Source; Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, was in tears over the plight of the Bakassi people as he granted an audience to the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, in his office in Calabar yesterday.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/cross-river-governor-weeps-in-his.html 1 Like 2 Shares

All our politician are scammer



Nah today 84 Likes 2 Shares



.See me laughing like…



After the tears,what next? 7 Likes

The Governor that feels the pains of the masses not that Pharaoh in Aso rock. 15 Likes

Crocodile _______.

He might be truly sorry but I'm never going to believe this scammer politicians 8 Likes

Publicity Stunt.. 3 Likes 1 Share

taah...actor

So wat should we do about it?

Tears too plenty for man eye..

The Bakassi issue is worth tears, however sincere tears. I weep daily for those people. When you've lived outside where you're accepted you can understand, it's not a feeling mummy's kids can understand. 1 Like

Which kind head be this 2 Likes

Wash

tears of what exactly.

This man is suppose to be an Acting President cause he knows how to act wella, wetin make am dey cry with he big head. Politicians forming Saints since Adam 3 Likes

scammer watch

Let's try to understand people before criticizing them , Benjamin Franklin said: "Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are". Let's try to understand people before criticizing them , Benjamin Franklin said: "Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are". 3 Likes

Mama peace weep and shout after the chibok girls capture, Till date we are still "searching" for the missing chibok girls Even buhari is still searching for dem

All na wash 5 Likes

Please we need actions and not drama. 1 Like

The guy don put Robb for one corner of him eye









Better go Nollywood, Pete Edochie wannabe!



You wey go chop chicken tonight for Govt House 1 Like 3 Shares

You are here crying for internally displaced people, but what have you done for people that are not internally displaced?



Save your cry abeg