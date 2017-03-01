Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) (3723 Views)

'This was Muhammad Sani Nuhu, Follower of Sheikh Zakzaky, murdered last Oct by murderous elrufai Thugs. His wife just delivered a Baby Boy'.





Source: According to Bilal West who shared the story,wife of a Shia member allegedly murdered by El-rufai's thugs has just delivered a baby boy.He wrote.....'This was Muhammad Sani Nuhu, Follower of Sheikh Zakzaky, murdered last Oct by murderous elrufai Thugs. His wife just delivered a Baby Boy'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/wife-of-shia-member-allegedly-murdered.html?m=1

Not alive to see this fine baby. so bad

Wow

cute child

please follow religion with caution







welcome child 1 Like

Cute baby! 1 Like

You wonder when the boy is a grown up and he tries to search out how his father died, what do you think that will make him?



Our actions today determines a lot tomorrow.



My advice to you boy is that you're now in this world, forget about what you know nothing about, just focus on how to make life a better place for yourself and your mum because i can see you are designed for the topmost top.



#GodBless 4 Likes

K

itiswellandwell:

Cute baby! this is so cute this is so cute

Islam

?



Btw, the baby is cute Hope the killers of this man has been brought to bookBtw, the baby is cute

lollypeezle:

You wonder when th what is this one saying??

trouble continues. season 2, it will be tougher than season 1

Stay and father your child... You decide to dare buratai.

K

hmmmmm! nawa ooo

It's well. God keep you baby.

Rip let d blood of d innocent fight for them

Congrats to the mother.....

Glory be to God for this bundle of joy. It is a pity that religious extremists has denied him the joy of faherhood. God will surely be your father cute baby! You will live to fulfill every purpose for your life!

I gave El-Rufai my support during his governorship campaign in Kaduna because of how he worked as FCT minister. I never knew his marriage to Buhari's daughter will make him lose his brain, now I regret every support I gave him.

So much blood being wasted.







Watch a Female Bus Conductor fight two Police Officers, I can't stop laughing....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTSR3FWo99U Welcome to d world cute Son....Watch a Female Bus Conductor fight two Police Officers, I can't stop laughing....

It is well.. I pray the new child follows a peaceful path.

Cos hatred (caused by death) breeds hatred..



I will start taking RELIGION seriously, till when pple stop killing pple cos of it..

mmosac:

what is this one saying?? I can see you love jumping into conclusion, cant you just focus on the topic and stop being stupid

In few years time... The boy will see this picture of his father. And he will retaliate.

So much bloodshed in Kaduna. I think the government should declare a state of emergency

Instead of the comments to express shock at the dead body brutally murdered.They are here shouting cute baby.Yes the baby is cute but Nigérians have embraced brutality as a way of life

Is a pity that he is not alive to see his fine boy

Na. Dem sabi