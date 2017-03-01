₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,681 members, 3,421,524 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 11:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) (3723 Views)
Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics / Shitte Members Killed & Injured In Kano By Police (Photos) / Chika, APC Member, Murdered In Rivers State Today(Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by jonhemma11: 9:21am
According to Bilal West who shared the story,wife of a Shia member allegedly murdered by El-rufai's thugs has just delivered a baby boy.He wrote.....
'This was Muhammad Sani Nuhu, Follower of Sheikh Zakzaky, murdered last Oct by murderous elrufai Thugs. His wife just delivered a Baby Boy'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/wife-of-shia-member-allegedly-murdered.html?m=1
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by modelsms: 9:54am
Not alive to see this fine baby. so bad
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by moonstone01: 11:11am
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by homeboy205: 11:11am
Wow
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by chynie: 11:11am
cute child
please follow religion with caution
welcome child
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 11:11am
Cute baby!
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by lollypeezle(m): 11:11am
You wonder when the boy is a grown up and he tries to search out how his father died, what do you think that will make him?
Our actions today determines a lot tomorrow.
My advice to you boy is that you're now in this world, forget about what you know nothing about, just focus on how to make life a better place for yourself and your mum because i can see you are designed for the topmost top.
#GodBless
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Dumba088(m): 11:11am
K
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by kmuds: 11:12am
itiswellandwell:this is so cute
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by malel1: 11:12am
Islam
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by talkofnaija: 11:12am
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Lilimax(f): 11:12am
Hope the killers of this man has been brought to book ?
Btw, the baby is cute
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by mmosac: 11:12am
what is this one saying??
lollypeezle:
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by esbjaygmailco(m): 11:12am
trouble continues. season 2, it will be tougher than season 1
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by last35: 11:13am
Stay and father your child... You decide to dare buratai.
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by gqboyy(m): 11:13am
K
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Lincoln275(m): 11:13am
hmmmmm! nawa ooo
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Ekowise(m): 11:13am
It's well. God keep you baby.
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by jordyspices: 11:13am
Rip let d blood of d innocent fight for them
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by dayleke(m): 11:14am
Congrats to the mother.....
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by bestman09(m): 11:14am
Glory be to God for this bundle of joy. It is a pity that religious extremists has denied him the joy of faherhood. God will surely be your father cute baby! You will live to fulfill every purpose for your life!
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by lonelydora(m): 11:14am
I gave El-Rufai my support during his governorship campaign in Kaduna because of how he worked as FCT minister. I never knew his marriage to Buhari's daughter will make him lose his brain, now I regret every support I gave him.
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Pavore9: 11:15am
So much blood being wasted.
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by sunniz12(m): 11:15am
Welcome to d world cute Son....
Watch a Female Bus Conductor fight two Police Officers, I can't stop laughing....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTSR3FWo99U
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by sorextee(m): 11:16am
It is well.. I pray the new child follows a peaceful path.
Cos hatred (caused by death) breeds hatred..
I will start taking RELIGION seriously, till when pple stop killing pple cos of it..
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by lollypeezle(m): 11:17am
I can see you love jumping into conclusion, cant you just focus on the topic and stop being stupid
mmosac:
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by last35: 11:17am
In few years time... The boy will see this picture of his father. And he will retaliate.
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by pokipoki: 11:17am
So much bloodshed in Kaduna. I think the government should declare a state of emergency
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by hollandis(f): 11:17am
Instead of the comments to express shock at the dead body brutally murdered.They are here shouting cute baby.Yes the baby is cute but Nigérians have embraced brutality as a way of life
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by OGBUEFIJAKOTA(m): 11:18am
Is a pity that he is not alive to see his fine boy
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by damanjohn: 11:19am
Na. Dem sabi
|Re: Wife Of A Shitte Member Murdered By Thugs Delivers A Baby Boy (Graphic Pics) by Edwinmason(m): 11:19am
how to create a terrorists kill the father/mother of an innocent child who did nothing to you......so bad
Data Capturing Machines Stolen At Airport / Utomi – Jonathan Spends N100 Million Daily On Campaign / Nigeria Video Sharing Site
Viewing this topic: 4everGod, garryi, Abiodunne, koolkamzzy(m), vodaspringwater, abeloma, AbuSaad39(m), ejigah(m), Bossforeva, prela(f), stan83, ISTANDWITHBUHAR, idibuzo(m), lollypeezle(m), tillaman(m), MCDeLeonardo(m), mcdonald247(m), justmhe1, xpagnol, Jeeb111(m), chukymoney(m), agog, leke12(m), dayo20002002, Cashrill(m), stinechykee, preshOnogwu1(m), mazinaija, bolethings, JoshuaOsere(m), walexydo, deemax, Omooniya1, justirich(m), seyijobi(m), Christardor, taiyey, Olukologia(m), marcjane(f), DonHummer(m), shalomtemmy(f), Prinyebabe(f), smithval(m), okenwa(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24