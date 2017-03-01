₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,440 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) (3976 Views)
Fayose Shares Food Stuff In Okeyinmi, Ado Ekiti Today / Photos: Ekiti Residents Line Up To Collect "Stomach Infrstructure" Easter Rice / Fayose Distributes Customised Rice To Ekiti Residents (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:29pm
Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose's personally led his stomach infrastructure train to distribute bags of rice and other foodstuffs to this Evening at Nova Road, Ado Ekiti. The governor also topped the goodies with N200...See pictures below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/governor-fayose-shares-bags-of-rice-and.html
1 Share
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:29pm
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by nepapole(m): 6:31pm
Smh.
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 6:32pm
Fayose the entertainer.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by Nne5(f): 6:32pm
Ekiti
and stomach infrastructure.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by blessme2019: 6:33pm
Soon some retards will flood this thread praising the fuckta®d of a Governor. A State Governor that cannot pay its workers wages, but goes about distributing foodstuffs to its citizens as if it's his person money. If it's his personal money, he should set up a foundation for that and stop all this picture gimmicks just to score cheap political points.
Fayose should be held accountable of mismanagement of budgeted funds or will you fuckta®ds also tell me that these money and food where actually budgeted for in the state's yearly budget?
At the end of the day, it's the same masses that he is busy throwing crumbs at that will turn against him, when news surfaces that he actually did embezzle money while in charge of the state.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:33pm
When fayose coughs apc catch cold, buhari runs 4 cover
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:37pm
They say half bread is better than puff puff. No hating, Fayose is trying atleast he will be remembered for this after his regime.
Sarrki come and see
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by EKEMIL: 6:37pm
E try
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by sarrki(m): 6:41pm
EKEMIL:
Are they idp camps?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by sarrki(m): 6:42pm
spartan117:
He's a thug
Also a tout
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by 989900: 6:42pm
When you know rice is the key, would you bother with salaries, infrastructure, jobs, and e.t.c?
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by mamatayour(f): 6:45pm
Shey dis one na bag of rice abi cups of rice? Stomach infrastructure na him dey kee dem
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:45pm
sarrki:If it takes a thug to defend ekiti people against FG and it's marauding fulani herdsmen then so be it
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:48pm
i can only SMH
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by Progressive01(m): 6:53pm
These are the kind of pictures THEY use as ammunition against the good people of the SW when the time comes for an e-brawl.
This man has gotta stop this nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by FunkyMetahuman: 7:07pm
Na so
Who needs infrastructure that will provide jobs and provide the food for yourself when you can stay on queue all day and for two 2kg of rice and 200 not enough to buy pepper.
All hail king fayoshe.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by Nukualofa: 7:15pm
sarrki:Explain the word thug in correlation to Fayose
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by Nukualofa: 7:17pm
Progressive01:omenkalives has gone under, you want to use this one now.
Wait, why do you think of brawl and tribal fighting always? Omenka repent i beg of you
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by thuggCheetah(m): 7:21pm
cc ; freeglobe
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by legendsilver(m): 7:22pm
The way Yoruba's queue for rice ehn? They can exchange their kids for 3kg of it. Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:25pm
madridguy:
Baba the guy turned ekiti to idp camp
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by ESDKING: 7:29pm
Buhari's nightmare.
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by apcmustwin: 7:37pm
Shameful
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by Defaramade(m): 7:39pm
Pathetic
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by eph123: 7:39pm
What a shame. This is what governance has been reduced to in Nigeria. Very soon it will be cabin biscuit that will be given out.
Dishonourable disgraceful bunch of leaders that Nigeria has, right from the top to the very bottom.
