|Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Angelanest: 6:10pm
Earlier today, multiple suicide attacks occurred at the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolis, with two suicide bombers and a teenage boy killed while four others seriously injured. According to reports, the suicide bombers, who arrived the area at about 6:50 am with Improvise Explosive Device, IEDs, strapped around their waist, were noticed by security personal and members of the civilian JTF around the area.
However, before they could be arrested, they fled into the crowd.
One of the suicide bombers reportedly ran to where they were frying beans cake, popularly known as ‘Akara’ and detonated the device, killing son of the woman, while the woman also sustained injury.
The other suicide bomber also detonated her own, killing six people, while one other suicide bomber was apprehended by security operatives after the attacks.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-female-suicide-bomber-nabbed-soldiers-multiple-attacks-borno-photos.html
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 6:11pm
Crime does not pay!
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:12pm
Hopeless mofos
They are fools
Which kin brainwashing will make one commit such atrocities
They are fanatics
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:13pm
Any religion that can't tolerate others
Or preach hatred for other religion is not a good religion
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Blackfyre: 6:15pm
Fine girl,her world is upside down for something that is out of her control and she is not responsible for.
I wish you more hope...
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by wtfcoded: 6:17pm
sarrki:Anumanu. U don wake up?
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Eco99(m): 6:21pm
...
No woman in that situation will not shed tears
Don't you know husband is very scarce nowadays
Nd
She jst missed getting 7 virgin alpha males from ishi Alla
Incompetent Fool
#Eco99#
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Letslive: 6:22pm
sarrki:No 1 zombie you are receiving sense gradually.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Cyynthialove(f): 6:22pm
pissssful people, well done!!
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by wtfcoded: 6:27pm
Religious vampires.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Papiikush: 6:29pm
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by mrvitalis(m): 6:30pm
Any god that requires man to fight its enemies doesn't deserve to be worshiped
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by mcayomind(m): 6:30pm
its not yet time to cry blue murder baby
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Oyindidi(f): 6:30pm
See as she look abnormal..
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Boyooosa(m): 6:30pm
Rehabilitate pls
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by congorasta: 6:30pm
Islam is the best religion on earth.. very peaceful
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by donconior: 6:30pm
how dirty she looks, religion of peace indeed
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Factfinder1(f): 6:30pm
Islamic activities
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by sigiyaya(m): 6:31pm
Flexherbal:This is Terrorism and not just a crime; Meaning Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen are both Terrorist and not Criminals......
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:31pm
As a Hausa Man I implore my fellow Hausas that it is time we got rid of this barbaric religion called i.slam which is a symbol of our sllavery from dan fodio's times.
We have been deceived and we need to return to our ancestral religion "Boori" which is the true way of our Gods and our ancestors before the time of Sarkin Yunfa.
Our ancestor Sarki Yunfa fought bravely against the traitor ex-slave dan fodio because he saw through the evil ruse of these backward islamic fanatics to subjugate us forever. the effects of which we are paying to this day.
Just think about it. from our local ruler to our president, the fulani are holding the top positions and even those of us who behave like these fulani slave masters are no different from them. they are all a threat to us. a slave is a reflection of his master.
To us, islam is the symbol of Fulani imperialism in the guize of an arabic imported outdate ideology.
We must return to the Iskoki, the Gods of our ancestors.
There is still time. Save our religion and ideological heritage before it dies out. we were never muslims and we will never be.
If you are a human being and if you have the slightest sense of compassion, just see the tears of the child above. This is the curse our Gods have heaped on us for abandoning their worship . The Gods never forgive and we will continue to pay for our sins. next time it may be you (Gods forbid) as the victim or the perpetrator of such violence. So if you have the slightest inkling of humanity in you, drop your ego and leave this evil cult.
Leaving islam doesnt mean you have to stop worshiping God. You can still worship Ubangiji through the Iskoki (Gods) as our ancestors once did in purity and peace.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by congorasta: 6:31pm
Islam is the best religion on earth.. very peaceful
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 6:31pm
God pass Boko Haram their sponsors
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by Olabenjamen22(m): 6:32pm
.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by TimeMod1: 6:32pm
She cried!
She just must have realized she could have done the wrongest & most evil deed of her life.
She realized it could have been her body parts littered all over the place alongside some unlucky innocent lives.
She realized she had been brainwashed & all was lies...
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by TEAMvido(m): 6:32pm
let them do as they like ... the bomb cant reach me in lag ....
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:33pm
Innocent girl. Chai she is so ignorant of her act that's why she is crying. She needs rehabilitation asap.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by loneatar: 6:34pm
God have mercy
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by SoNature(m): 6:34pm
sarrki:
Shut up!
They are children...children are very impressionable!
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by dayleke(m): 6:35pm
Can't they think on their own?
By themselves?
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Cries In Borno After Being Nabbed. Photos by deepwater(f): 6:36pm
Better burst into tears
Than bursting into smithereens
