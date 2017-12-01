WHY I LEFT ISLAM



here is a write up of my thinking for leaving Islam





My Father is Muslim and my Mother is Christian.

Many atimes my father has beaten my mother and when we complain or my uncles on my mothers side complain my father replies



"You know I am a muslim man and follow the Quo'ran to the letter.

In Islam we are told to beat our wives if she mispleases us"



So I asked my father to explain what he said and he showed me the quo'ran that say's clearly you can beat your wife.



Qur'an (38:44) -

"And take in your hand a green branch

AND BEAT HER WITH IT,"



Qur'an (4:34) -

" Men are the maintainers of women because

Allah has made some of them to

....... BEAT THEM;





So I tried to comfort my mum, when she said "She will not encourage her daughters to marry a Muslim"

And I asked her why not and she said in her Christianity men are commanded to LOVE THEIR WIVES NOT BEAT



Again I asked for proof and she showed me these in the bible which I checked.



Ephesians 5:25 (KJV)

Husbands, LOVE YOUR WIVES,

even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;





Colossians 3:19

Husbands, LOVE YOUR WIVES,

and

BE NOT BITTER AGAINST THEM.





These verses in the bible shocked me.





So brothers please tell me how come our quoran encourages beating our women while the Christians God & Bible says not to beat our wives,





I have even sought teachings on this and all the Imams teach you to beat your wife.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hcQTmcgkKA







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3b3TpKaly0?t=13s



This is worrying to me, as I wont want my sisters to be beaten by her husband.

So am I agreeing that my sisters should marry a Christian and not a muslim.?



Also why does your bible command you not to beat your wife, while our quoran commands us to beat our wives?







After doing my research I left Islam.



And can say one striking difference apart from loving your wife, is that Christians have a promise of salvation which muslims do not have.



John 3

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,

that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world;

but that the world through him might be saved.





18 HE THAT BELIEVETH ON HIM IS NOT CONDEMNED:

BUT HE THAT BELIEVETH NOT IS CONDEMNED ALREADY,

BECAUSE HE HATH NOT BELIEVED IN THE NAME OF THE ONLY BEGOTTEN SON OF GOD.



Even Mohammed is not promised salvation



Sura 46:9

"I am not something original among the messengers,

NOR DO I KNOW WHAT WILL BE DONE WITH ME OR WITH YOU(MUSLIMS)."



