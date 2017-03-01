₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,348 members, 3,420,640 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 10:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting (9018 Views)
Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) / Mohammed Babangida And Yakolo Indimi In Battle After Divorce / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Minna (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Limitednow: 6:47pm
THE Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, and former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi met behind closed door in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Wednesday.
The meeting took place at the retired General’s Hilltop mansion.
According to reliable sources, the meeting was centered around the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.
Babangida is a founding member of the PDP, while Dickson was elected governor on its platform.
Dickson, who did not speak with journalists after the meeting, which lasted about one hour, was said to have driven off immediately it ended.
Dickson was said to have met alone with Babangida in his private study, away from the prying eyes of aides of both politicians.
The source said: “The Governor, after an hour, came out of the meeting and did not disclose the purpose of the visit, but instead got into his car and zoomed off.”
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/pdp-crisis-babangida-gov-dickson-in-closed-door-meeting/
1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by madridguy(m): 6:48pm
Wasted effort.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Limitednow: 7:29pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by yourexcellency: 7:33pm
Babangida should go and join MKO wherever he is
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by AngelicBeing: 8:35pm
PDP is dead, buried , is rotten already with carcass in the grave, if they like let them hold closed door meeting with Abacha in the grave, PDP is already decaying in the grave, Ex -President Jonathan who was defeated and booted out of office finally nailed the coffin of PDP with his hands and ever since then it is >>>>> Rest in pieces to PDP, next news jare
15 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Naij001: 8:36pm
PDP and death be like
MEANWHILE
WATCH VIDEO OF BOY AND GIRL CAUGHT DOING IT IN CCTV FOOTAGE. >>>http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/shame-boy-and-girl-caught-doing-it-in.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by teebaxy(m): 8:36pm
maybe for a secrete burial of the party
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Iamwrath: 8:37pm
Nice try even TB Joshua can not wake PDP
It's dead, gone kaput
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by evansjeff: 8:37pm
PDP.....JUST DIE ALREADY
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by dessz(m): 8:38pm
issorite.....their effort is like trying to get 400 in jamb.....I wan see how e go happen...ediottts.
BTW fellow Nlanders my colour ain't working why!!!!
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by mazizitonene(m): 8:38pm
babangida ke
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by GavelSlam: 8:38pm
Post-mortem taking place.
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by researcherdotcom: 8:38pm
wot should i say now self. is ibb still relevant in nigeria politics
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Newbiee: 8:39pm
The more the meeting the more the confusion
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by zicoraads(m): 8:39pm
Dickson was in Minna?
If only I had known, I would have accosted him for my share of our oyel money
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by datopaper(m): 8:40pm
They want to form new political Party.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by last35: 8:43pm
Watching in 3D
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by TeflonBlixx: 8:43pm
PDP is dead and buried in Nigeria
I see most members as waste of time, space and oxygen. . .what to expect anyways?? Nigeria breeds dolts and cretins as citizens who can't even differentiate between right and wrong
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by crazygod(m): 8:43pm
Buhari sef
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Laple0541(m): 8:44pm
So PDP still de exist? Hardship for this country don make me forget listening to news this days.
Yawnnnnn......make I find small gari wack jare.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Dannys85: 8:49pm
TeflonBlixx:Including u bro
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:50pm
Ok. It is allowed.
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Khris3(m): 8:52pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by weedtheweeds: 8:53pm
closed door meeting? why is it publicly announced?
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Heffalump(m): 8:53pm
Solutions not in sight yet!
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by dokiOloye(m): 8:54pm
Abeg IBB come and sack d dulllard d 2nd time.
I take God beg U
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by lammsohiman(m): 8:54pm
Let bygone be bygone.......sixteen years of rulling, what did we gain from them......nothing but endless looting.
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by TeflonBlixx: 8:55pm
Dannys85:
I'm apolitical, couldn't you see the tone of my post??
One of the reasons slaps through internet should be made. . Imbeciles like you would have had your fffucking snout smahed to smithereens
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:56pm
The MOD that ban me for two weeks because of my signature, I place you in the hand of God o
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by StainlessH(m): 9:00pm
Oga no wan retire?
|Re: PDP Crisis: Babangida And Dickson In Closed Door Meeting by igwechi1977(m): 9:00pm
Can somebody tell me the difference between PDP and APC
When more than 60% of the people in APC today was once in PDP including our Senate President
Abeg make we rest!
They are just deceiving Nigerians!
They are all the same!!
China To Bring Additional $40 Billion Investment In Nigeria / Gani Adams, Itsekiri Leaders Inaugurate OPC In Warri, Delta / Akpabio Inaugurates Phase II Of Ibom International Airport
Viewing this topic: JOELIFYO, Lucid1(m), J0hnTrevolt(m), astricker, megama, safzor92, mickeyenglish(m), waziri4biz, sulley(m), ekpeye(m), Freeman85(m), Organs(m), mark2sunny(m), mubalaita(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6