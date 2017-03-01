Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 2 Christian Ladies From Imo Convert To Islam (Photos) (8406 Views)

Source: According to Islamic Calling Family,Zainab and Halimah have converted to Islam.The duo from Mbaise graduated from Darus-salam Kaduna State yesterday 15th March 2017.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/two-mbaise-ladies-convert-to-islamphotos.html?m=1 4 Likes 2 Shares

Two boko haram in the making 44 Likes

Liquid koran at work them don drink koran water 5 Likes

Good for them, dere choice 3 Likes

And wen Muslims girls convert to Christian u slaughter them....Religion of bondage,no choice,no freedom,no free will and no asking of question ......Just faithfully do wat ur mallam interpreted....better to worship stone or monkey than....! 69 Likes 4 Shares

Just two and you are already broadcasting..nothing special there..every religion has new convert daily. 20 Likes





But do you know how many Muslims convert to Christianity everyday in secret cuz of fear of victimization?? pleeeenty!



And to think they are imo babes, and from Mbaise! Forget it, Na ALHAJI MONEY level. Those girls follow the trail of money the way Bloodhounds follow human scent.



But do you know how many Muslims convert to Christianity everyday in secret cuz of fear of victimization?? pleeeenty!

And to think they are imo babes, and from Mbaise! Forget it, Na ALHAJI MONEY level. Those girls follow the trail of money the way Bloodhounds follow human scent.

Lets not forget that some of their igwes even converted recently. The business is moving to permanent site. Recruitment is working



What's the big news here ??



Two adult Christians converted to Islam ?? Good for them



They will be alive to practice the religion



Let a Muslim convert to christianity, he/she will be killed the next day 14 Likes 1 Share

Masha Allah. I wan2 marry muslim Igbo chick 4 Likes 1 Share

is ok

For every two Christians that converted to Islam, there are more than 10,000 Muslims doing otherwise 22 Likes





So why is one of them looking at Eastern and Western part of the country at the same time







1. Two of them ain't genuine Christians in the first place.. Because there is no way you could ever walked in the light and decided to walk away from it



2. Some people can do anything for money.

We heard different stories from that certain part of the country where some glorified oloshos converted to Muslim all in the name of getting cash, car and other gifts



3. If na one Mariam get converted to Mary now.. She would be slaughtered and even her family ain't safe..





So why is one of them looking at Eastern and Western part of the country at the same time

1. Two of them ain't genuine Christians in the first place.. Because there is no way you could ever walked in the light and decided to walk away from it

2. Some people can do anything for money.

We heard different stories from that certain part of the country where some glorified oloshos converted to Muslim all in the name of getting cash, car and other gifts

3. If na one Mariam get converted to Mary now.. She would be slaughtered and even her family ain't safe..

LAST BULLET.. now that nairaland don forced me to accept Islam before I fit comment on the thread.. Make una go fry beans.. Nonsensical nonsense

let's go and fry beans



stupid NL you should be asking people if they are a Christian before allowing them to Christian post



stupid retards



Let the ban begin 8 Likes

The first one is manageable, the second one is fugly.



Maybe her reason for joining the religion of piss and paedophiles is because she doesn't have a choice.



She resemble person wey them dey sacrifice to the gods.



But they'll probably end up as suicide bombers. 9 Likes

Ok





The families of these two should forget " Mbaise" traditional marriage list! But it is considered an Apostasy and a crime punishable to convert from Islam to another.

pained Christians re flooding this thread talking rubbish as if they were ask to give their opinion! Muslims don't around looking for christian to convince to convert to the tithe " religion like bank marketing jobs!



u see christian everyday on the road, bus, even in ur house to confuse you that jesus is on his way that u need to repent!



more worrisome is that after u pay tithes, do offering, the pastor will use ur hard earn money to nack one Daniela n buy her G-wagon that most of them only see in their delusional dream!

any christian that does not know afa suleiman uses tithes money for kpekus is that one a christian?

or

whatever.

if u like convert from Apple to Android but it will all be ZERO if you still lack the common sense of Good & Evil, Right & Wrong towards your fellow human beings and life in general.



******



SEUN OSEWA why don't you make people swear that they are Christians and they believe in Jesus before they are allowed to post comments on Christianity issues?



and we are here talking about equality and fairness in Nigeria... what a joke. 4 Likes

Like play like play. Pastor Bosun Emmanuel's analysis is cimubg to past. Igbo people especially the women will be converted with money. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Kini big deal? So make we fry beans? People switch religions based on personal conviction everyday (and they do not announce it), why should we give ourselves headache over two females who probably switched religions cos of the d**k or money? 2 Likes

how much dem pay these gals 1 Like

I'm happy for both of them. Alhamdulilahi 4 Likes 1 Share

tosyne2much:

what rubbish statistics is this? why bringing it here? what's. the rational behind such nonsensical reasoning? re u sure u ok?

This is a normal thing .......Good for them .....good choce

Colonial bratts inflicted Africans with religion of mumunism and dogmatism cuz I don't see why some pple on nairaland are quick to rubbish Islam especially when some folks convert from there manmade religion that is secretly giving the world disaster all around especially countries that are are dominated by Muslims through proxy and fake terrorism campaigns...! Well for all I care the truth in no time will be known to the whole world soonest. Salam 1 Like 1 Share

thats 2 new wives for the sex starved mallam/emirs



the second one is already looking like a suicide bomber,

the only thing wey remain is to give them proper suicide bombing brainwashing speech



Issssssssssssslllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaammmmmmmmmmmmmmm



i dey hail o







The most important thing is MOTIVE.





Islam will need Mohammed to come down to igboland and start his preaching all over again to convert 10% of Igbos











They can convert just as i converted right now by clivking in that crap

The most important thing is MOTIVE.

Islam will need Mohammed to come down to igboland and start his preaching all over again to convert 10% of Igbos

Wiseandtrue my bae come and see this news. Don't ask question about this account just know who invites you here always

Vastjoy:

If my dog converts will you type such also

Mujaheeeden:

why are you here? Since u know is this nonsense you will be splitting here! Can't u stay on your lane for once?