As a Hausa Man I implore my fellow Hausas that it is time we got rid of this barbaric religion called i.slam which is a symbol of our sllavery from dan fodio's times.



We have been deceived and we need to return to our ancestral religion "Boori" which is the true way of our Gods and our ancestors before the time of Sarkin Yunfa.



Our ancestor Sarki Yunfa fought bravely against the traitor ex-slave dan fodio because he saw through the evil ruse of these backward islamic fanatics to subjugate us forever. the effects of which we are paying to this day.

Just think about it. from our local ruler to our president, the fulani are holding the top positions and even those of us who behave like these fulani slave masters are no different from them. they are all a threat to us. a slave is a reflection of his master.



To us, islam is the symbol of Fulani imperialism in the guize of an arabic imported outdate ideology.



We must return to the Iskoki, the Gods of our ancestors.



There is still time. Save our religion and ideological heritage before it dies out. we were never muslims and we will never be.



If you are a human being and if you have the slightest sense of compassion, just see the tears of the child above. This is the curse our Gods have heaped on us for abandoning their worship . The Gods never forgive and we will continue to pay for our sins. next time it may be you (Gods forbid) as the victim or the perpetrator of such violence. So if you have the slightest inkling of humanity in you, drop your ego and leave this evil cult.



Leaving islam doesnt mean you have to stop worshiping God. You can still worship Ubangiji through the Iskoki (Gods) as our ancestors once did in purity and peace. 13 Likes