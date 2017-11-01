₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:26am
An Igbo man identified as Chibuzor Yusuf, has been hailed by Nigerian Muslims online after converting from Christianity and embracing Islam on Friday (yesterday). A Facebook user (who is also an Igbo Muslim) from Orlu in Imo state, shared a picture of the recently converted Muslim and captioned it; IGBO brother that just embraced ISLAM today,masha Allah...
See how online users hailed the man on Facebook after his conversion.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/igbo-man-converts-to-islam.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:27am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 7:28am
What's so special about converting to Islam anyway.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:32am
He left peace and went for piss...
119 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 7:32am
dollyjoy:
I wonder o!
32 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 7:32am
if dat what's makes' him happy den good 4 him, like dey said Islam has come to sty in Igbo land,and it spreading really fast.
17 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Ogonimilitant(m): 7:34am
The guy don tire bomb for waist already
79 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:37am
Rubbish meaningless picture and post.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 7:37am
dollyjoy:
I think it is the unexplained envy it elicit from certain people
16 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by dodelight(m): 7:45am
dollyjoy:Abi o. Every year thousands of Muslims convert to Christians and we don't blow the trumpet online. Of course there are many who go to church but don't really know the person of Christ, such souls can easily fall for deceptive alternatives.
Modify: Now nairaland operators, this is very silly and annoying. Why must I make any religious declarations before I can quote or reply a mention in the Islam segment. So much for a religion that claims it for peace- so intolerant! And to those saying Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. It's only because in Islam you can f/uck as many women as you want, and bear children without planning. That's why they're even having the few converts.
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by ifex370(m): 7:49am
dodelight:
Too much sense in one individual.. Oshe baddest
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by dodelight(m): 7:50am
Jesse01:Ojukwu must be turning in his grave. One of his main objectives for his Biafra crusade was to prevent the spread of Islamic aggressions to the east; but the dull governors and so called leaders of that lot are too blind to see.
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by philcz(m): 7:55am
Ogonimilitant:Sharrap. If he converted to Christianity you all will praise him but you criticized otherwise. Hypocrisy and double standards. We look too hard for things that divide us.
17 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 7:59am
dodelight:oga.
Everybody have the right to religion of choice.
If an Igbo man want Islam, it is his choice.
11 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by exposition: 7:59am
from experience most Igbo men wey dey turn moslem dey try to obtain something from the north or Hausa man! and erroneously feels he will be in a better position if he is identified as a moslem,Rest assured if e no work him brain go do natural factory reset! he go even dey talk all de tins wey he go through dem no fit help am! na normal tin go Nigerian army na dem full! some even change name sef for emphasis in case dem fit no believe am!
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by dnawah: 8:01am
Angelanest:minus one,no matter what he will do,they can never take him as one of them,when the time comes.
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by dodelight(m): 8:02am
Amarabae:Did I say otherwise, madam? I only laid history bare!
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 8:03am
dodelight:dey are not blind,dey just don't care at all, Remember if religion crisis should happen dere children will not be affect at all, but if any individual is happy being a Muslim den we have to respect his/her decision, in d end what make's dem happy is all dat matters.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:04am
Alhamdulillah.
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 8:06am
abeg I get anti- jelousy capsules for your immediate relief
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by zenmaster: 8:09am
DanseMacabre:Igbo man wey dey find contract from Federal Government
12 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by ayzTIGER: 8:09am
Onye chupuru onwe ya na ugbo asikwana na ugbo abataghi ya.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:13am
vedaxcool:Lol@ envy.I like your use of irony.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:23am
Everyone is entitled to his opinion, he has the freedom to be a Muslim as he has chosen so why the anger in some people
5 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Turantula(m): 8:39am
Yyeske:Afonja as usual
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by sirjentul05(m): 8:42am
I knw d man, he converted cos d promised him 7 virgins, if they can complete my own up to 17 virgins, then I will convert too
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by legitnow: 8:49am
HAUSA,FULANI,AFONJA, WILL KEEP GETTING HARD-ON ABOUT CONVERTING IGBO TO CHRISTIANS TILL JESUS COMES.
FOR AS LONG AS ISRAEL REMAINS A COUNTRY DOMINATING THE ENTIRE MIDDLE EAST, SO WILL IGBOS REMAIN JEWS AND CHRISTIANS EVEN IF THE ENTIRE TRIBES IN NIGERIA, FELL TO ISLAM.
11 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Caseless: 9:00am
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 9:00am
Amarabae:before they said Nigerians re the happiest people on this planet not until Nigerian Muslims introduced sucide bombing, ok if this man tie bomb on his waist and go to one market in the east and detonate his bomb what will u say ? Any way the man even is a 419ner he will dupe them
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by PrinceGumber: 9:02am
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by theapeman: 9:03am
Angelanest:what a waste!
converting to a religion that will lead you straight to the gate of hell!
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) by Caseless: 9:03am
dollyjoy:what's so special about converting to Christianity?
5 Likes 1 Share
