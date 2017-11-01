Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Igbo Man Converts To Islam (Photos) (13034 Views)

Igbo Woman Proud To Convert To Islam: Says "Islam Has Come To Stay In Igboland" / Port-harcourt Prisoner Renounces Islam, Converts To Christianity / 2 Christian Ladies From Imo Convert To Islam (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

IGBO brother that just embraced ISLAM today,masha Allah...



See how online users hailed the man on Facebook after his conversion.



Source; An Igbo man identified as Chibuzor Yusuf, has been hailed by Nigerian Muslims online after converting from Christianity and embracing Islam on Friday (yesterday). A Facebook user (who is also an Igbo Muslim) from Orlu in Imo state, shared a picture of the recently converted Muslim and captioned it;See how online users hailed the man on Facebook after his conversion.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/igbo-man-converts-to-islam.html 3 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

What's so special about converting to Islam anyway. 40 Likes 1 Share

He left peace and went for piss... 119 Likes 9 Shares

dollyjoy:

What's so special about converting to Islam anyway.



I wonder o! I wonder o! 32 Likes

if dat what's makes' him happy den good 4 him, like dey said Islam has come to sty in Igbo land,and it spreading really fast. 17 Likes

The guy don tire bomb for waist already 79 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish meaningless picture and post. 8 Likes 1 Share

dollyjoy:

What's so special about converting to Islam anyway.



I think it is the unexplained envy it elicit from certain people I think it is the unexplained envy it elicit from certain people 16 Likes

dollyjoy:

What's so special about converting to Islam anyway. Abi o. Every year thousands of Muslims convert to Christians and we don't blow the trumpet online. Of course there are many who go to church but don't really know the person of Christ, such souls can easily fall for deceptive alternatives.

Modify: Now nairaland operators, this is very silly and annoying. Why must I make any religious declarations before I can quote or reply a mention in the Islam segment. So much for a religion that claims it for peace- so intolerant! And to those saying Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. It's only because in Islam you can f/uck as many women as you want, and bear children without planning. That's why they're even having the few converts. Abi o. Every year thousands of Muslims convert to Christians and we don't blow the trumpet online. Of course there are many who go to church but don't really know the person of Christ, such souls can easily fall for deceptive alternatives.Modify: Now nairaland operators, this is very silly and annoying. Why must I make any religious declarations before I can quote or reply a mention in the Islam segment. So much for a religion that claims it for peace- so intolerant! And to those saying Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. It's only because in Islam you can f/uck as many women as you want, and bear children without planning. That's why they're even having the few converts. 68 Likes 1 Share

dodelight:



Abi o. Every year thousands of Muslims convert to Christians and we don't blow the trumpet online. Of course there are many who go to church but don't really know the person of Christ, such souls can easily fall for deceptive alternatives.



Too much sense in one individual.. Oshe baddest Too much sense in one individual.. Oshe baddest 36 Likes 1 Share

Jesse01:

if dat what's makes' him happy den good 4 him, like dey said Islam has come to sty in Igbo land,and it spreading really fast. Ojukwu must be turning in his grave. One of his main objectives for his Biafra crusade was to prevent the spread of Islamic aggressions to the east; but the dull governors and so called leaders of that lot are too blind to see. Ojukwu must be turning in his grave. One of his main objectives for his Biafra crusade was to prevent the spread of Islamic aggressions to the east; but the dull governors and so called leaders of that lot are too blind to see. 4 Likes

Ogonimilitant:

The guy don tire bomb for waist already Sharrap. If he converted to Christianity you all will praise him but you criticized otherwise. Hypocrisy and double standards. We look too hard for things that divide us. Sharrap. If he converted to Christianity you all will praise him but you criticized otherwise. Hypocrisy and double standards. We look too hard for things that divide us. 17 Likes

dodelight:



Ojukwu must be turning in his grave. One of his main objectives for his Biafra crusade was to prevent the spread of Islamic aggressions to the east; but the dull governors and so called leaders of that lot are too blind to see. oga.

Everybody have the right to religion of choice.

