see what ordinary people can't see. He must have seen where that prostitute and her story is coming from so the best thing to do to such baseless accusation is silence. Let the police go and do the verification the girl asked them to do, why will Pastor Suleiman defend himself over useless accusation by a prostitute daughter of a nobody.

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:27pm
Mboi2:

Some men of God see what ordinary people can't see. He must have seen where that prostitute and her story is coming from so the best thing to do to such baseless accusation is silence. Let the police go and do the verification the girl asked them to do, why will Pastor Suleiman defend himself over useless accusation by a prostitute daughter of a nobody.

We don't know what he saw and what he didn't see. For the sake of his followers and admirers as well, he shouldn't pretend as if this girl is some lunatic he never met because it doesn't look like that to many people.

5 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by rejoice4eva(m): 6:40pm
How many fulani herdsman have been brought to justice?either foreign or national, are they not being paid off for d evils they are perpetrating in that nation? The church can never be silenced .

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Mboi2: 6:52pm
Guestlander:


We don't know what he saw and what he didn't see. For the sake of his followers and admirers as well he shouldn't pretend as if this girl is some lunatic he never met because it doesn't look like that to many people.
Well you are not him and he is him not many people. He will react to it based on how it looks like to him not based on how it looks like to many people. The best thing is what he's doing now. If the police go to him for questioning, he will answer them and if the girl goes to him to meet him and confront him with all these allegations, he will as well respond or say something but the prostitute went to social media. So he does not suppose to respond to a lunatic.

1 Like

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Guestlander: 6:56pm
Mboi2:

Well you are not him and he is him not many people. He will react to it based on how it looks like to him not based on how it looks like to many people. The best thing is what he's doing now. If the police go to him for questioning, he will answer them and if the girl goes to him to meet him and confront him with all these allegations, he will as well respond or say something but the prostitute went to social media. So he does not suppose to respond to a lunatic.

Very well, I take this to mean that someone is definitely lying and at this point you cannot say with certainly whether it is the girl or the Apostle.

1 Like

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by Negotiate: 7:02pm
Lol
Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by apcmustwin: 7:02pm
grin
Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by kristen12(f): 7:04pm
About time Mr Oshokomole
Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by jericco1(m): 7:05pm
'finally' like u guys were xpectin him to respond
Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by burkingx(f): 7:05pm
grin

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by coldsummer: 7:05pm
Gurumaharaji:
Holy truth....But d gullible christian will keep on defending dat bittch and attacking Suleiman...Wat stop d Etobo from releasing some videos as proof....D Muslim have can agenda in this country and they keep on silencing their critics using propaganda and instead of d christian to be one, they are busy displaying their ignorance...Let's be one and speak as one...This Etobo don't look like somebody a sane being will promised marriage.!

much as i have tried so hard to stay out of this scandal and say one party is not being honest, i would like to encourage the man of God to please clear his name by the simple steps suggested earlier.

1. cross reference the 2 passports as suggested by the accuser.

2. cross check bank account transactions to validate claims that monies were sent to the woman.

if he is able to counter these two only, then he is very innocent.

6 Likes

Re: Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal by fratermathy(m): 7:05pm
Nothing special about his comment that we haven't already heard from Suleiman's worshippers.

Below is one of my replies on the saga in another thread:

She has provided some evidence. She released a picture of the pastor smiling in a facetime chat with Otobo. His wife and worshippers said it was photoshopped photo. Okay. Where did she get his faceshot from to superimpose on the picture for photoshop? That faceshot is not online so where did she get it from if he didn't chat with her truly?

Secondly, he claims to have known her as a prostitute and a stripper yet said he helped her with money. Why would a pastor know a prostitute and stripper and send church funds to her directly?

He accused her of terrorism and said the government is after him and yet he didn't provide any proof. His worshippers believed him because he is a pastor and ask Otobo to provide more proof.

Otobo named Okeke as his mistress only for us to discover a car registered in his name in her garage. Barely 48hours after that, the name vanished and his worshippers couldn't ask questions or raise suspicions on that. Why did his name vanish from the site? Mind you, there is a backup of that site on Internet archive that can be used as proof against him.

She named Protea hotel, Naples in Italy, and many other direct references that can easily be verified by the pastor by bringing his passport and obtaining CCTV footage. Even the bank account transactions can easily be verified but the pastor doesn't want to do all that. He simply said the truth will come out in 24 hours.

This is 48 hours after his last comment. Otobo interviewed with TVC today and revealed more things. We still haven't heard from the pastor still. What more proof do you want?

