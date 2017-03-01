₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,681 members, 3,421,524 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 11:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) (1818 Views)
"Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR / Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) / Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar Loses Seat To PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:05am
UK decorates Nigerian naval officer Abdulrahman Buniyamin with a sword of honour at Royal Naval College.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-nigerian-abdulrahman-buniyamin.html
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by FvckShiT: 10:07am
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by odiereke(m): 10:24am
Congratulation my broda.
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by lofty900(m): 10:33am
Nice, not that mumu airforce that shoot his girlfriend with pump action
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by wizzlyd(m): 11:26am
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by yourexcellency: 11:27am
Come home and help us finish Boko Haram with it
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by veinless(f): 11:27am
nice
lost 1.8k yesterday in a bus....feeling like d world should juat come to an end
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by friendly101: 11:27am
cool
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by wikiadamin: 11:27am
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by last35: 11:27am
Proudly ABOKI...
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by exclusive7(m): 11:27am
nigerians be repping
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:27am
Ok good
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by hosstringer: 11:28am
good
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by pmud11: 11:29am
weh don sir.. more grace
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by cyberdurable(m): 11:29am
he is an afonja.... I can't take this...
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by ameezy(m): 11:29am
veinless:
Just 1k
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by mmosac: 11:30am
Oh Abdul my main man
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 11:30am
Ok
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by kmuds: 11:30am
IPOD youths be like...
cyberdurable:
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by veinless(f): 11:31am
ameezy:u can't understand, that 'just ' meant my whole account balance
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by DLuciano: 11:31am
veinless:for this buhari time, chei! sorry!
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 11:31am
wizzlyd:
My pin code is '1759' and my bank is 'Hosanna' bank.
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by cyberdurable(m): 11:32am
kmuds:
Ewu Hausa..
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by wizzlyd(m): 11:32am
lonelydora:lol
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by Neddstark: 11:32am
wizzlyd:
7266
Fcmb
Acc: 2145702002
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by damanjohn: 11:33am
Hard work always pays
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by Gizamann: 11:33am
This one is not an Afonja True? Falz? Maybe?
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by SWORD419: 11:33am
k
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by ameezy(m): 11:33am
veinless:
So y just broke now?
Gimme ur account no jarey
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by wellmax(m): 11:33am
Yaayy, thanks God he's not Yoruba or Igbo.
No chest beating anything.
Quietly achieving greatness.
There are 250 other tribes, quietly doing great, but unlike the big three, they are not arrogant.
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by wizzlyd(m): 11:33am
Neddstark:Hahahahahaha
|Re: Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 11:33am
veinless:
Call your damn boyfriend and claim times 10 of that money. Pretend to be harsh and angry to him whenever he calls. He will want to brighten your day, he will ask for your account details and alert will enter. You dey learn work?
(0) (Reply)
Pdp Presidential Candidate To Emerge On October 10 / What Is Good About Goodluck.is The Oct1 Bombing Or What?some1 Shud Convince Me / Okah Ordered Bombers To Detonate Explosives’
Viewing this topic: blkmum700, jayM, remiopash, Rotty32, LUCAS99, olumideoyedeji, freeamine, tredax66, Pita99(m), wessey(m), kaykay1980, babniyen(m), yusluv1(m), zirizee(m), Lacomb(m), slex(m), Adaikpashem(m), Ournaija, princemillla(m), cyberdurable(m), NLSniper(m), blogbaby(f), hajjisemiu, sharpboyus(m), innoGod, gadworld, jr3, HonabFaj(m), Neddstark, lloyds(m), vuc1(m), blackbreed25(m), dagboss(m), LGISREAL, LajaLaba, beeoohtee(m), FOLYKAZE(m), sample042(m), mims20(f), Akexstinger(m), jamislaw(m), damanjohn, oau1477, toyad(m), honor4me, Gizamann, SWORD419, Rex123(m), Ikejiue, adblack10(m), cacmatters(m), persius555, serikiYCU(m), wizzlyd(m), Outlaw07(m), coolsegun2002, rerhji(m), kka2007, gonagona(m), nairascores, youngbambiz, MONITZ, ItuExchange(m), marafaMadegee(m), oluwaphyno(m), antzlaive, deedo93(m), aliyumaza, nzeadachie, Uzoigwe1(m), Paretomaster(m), goodluckone, evergenuine(m), Salowuda, michoim(m), DONSMITH123(m), mapee22(m), wellmax(m), mayorall(m), 50pseamer(m), jaybel(m), Usernamesucks, tensazangetsu20(m), PhrettySekinat(f), sunkymike(m), Zoharariel(m), Apostlevincent(m), SpermDonor, Ofklaw, Redslip, Timbercrush, wawappl, profhezekiah, gab19, zoneboy, JayB11(m), xcolanto(m), frankyfipps(m), Esji80(m), babaloke, 14teenK(m), sokoanugwa, simplygreat(m), StarPlayer, Bote3000(m), Easyjay, musb92yahooco, edoboy33(m), waseun007, DirewolfofStark(m) and 211 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19