If an Igbo man want Islam, it is his choice. oga.Everybody have the right to religion of choice.If an Igbo man want Islam, it is his choice. 11 Likes

from experience most Igbo men wey dey turn moslem dey try to obtain something from the north or Hausa man! and erroneously feels he will be in a better position if he is identified as a moslem,Rest assured if e no work him brain go do natural factory reset! he go even dey talk all de tins wey he go through dem no fit help am! na normal tin go Nigerian army na dem full! some even change name sef for emphasis in case dem fit no believe am! 26 Likes 2 Shares

Angelanest:

An Igbo man identified as Chibuzor Yusuf, has been hailed by Nigerian Muslims online after converting from Christianity and embracing Islam on Friday (yesterday). A Facebook user (who is also an Igbo Muslim) from Orlu in Imo state, shared a picture of the recently converted Muslim and captioned it; IGBO brother that just embraced ISLAM today,masha Allah...



See how online users hailed the man on Facebook after his conversion.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/igbo-man-converts-to-islam.html minus one,no matter what he will do,they can never take him as one of them,when the time comes. minus one,no matter what he will do,they can never take him as one of them,when the time comes. 4 Likes

Amarabae:

oga. Everybody have the right to religion of choice. If an Igbo man want Islam, it is his choice. Did I say otherwise, madam? I only laid history bare! Did I say otherwise, madam? I only laid history bare!

dodelight:



Ojukwu must be turning in his grave. One of his main objectives for his Biafra crusade was to prevent the spread of Islamic aggressions to the east; but the dull governors and so called leaders of that lot are too blind to see. dey are not blind,dey just don't care at all, Remember if religion crisis should happen dere children will not be affect at all, but if any individual is happy being a Muslim den we have to respect his/her decision, in d end what make's dem happy is all dat matters. dey are not blind,dey just don't care at all, Remember if religion crisis should happen dere children will not be affect at all, but if any individual is happy being a Muslim den we have to respect his/her decision, in d end what make's dem happy is all dat matters. 1 Like

Alhamdulillah. 6 Likes

abeg I get anti- jelousy capsules for your immediate relief 4 Likes

DanseMacabre:

Alhamdulillah. Igbo man wey dey find contract from Federal Government Igbo man wey dey find contract from Federal Government 12 Likes

Onye chupuru onwe ya na ugbo asikwana na ugbo abataghi ya. 9 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:







I think it is the unexplained envy it elicit from certain people Lol@ envy.I like your use of irony. Lol@ envy.I like your use of irony. 2 Likes

Everyone is entitled to his opinion, he has the freedom to be a Muslim as he has chosen so why the anger in some people 5 Likes

Yyeske:

Everyone is entitled to his opinion, he has the freedom to be a Muslim as he has chosen so why the anger in some people Afonja as usual Afonja as usual 2 Likes

I knw d man, he converted cos d promised him 7 virgins, if they can complete my own up to 17 virgins, then I will convert too 1 Like

HAUSA,FULANI,AFONJA, WILL KEEP GETTING HARD-ON ABOUT CONVERTING IGBO TO CHRISTIANS TILL JESUS COMES.



FOR AS LONG AS ISRAEL REMAINS A COUNTRY DOMINATING THE ENTIRE MIDDLE EAST, SO WILL IGBOS REMAIN JEWS AND CHRISTIANS EVEN IF THE ENTIRE TRIBES IN NIGERIA, FELL TO ISLAM. 11 Likes

Amarabae:

oga.

Everybody have the right to religion of choice.

If an Igbo man want Islam, it is his choice. before they said Nigerians re the happiest people on this planet not until Nigerian Muslims introduced sucide bombing, ok if this man tie bomb on his waist and go to one market in the east and detonate his bomb what will u say ? Any way the man even is a 419ner he will dupe them before they said Nigerians re the happiest people on this planet not until Nigerian Muslims introduced sucide bombing, ok if this man tie bomb on his waist and go to one market in the east and detonate his bomb what will u say ? Any way the man even is a 419ner he will dupe them

Thanks for the post . Also check Tiger zinda hai latest Bollywood movie[tiger zinda h][/ https://www.TigerZindaH.com

Angelanest:

An Igbo man identified as Chibuzor Yusuf, has been hailed by Nigerian Muslims online after converting from Christianity and embracing Islam on Friday (yesterday). A Facebook user (who is also an Igbo Muslim) from Orlu in Imo state, shared a picture of the recently converted Muslim and captioned it; IGBO brother that just embraced ISLAM today,masha Allah...



See how online users hailed the man on Facebook after his conversion.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/igbo-man-converts-to-islam.html what a waste!







converting to a religion that will lead you straight to the gate of hell! what a waste!converting to a religion that will lead you straight to the gate of hell! 2 Likes