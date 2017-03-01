₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:51pm
Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, was in tears over the plight of the Bakassi people as he granted an audience to the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, in his office in Calabar yesterday.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/cross-river-governor-weeps-in-his.html
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:52pm
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:57pm
All our politician are scammer
Nah today
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Nne5(f): 6:01pm
.See me laughing like…
sarrki:Even bubu?
They haven't paid BMCs?
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by dikeigbo2(m): 6:02pm
After the tears,what next?
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by ESDKING: 6:24pm
The Governor that feels the pains of the masses not that Pharaoh in Aso rock.
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Olaide1295: 6:27pm
Crocodile _______.
He might be truly sorry but I'm never going to believe this
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:36pm
dikeigbo2:
Mama peace weep and shout after the chibok girls capture, Till date we are still "searching" for the missing chibok girls
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by ichommy(m): 6:43pm
Publicity Stunt..
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 6:43pm
taah...actor
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by kings09(m): 6:43pm
So wat should we do about it?
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Jabioro: 6:43pm
Tears too plenty for man eye..
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by amiablesystems: 6:44pm
The Bakassi issue is worth tears, however sincere tears. I weep daily for those people. When you've lived outside where you're accepted you can understand, it's not a feeling mummy's kids can understand.
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Oyind18: 6:44pm
Which kind head be this
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by kstyle2(m): 6:44pm
Wash
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by silvastone: 6:44pm
tears of what exactly.
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by EXLOVER(m): 6:44pm
This man is suppose to be an Acting President cause he knows how to act wella, wetin make am dey cry with he big head. Politicians forming Saints since Adam
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Kimjinkyu(f): 6:44pm
scammer watch
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by adajiboyy(m): 6:44pm
sarrki:buhari is the chief scammer
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by originalKsp(m): 6:44pm
chiddyok:
sandiyke:
Jabioro:
Polyphony:
Defaramade:
ichommy:
Kimjinkyu:
Let's try to understand people before criticizing them , Benjamin Franklin said: "Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are".
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by kings09(m): 6:44pm
Even buhari is still searching for dem
decatalyst:
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by Defaramade(m): 6:44pm
All na wash
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by sandiyke(f): 6:45pm
Please we need actions and not drama.
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by iyke926(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by JustinSlayer69: 6:45pm
The guy don put Robb for one corner of him eye
Better go Nollywood, Pete Edochie wannabe!
You wey go chop chicken tonight for Govt House
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by slurryeye: 6:45pm
You are here crying for internally displaced people, but what have you done for people that are not internally displaced?
Save your cry abeg
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by nabegibeg: 6:45pm
scam at the highest order
|Re: Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos by nabegibeg: 6:45pm
