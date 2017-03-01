Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) (1818 Views)

"Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR / Buhari Being Decorated With The Rank Of Major-General, 1983 (Throwback Photo) / Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar Loses Seat To PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-nigerian-abdulrahman-buniyamin.html UK decorates Nigerian naval officer Abdulrahman Buniyamin with a sword of honour at Royal Naval College.

Congratulation my broda.

Nice, not that mumu airforce that shoot his girlfriend with pump action 1 Like

Come home and help us finish Boko Haram with it

nice



lost 1.8k yesterday in a bus....feeling like d world should juat come to an end

cool

Proudly ABOKI... 1 Like

nigerians be repping

Ok good

good

weh don sir.. more grace

he is an afonja.... I can't take this...

veinless:

nice



lost 1.8k yesterday in a bus....feeling like d world should juat come to an end

Just 1k Just 1k

Oh Abdul my main man

Ok



cyberdurable:

he is an afonja.... I can't take this... IPOD youths be like...

ameezy:



Just 1k u can't understand, that 'just ' meant my whole account balance u can't understand, that 'just ' meant my whole account balance

veinless:

nice



lost 1.8k yesterday in a bus....feeling like d world should juat come to an end for this buhari time, chei! sorry! for this buhari time, chei! sorry!

wizzlyd:



My pin code is '1759' and my bank is 'Hosanna' bank. My pin code is '1759' and my bank is 'Hosanna' bank.

kmuds:

IPOD youths be like...



Ewu Hausa.. Ewu Hausa..

lonelydora:





My pin code is '1759' and my bank is 'Hosanna' bank. lol lol

wizzlyd:



7266

Fcmb

Acc: 2145702002 7266FcmbAcc: 2145702002

Hard work always pays

This one is not an Afonja True? Falz? Maybe?

k

veinless:

u can't understand, that 'just ' meant my whole account balance

So y just broke now?

Gimme ur account no jarey So y just broke now?Gimme ur account no jarey

Yaayy, thanks God he's not Yoruba or Igbo.

No chest beating anything.

Quietly achieving greatness.

There are 250 other tribes, quietly doing great, but unlike the big three, they are not arrogant.

Neddstark:





7266

Fcmb

Acc: 2145702002 Hahahahahaha Hahahahahaha