The boxing champion who revealed that he is an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) refused to leave as he said he can't be prevented from seeing the minister who has 'nothing to his name'... He also said that president Muhammadu Buhari must hear what is going on and that something must happen..either the minister leaves or he leaves.



Some policemen were also seen begging the boxing champion in a bid to calm his nerves.



Source;



Watch Video



Seriously buhari needs to reconsider this sport minister thing.

I don't know where he picked the guy . 4 Likes

Bash Ali be like talk and die! Dalung the AREA BOY self no fit chop 1 na heaven straight. See as the officers just calmBash Ali be like talk and die! Dalung the AREA BOY self no fit chop 1 na heaven straight. 2 Likes

He won use blow comot dalong teeth 2 Likes

chinybelle:

Seriously buhari needs to reconsider this sport minister thing.

I don't know where he picked the guy .





Dalung is a useless piece of crap.







I hope bash ali gives him a knock out ... Dalung is a useless piece of crap.I hope bash ali gives him a knock out ... 7 Likes

Dalung in trouble

make sure you comot that man teeth for me make sure you comot that man teeth for me

Abeg why dem stop the man na? 1 Like

The topic sounded like he was going to box the sports minister. lol

Na wa o....

Only in Nigeria....

I dunno what to say.



Is Bash Ali related to Muhammad Ali?



Why do they have the same surnames and the same career? 3 Likes

abeg which title did this guy actually win, his name no dey WBO,WBA,IBF WBC records na, i remember watching his stagged fights as a kid with what boxing fans call BUMS/BIN men. 1 Like

oh

Wait, sure say na Nigeria Police be that? These ones are too civilised for my liking 1 Like

please knock him da out

una see bash Ali carry gloves come, una no understand why d sport minister go hide..



think 2 Likes

Please help me teach that man a lesson 1 Like

Bash Ali Again,This guy is too troublesome, the government should endeavour to rehabilitate him, he is definitely not okay!

Dalung da flop

as much as I don't like Dalung, from this video, I feel Bash Ali is overdoing it. Just look how he's disrespecting a police officer, someone's father who's only going about his duty. Seriously? This is very low of Bash. Perhaps his rude and arrogant ways is why the minister keeps avoiding him 1 Like

Bash Ali did this crap 2006 I remember supporting and feeling for him then.



Seriously the man is above retirement age, he should step aside make Govt focus on youths. What has he (bash Ali ) done for sports development and youths in the country in return after that fight. Nothing.

Ex sportsmen Dan Igali build a sports centre for youths in bayelsa to give back to society.

he is still here looking for sponsorship, grants and guiness book of record.



Record my left yansh 5 Likes

why treat our legends like this

chinybelle:

Seriously buhari needs to reconsider this sport minister thing.

I don't know where he picked the guy .

we all know Dalung is a bufooon, but this is not the 1s ttime Bash Alli is having an altercation at the minister's office. What is he looking for at the minister's office, I bet you he went there looking for handouts. Nigeria does not owe you a pension because you were boxing champion!!





If you could not cash in on your fame and secure your future, that's your problem not Dalungs we all know Dalung is a bufooon, but this is not the 1s ttime Bash Alli is having an altercation at the minister's office. What is he looking for at the minister's office, I bet you he went there looking for handouts. Nigeria does not owe you a pension because you were boxing champion!!If you could not cash in on your fame and secure your future, that's your problem not Dalungs 4 Likes

....dalung is an area boy. make I no lie sha, Bash Ali does not look all that ok ....dalung is an area boy. make I no lie sha, Bash Ali does not look all that ok

He called the Sport minister an area boy, yet the EDIOT bash ali still wants to see the area boy.

This man bash ali is a disgrace to his lineage 1 Like

THis man no dey tire? He should stop disgracing himself 1 Like

This old man should stop embarassing himself. Na only you do boxing? When you had the money and all, why didn't you save to actualize your dreams. Now you want Nigeria with all their problems to accomodate your aspirations. Abegi siddon one place joor