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Dino Melaye Returns To House Of Reps / Traders Want Peter Obi For 3rd Term / “please Forgive Us” – US Pleads With Muslim Nations

Viewing this topic: tohbeekty, Nairadean(m), Luketen, theokoliz, awesumz, linkszelda, toslad, browndegreat, ibnzubair(m), Gboyee4fun(m), Blessedward, Acidosis(m), berrystunn(m), BraveHeart72(m), Halo22, funmidavid, apexquest(m), saint2ace(m), eMidas(m), shortgun(m), raski04(m), obi4eze, PACHRIS(m), webincomeplus(m), Md4great(m), Temix(m), Erebeshe, Lordseyad(m), Immorttal, PUSH1(m), tunday4real(m), oyans, Mpanyi, Anthocracy(m), chyke007(m), Kana80, SweetyZinta(f), sodsak, uckyra(f), MarysMeal, yehmy(m), Tbrak(f), Correspondence(m), tman2sure(m), Skubidude(m), ad84ada(m), omolakaka(m), alpacino2014(m), donfeluche(m), Rashyd123, oluxy(m), tonyirore(m), holywoman, abimic(m), ruke84(m), dabrightt, shefflaw(m), Ojukwu24(m), akinsdeji, ogalos79(m), mdoub, Olapraise24(m), Ephraimatic(m), natureHub, spenpe, Yyeske(m), donmatin(m), Ernestbukky(m), sunnyp20(m), kaykay1980, cal2fly(m), Lollyij(m), gideon293(m), peksmay(f), Frankygeez1, WebContractor(m), smartiyke78, adeluk2000, Kingjags, Jerrytayo, anastaciam, primeache, gazilion, GodDey01, MICOBIN(m), ddippset(m), taskon, EdogiStar(m), kitken, obaalade(m), Godwin888, uche77zero(m), mrbizmart, beledinho(m), dejai99, baebyfaze91(m), justjeff, Marcus01, gabarik, ZirdoRoray(m), Adeoye007(m), smartkester, hotopzy, sevenhundred(m), Jolar101, Uchwilliam(m), Chevinsmedia, paschal47(m), bolethings, Augustusbest, amdo007(m), babankd, Sunbellar, jibga(m), Realist1(m), masties2(f), kamalcole3000, kixzy(m), dhesire(m), olatokunle, datemax, lambinkin, iyatrustee(f), korrej(m), Horlalaykon, royalexcel2, chuksze, blaze86(m), lummyD, aamstih, sojiboy(m), Davidlanny, ololufemi, DanXplore(m), justmhe1, osemoses1234(m), emperor272(m), aquabeing, IDOWUOLUBUNMI(m), vesemokhai(m), Godfirst2014, boolet(m), julgs(m), handsam(m), perps24(f), Dunni007, Austyno4(m), chinnyness122(f), atowisdom(m), Lush100(m), BrightKonsult, thecommunist(m), djprinzy(m), olempe(m), Mhizjay(f), Wallade(m), Nedu50(m), Whytest, SpecialAdviser(m), lakesider(m), Hollyb(f), jiyahsamson, onyekachy, chronique(m), cenaboy(m), Klamour, BNM1, chiefengr, golddiamond860, dovetark(m), worthing, Mickin123, Bishop4bella(m), petrelli07, Queenserah26(f), Emmy9ite(m), Electroviruz(m), sam1990, sasquareT(m), Soulz22(m), Bills2307(m), remzytimer, johnjose68, Nwachineke83(m), Nwachukwu1986(m), Zahram(m), mims20(f), chika0072(m), Patobanton, Flashaldrin(m), rileyy(m), chuksoyo21(m), Philawole(m), macphilip, Gabriel6(m), Demzlent(m), paulasca4real(m), ghazab74(m), emeka2847, abworld6deep(m), Rothstein, David0(m), edoboy33(m), godsluvee(f), accountbalance, guiddoti, ade285(m), Osemekedgreat3(m), pressplay411(m), olabode89(m), Yeligray(m), Edehsman(m), Daslim180(m), Michaellegend(m), Juliana7, Generalyemi(m), goldenone(f), UniqueOJ(f), JMG1, Deilluminator(m), toyetade, 9ja4show, RealSniper, Doctor0071(m), Stevengold(m), keyhole2015(m), qdat(m), skajove(m), cheaphost, aloyt(m), talk2odim(m), garriboy(m), kingvectorv(m), Ada9103(f), k2wise, deriana(f), aigboeben(m), machuks45(m), KAKACOMM, Guestlander, ligalila(m), stinechykee, Firstcitizen, Prodigy4ever, obivictor(m), Lwafu, Zenithpeak, ADEWOYE222(m) and 351 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.