The meeting took place at the retired General’s Hilltop mansion.



According to reliable sources, the meeting was centered around the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.



Babangida is a founding member of the PDP, while Dickson was elected governor on its platform.



Dickson, who did not speak with journalists after the meeting, which lasted about one hour, was said to have driven off immediately it ended.



Dickson was said to have met alone with Babangida in his private study, away from the prying eyes of aides of both politicians.



The source said: “The Governor, after an hour, came out of the meeting and did not disclose the purpose of the visit, but instead got into his car and zoomed off.”



Babangida should go and join MKO wherever he is 8 Likes 2 Shares

PDP is dead, buried , is rotten already with carcass in the grave, if they like let them hold closed door meeting with Abacha in the grave, PDP is already decaying in the grave, Ex -President Jonathan who was defeated and booted out of office finally nailed the coffin of PDP with his hands and ever since then it is >>>>> Rest in pieces to PDP, next news jare 15 Likes



maybe for a secrete burial of the party 3 Likes

It's dead, gone kaput 3 Likes

PDP.....JUST DIE ALREADY 3 Likes









The more the meeting the more the confusion 2 Likes





If only I had known, I would have accosted him for my share of our oyel money Dickson was in Minna?If only I had known, I would have accosted him for my share of our oyel money 1 Like

They want to form new political Party. 1 Like

I see most members as waste of time, space and oxygen. . .what to expect anyways?? Nigeria breeds dolts and cretins as citizens who can't even differentiate between right and wrong 3 Likes 1 Share

So PDP still de exist? Hardship for this country don make me forget listening to news this days.

Yawnnnnn......make I find small gari wack jare. 1 Like

I see most members as waste of time, space and oxygen. . .what to expect anyways?? Nigeria breeds dolts and cretins as citizens who can't even differentiate between right and wrong Including u bro Including u bro 1 Like

Let bygone be bygone.......sixteen years of rulling, what did we gain from them......nothing but endless looting.