Able bodied people queueing for N200, less than 1 dollar, this is a strong thing.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by izzou(m): 7:39pm
Progressive01:
Fayose can be a disgrace sometimes
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by happney65: 7:39pm
Ekiti People..Una life don spoil..Chai. .
|Re: Fayose Shares Packets Of Rice And N200 To Ekiti Residents (Pics) by madridguy(m): 7:39pm
Majority of Nigerians prefer rice and #200 than infrastructure
sarrki:
Africa Loses $2.2 Bilion To Brain Drain / EFCC Raids PPPRA Office, Carts Away Files / Nigeria Opposes U.S. Bid To Tag Boko Haram Terror Group
Viewing this topic: Kennitrust, Kimaxcon, fphilip(m), LEXYCOM, CACAWA(m), Anitalinca, Hayman(m), fatymore, angelimida, Newerakings, dhejykeane, engrfemi(m), Lordsocrates, proudlyND(m), johnlegend01(m), Sanchez01, tbaba1234, Ayomidric(m), Samary(m), Kayman001, ekrizz(m), austin4real(m), Siga, PinaColada, Jchi9876, omhor(f), olawunmi05(f), diiiola, skillaci, homerac7, Amarabae(f), raphealolami(m), clems88(m), tobey55(m), meforyou1(m), ganasy, trigger22(m), scantee(m), OluwaKoopa(m), Rapsainot, EROMS38(m), inventorjulius, wizzywisdom(m), esmarcq(m), oladoja1(m), tollybloggz, Nelgenius4me, tyokunbo(m), Bennycollins, noscarn91(m), cecymiammy(f), gbadexy(m), KennyID17(m), massingale(m), Okpabana, Arnoldy(m), Virginkpekus(f), aydede, endtime1(m), Dongreat(m), Yomieluv(m), timodet(m), babymattas, newmusic, Phemmy777(m), davss02(m), amus100(m), shibanbo(m), DollarAngel(m), bokohaman, bobothem(m), olamy2000, LovesonBlezz(m), olumalcolm(m), Aliyu333, Oktoberfest, Olaitan29(m), Sicozone(m), Laple0541(m), Tochux1, mich24, teeebest(m), abdrazak, defunk, slimiejazz(m), Maxie110(m), abiolaoladipupo(m), four4, gab19, teebaxy(m), vince001, ihollarmide(m), omobs(m), OJOAYODEJI(m), oluseyioba(m), Pureheart91(m), Bukad(m), preciousMI1(f), Kofka, remiproxy, skomolayo, nams77, kibra4u(m), peteredo, to12(f), Larryfest(m), Ahmed0336(m), Neaman(m), oloyeagbaakin(m), Dannys85, silent10(m), FixNigeria(m), obitee69(m), Yesitsme, dessz(m), muchyblink(m), koolcat, tabaski, yashau(m), Dbakre1, jose45eve(m), Chinks(m), chuckdee4(m), mastermaestro(m), sheylarhh(m), Kheyzee(m), omoodeogere(m), labanji(m), efilefun(m), Och77(m), Haryorbammmy(m), Teejayphillip(m), holarkunle(m), Ptown(m), Chillypelly(m), GambaOsaka, phyphor, vesselchino(m), Pcharles2(m), edubrazil442(m), Rotimi47, enimcnite(m), menama(m), oyakhilomedest, macmoyor(m), Bodunde1988(m), blkmum700, DeLaRue, davidque007(m), djlameco(m), cheerokee(m), iammee(f), olly4dc45, akpasubi777(m), LordVoldemort(m), amokemi(m), sirfolabi(m), iyobs7(m), emamos, Hoodfriend(m), edibless0(m), GavelSlam, priceaction, BlackMbakara1(m), kolladey(m), nuelnik(m), sameni123(m), mamatayour(f), ghuzy01, gentleman100(m), 9free(m), seunshow(f), deedrizzie, server102, dainformant(m), lankylucky(m), johnie, LEMVEG, holaconley, ruggedized1, thabdulgafar(m), dotbaba86(m), emeksdonalds(m), Ivegotsolutions, Epraize(m), biodunajayi, remcoface, Gmajor(m), bimflash(f), StarCj(m), Papiikush, cfranky, realsolver, Banee(m), Asebaba1(m), salawustyles(m), hakeem68(m), chidextec, nekede11(m), afo7219, jengrej(m), tnerro, PRODUTIM1(m), yns4real, hjedua(m), damiolly(m), Shefcy, eph123, pafestula(m), Abiolabalogun(m), ifyDean(m), teamchocolate, akunauba, Category1 and 304 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29