|Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Angelanest: 10:36am
The Igbo woman, Aishat Obi, who converted to Islam and trended online - has revealed one of the people who attracted her to Islamic religion. According to Aishat Obi, the lady Faddylado Sama, reportedly has a good character and has been labelled her twin sister.
After her conversion, Aishat revealed that she is proud to be an Igbo Muslim despite heavy backlash which might be associated with that.
Below is what Aishat shared on Facebook;
This is my twins sister from another womb.she is more than a sister to me.she is among the people whom there character attracted me more to Islamic religion.I pray to have a friend like her in my nest life. Ya Allah give me the type of character that will change others too.
Ya Allah cause me to live and behave like a good Muslim woman.
Faddylado Sama and Aishat Obi..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/aishat-obi-reveals-woman-whose-character-attracted-her-to-islam.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4150968/igbo-woman-proud-convert-islam
7 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by python1: 10:40am
Cute ladies. Can't even say which of them is igbo.
10 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by orion7: 10:41am
python1:just see this one
just because she says she's a muslim.
you are here trying to act like you're sane
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by thesicilian: 10:42am
Remains suicide bomb training..
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:50am
orion7:kikikikiki,tell him biko.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by olasaad(f): 11:18am
This one has been Islamize ooo
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 4:08pm
she converted because of money
16 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:08pm
Truly they both look alike.
May Salamah and Sekinah be upon you.
13 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Akkord4gov: 4:09pm
thesicilian:don't be myopic in your reasoning
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by iyke926(m): 4:10pm
thesicilian:
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by miqos02(m): 4:12pm
Ok
We hear and good luck
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by dreamworld: 4:13pm
I believe that there no god/God but Allah."
"I believe that Muhammad is God's Holy Prophet."
"I believe that Islam is the Only True Religion."
"lā ʾilāha ʾillā-llāh, muhammadun rasūlu-llāh."
For where?
Igbos are not terrorist
Muslims are terroris
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 4:14pm
fool. You are forever lost inside the religion of piss
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Optional09: 4:14pm
That is an abomination, you can not be an Igbo and a Muslim at the same time. Islam is religion of Terror, Igbos are not terrorists. She is on her own
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Akkord4gov: 4:14pm
firstclassmumu:
but when a Muslim converted to Christianity, he or she converted cos he has found light and the truth not cos of money?.
your moniker says it all
9 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by dahaz(m): 4:14pm
fine ladies. May Allah continue to bless and protect them
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:14pm
thesicilian:
firstclassmumu:
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:.
Optional09:.
MAKE UNA KEEP TALKING UNA GO TALK SOMETHING REASONABLE ONE DAY.
5 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by mmb: 4:15pm
Allahu Akbar!
How many 'likes' for these muslim sisters?
12 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by jamislaw(m): 4:15pm
May Allah bless her, religion tolerant is what we need in this country.
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 4:15pm
In my own case, Nairaland made me become Moslem. In doubt? Check my profile
5 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by TemmyTee82(f): 4:17pm
So we should fry beans.
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by gnykelly(m): 4:17pm
Optional09:
your tribe is well known for homophobes. intolerant racist.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by mosho2good: 4:17pm
can someone please say Alhamdulilahi
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 4:18pm
Akkord4gov:nobody in his/her right sense will convert to islam.
No offense
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Quality20(m): 4:18pm
That's a good and great development. I pray she remains steadfast and not be deterred by the envy and hatred that might come her way from other igbos and christian relatives n friends
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by smulti(m): 4:19pm
obaataaokpaewu:who says Islamization is not real
but they would shout no compulsion in Islam
.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by MakeWeTalk: 4:21pm
WHY I LEFT ISLAM
here is a write up of my thinking for leaving Islam
My Father is Muslim and my Mother is Christian.
Many atimes my father has beaten my mother and when we complain or my uncles on my mothers side complain my father replies
"You know I am a muslim man and follow the Quo'ran to the letter.
In Islam we are told to beat our wives if she mispleases us"
So I asked my father to explain what he said and he showed me the quo'ran that say's clearly you can beat your wife.
Qur'an (38:44) -
"And take in your hand a green branch
AND BEAT HER WITH IT,"
Qur'an (4:34) -
" Men are the maintainers of women because
Allah has made some of them to
....... BEAT THEM;
So I tried to comfort my mum, when she said "She will not encourage her daughters to marry a Muslim"
And I asked her why not and she said in her Christianity men are commanded to LOVE THEIR WIVES NOT BEAT
Again I asked for proof and she showed me these in the bible which I checked.
Ephesians 5:25 (KJV)
Husbands, LOVE YOUR WIVES,
even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;
Colossians 3:19
Husbands, LOVE YOUR WIVES,
and
BE NOT BITTER AGAINST THEM.
These verses in the bible shocked me.
So brothers please tell me how come our quoran encourages beating our women while the Christians God & Bible says not to beat our wives,
I have even sought teachings on this and all the Imams teach you to beat your wife.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hcQTmcgkKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3b3TpKaly0?t=13s
This is worrying to me, as I wont want my sisters to be beaten by her husband.
So am I agreeing that my sisters should marry a Christian and not a muslim.?
Also why does your bible command you not to beat your wife, while our quoran commands us to beat our wives?
After doing my research I left Islam.
And can say one striking difference apart from loving your wife, is that Christians have a promise of salvation which muslims do not have.
John 3
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,
that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world;
but that the world through him might be saved.
18 HE THAT BELIEVETH ON HIM IS NOT CONDEMNED:
BUT HE THAT BELIEVETH NOT IS CONDEMNED ALREADY,
BECAUSE HE HATH NOT BELIEVED IN THE NAME OF THE ONLY BEGOTTEN SON OF GOD.
Even Mohammed is not promised salvation
Sura 46:9
"I am not something original among the messengers,
NOR DO I KNOW WHAT WILL BE DONE WITH ME OR WITH YOU(MUSLIMS)."
So comparing , you can see that Jesus is better.
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Fatherofdragons: 4:21pm
this same aishat obi? this woman is a lair, she is not an Igbo woman she is a northern Muslim that married an Igbo man but they are divorced, her husband has warned her severally to stop spreading falsehood. And even if she was indeed an Igbo woman that converted why is she then broadcasting it to the world like "SEE MEOOO AM AN IGBO WOMAN THAT CONVERTED TO ISLAM " is she trying to convert gullible Igbo's to her religion? if it's that na she go tire ooo except if money is involved.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Emu4life(m): 4:22pm
Even if Islam is being described to you by somebody who hate it, so long as dey dont corrupt it too far, you will still see the Light/truth of Islam.
Allahu Akbar
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by olahero(m): 4:23pm
may Allah bless you both and me.
|Re: Igbo Woman Reveals The Lady Who Made Her Convert To Islam. Photos by Optional09: 4:24pm
gnykelly:
We are not recruiting suicide bombers here, you can get the fvck off
