Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) (3976 Views)

Fayose Shares Food Stuff In Okeyinmi, Ado Ekiti Today / Photos: Ekiti Residents Line Up To Collect "Stomach Infrstructure" Easter Rice / Fayose Distributes Customised Rice To Ekiti Residents (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose's personally led his stomach infrastructure train to distribute bags of rice and other foodstuffs to this Evening at Nova Road, Ado Ekiti. The governor also topped the goodies with N200...See pictures below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/governor-fayose-shares-bags-of-rice-and.html 1 Share

Smh. 6 Likes

Fayose the entertainer. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ekiti

and stomach infrastructure. 6 Likes 1 Share

Soon some retards will flood this thread praising the fuckta®d of a Governor. A State Governor that cannot pay its workers wages, but goes about distributing foodstuffs to its citizens as if it's his person money. If it's his personal money, he should set up a foundation for that and stop all this picture gimmicks just to score cheap political points.



Fayose should be held accountable of mismanagement of budgeted funds or will you fuckta®ds also tell me that these money and food where actually budgeted for in the state's yearly budget?



At the end of the day, it's the same masses that he is busy throwing crumbs at that will turn against him, when news surfaces that he actually did embezzle money while in charge of the state. 19 Likes 1 Share

When fayose coughs apc catch cold, buhari runs 4 cover 9 Likes 2 Shares

atleast he will be remembered for this after his regime.





Sarrki come and see They say half bread is better than puff puff. No hating, Fayose is tryingatleast he will be remembered for this after his regime.Sarrki come and see 5 Likes

E try

EKEMIL:

E try



Are they idp camps? Are they idp camps? 1 Like

spartan117:

When fayose coughs apc catch cold, buhari runs 4 cover

He's a thug



Also a tout He's a thugAlso a tout 5 Likes

When you know rice is the key, would you bother with salaries, infrastructure, jobs, and e.t.c? 5 Likes

Shey dis one na bag of rice abi cups of rice? Stomach infrastructure na him dey kee dem 2 Likes

sarrki:





He's a thug



Also a tout If it takes a thug to defend ekiti people against FG and it's marauding fulani herdsmen then so be it If it takes a thug to defend ekiti people against FG and it's marauding fulani herdsmen then so be it 2 Likes

i can only SMH

These are the kind of pictures THEY use as ammunition against the good people of the SW when the time comes for an e-brawl.



This man has gotta stop this nonsense. 2 Likes

Na so



Who needs infrastructure that will provide jobs and provide the food for yourself when you can stay on queue all day and for two 2kg of rice and 200 not enough to buy pepper.





All hail king fayoshe. 2 Likes

sarrki:





He's a thug



Also a tout Explain the word thug in correlation to Fayose Explain the word thug in correlation to Fayose

Progressive01:

These are the kind of pictures THEY use as ammunition against the good people of the SW when the time comes for an e-brawl.



This man has gotta stop this nonsense. omenkalives has gone under, you want to use this one now.







Wait, why do you think of brawl and tribal fighting always? Omenka repent i beg of you omenkalives has gone under, you want to use this one now.Wait, why do you think of brawl and tribal fighting always? Omenka repent i beg of you 1 Like

cc ; freeglobe

The way Yoruba's queue for rice ehn? They can exchange their kids for 3kg of it. Nonsense 1 Like

madridguy:

They say half bread is better than puff puff. No hating, Fayose is trying atleast he will be remembered for this after his regime.





Sarrki come and see



Baba the guy turned ekiti to idp camp Baba the guy turned ekiti to idp camp

Buhari's nightmare.

Shameful

Pathetic

What a shame. This is what governance has been reduced to in Nigeria. Very soon it will be cabin biscuit that will be given out.



Dishonourable disgraceful bunch of leaders that Nigeria has, right from the top to the very bottom.

Able bodied people queueing for N200, less than 1 dollar, this is a strong thing. 2 Likes

Progressive01:

These are the kind of pictures THEY use as ammunition against the good people of the SW when the time comes for an e-brawl.



This man has gotta stop this nonsense.





Fayose can be a disgrace sometimes Fayose can be a disgrace sometimes 2 Likes

Ekiti People..Una life don spoil..Chai. .