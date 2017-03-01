₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by dainformant(m): 9:15am
A video footage has emerged showing how Ex-boxing weight champion, Bash Ali, was prevented from seeing Nigeria's sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, after he was giving an appointment at the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja yesterday. He was prevented by the minister's security aides who blocked the entrance to the office building.
The boxing champion who revealed that he is an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) refused to leave as he said he can't be prevented from seeing the minister who has 'nothing to his name'... He also said that president Muhammadu Buhari must hear what is going on and that something must happen..either the minister leaves or he leaves.
Some policemen were also seen begging the boxing champion in a bid to calm his nerves.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bash-ali-storms-federal-secretariat.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cfe29wOZ_tM
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by chinybelle(f): 9:20am
Seriously buhari needs to reconsider this sport minister thing.
I don't know where he picked the guy .
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by maywes(m): 9:38am
See as the officers just calm Bash Ali be like talk and die! Dalung the AREA BOY self no fit chop 1 na heaven straight.
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Young03: 9:53am
He won use blow comot dalong teeth
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by yomi007k(m): 10:26am
chinybelle:
Dalung is a useless piece of crap.
I hope bash ali gives him a knock out ...
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by veekid(m): 11:06am
Dalung in trouble
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by talkofnaija: 11:06am
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by bukynkwuenu: 11:07am
make sure you comot that man teeth for me
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Wizzyblack3(m): 11:07am
Abeg why dem stop the man na?
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by burkingx(f): 11:08am
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Sincere4u(m): 11:08am
The topic sounded like he was going to box the sports minister. lol
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by dayleke(m): 11:08am
Na wa o....
Only in Nigeria....
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by wizzlyd(m): 11:08am
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by onyekaokechukwu: 11:08am
I dunno what to say.
Is Bash Ali related to Muhammad Ali?
Why do they have the same surnames and the same career?
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by ednut1(m): 11:08am
abeg which title did this guy actually win, his name no dey WBO,WBA,IBF WBC records na, i remember watching his stagged fights as a kid with what boxing fans call BUMS/BIN men.
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by registration(m): 11:09am
oh
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by ITbomb(m): 11:09am
Wait, sure say na Nigeria Police be that? These ones are too civilised for my liking
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by mmosac: 11:10am
please knock him da out
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by jamex93(m): 11:10am
una see bash Ali carry gloves come, una no understand why d sport minister go hide..
think
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by pmud11: 11:10am
Please help me teach that man a lesson
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Philistine(m): 11:10am
Bash Ali Again,This guy is too troublesome, the government should endeavour to rehabilitate him, he is definitely not okay!
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by joeswag45: 11:10am
Dalung da flop
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by naija1stpikin: 11:11am
as much as I don't like Dalung, from this video, I feel Bash Ali is overdoing it. Just look how he's disrespecting a police officer, someone's father who's only going about his duty. Seriously? This is very low of Bash. Perhaps his rude and arrogant ways is why the minister keeps avoiding him
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by ucheo: 11:11am
Bash Ali did this crap 2006 I remember supporting and feeling for him then.
Seriously the man is above retirement age, he should step aside make Govt focus on youths. What has he (bash Ali ) done for sports development and youths in the country in return after that fight. Nothing.
Ex sportsmen Dan Igali build a sports centre for youths in bayelsa to give back to society.
he is still here looking for sponsorship, grants and guiness book of record.
Record my left yansh
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by kmuds: 11:11am
why treat our legends like this
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by allrightsir: 11:11am
chinybelle:we all know Dalung is a bufooon, but this is not the 1s ttime Bash Alli is having an altercation at the minister's office. What is he looking for at the minister's office, I bet you he went there looking for handouts. Nigeria does not owe you a pension because you were boxing champion!!
If you could not cash in on your fame and secure your future, that's your problem not Dalungs
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Cousim(m): 11:11am
....dalung is an area boy. make I no lie sha, Bash Ali does not look all that ok
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by back2sender: 11:12am
He called the Sport minister an area boy, yet the EDIOT bash ali still wants to see the area boy.
This man bash ali is a disgrace to his lineage
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by wellmax(m): 11:14am
THis man no dey tire? He should stop disgracing himself
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by Neddstark: 11:15am
This old man should stop embarassing himself. Na only you do boxing? When you had the money and all, why didn't you save to actualize your dreams. Now you want Nigeria with all their problems to accomodate your aspirations. Abegi siddon one place joor
|Re: Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO by lexyman(m): 11:15am
On this I am against Bash Ali , he can go to private company's or talk to any private organization to fund this proposed bout ...its not compulsory that govt should fund it . to me he's constituting nuisance and he should be taken care of . Na by force !!!
