"Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR

"Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by VastfinderBlog: 9:53pm On Feb 27
Factions Around President Buhari Jostle For Control Of His Medical Story, Spin Different Stories

SaharaReporters has learned from reliable sources at the Nigerian Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the UK since January 19, is receiving “intense treatment” for a renewed flare-up of prostate issues. He had undergone surgical treatment for prostate cancer soon after losing the 2011 presidential election to former President Goodluck Jonathan.


In addition to his UK doctors, President Buhari has been under the care of two Nigerian physicians, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi, who is his Chief Personal Physician, and Dr. Ugorji Ogbonna, who had a medical practice for many years in Kano before relocating to the UK. Even though he is from the southeast of Nigeria, Dr. Ogbonna is very close to numerous powerful northern politicians, and one of his sons converted to Islam, according to a source. While Dr. Rafindadi accompanied the president on his medical trips abroad and Dr. Ogbonna often liaise with Mr. Buhari’s physicians in the UK to arrange for his treatments.

Our sources indicated that Mr. Buhari’s original surgical treatment for prostate cancer had been declared successful. However, when a nagging ear infection forced President Buhari to visit his longtime physician in the UK last year, the prognosis led the president to seek two separate medical opinions, in France and later Germany. Doctors in both countries reportedly told him it was urgent to see his doctors in the UK. Subsequently, Mr. Buhari, who was visiting France for a conference, moved from Paris to London, declaring that he needed a vacation.

Mr. Buhari’s UK doctors advised that he needed to stay put in London for another surgery, but the president bowed to pressure from members of his inner circle and decided to make a premature return to Abuja out of political expediency. However, before President Buhari left London, his doctors there removed polyps from his nostrils in a surgical procedure to ease his breathing.

In 2016, President Buhari made trips to the UK in February and June to consult his UK doctors on a variety of health issues, including his ear infection, said our sources.

SaharaReporters learned that President Buhari currently receives intense treatment for a prostate-related ailment. The treatment at a point severely affected his voice and appetite. He has progressively lost weight and has had to be force-fed on occasion on the orders of his doctors. One source said Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.

Information gleaned from our sources indicated an attempt to obfuscate the precise nature of Mr. Buhari’s illness, signaling efforts by competing factions around the president to keep the Nigerian public uninformed. According to our sources, four different versions of President Buhari's condition were being circulated. One version, traced to his wife, Aisha Buhari, is that the president has “internal organ” issues.

Our sources disclosed that a cabal led by President Buhari's cousin, Mamman Daura, reportedly sent Mrs. Aisha Buhari away from the UK, asking her to make a temporary visit to Saudi Arabia. To justify Aisha Buhari’s exit from London, Mr. Daura reportedly claimed that the president’s condition appeared to worsen each time his wife was around him. He reportedly told Mrs. Buhari that part of her husband's illness was a result of “a spiritual attack,” and asked her to proceed to Saudi Arabia to pray for him. From Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Buhari returned to Nigeria about two weeks ago. One source claimed that she had not returned to London ever since.

Our sources said Mr. Daura often handled the daily briefing of select Presidency officials about the president's health. According to them, the president’s cousin continues to claim that Mr. Buhari was only exhausted and needed adequate rest before returning to Nigeria ready to take over the mantle of leadership once again.

Speaking anonymously with SaharaReporters, two close aides claimed that President Buhari was dogged by “severe stomach upsets” that have refused to go away. One of them said Mr. Buhari suffered from a recurring bacteria infection “that is being flushed out daily.”

As SaharaReporters revealed last weekend, the doctors treating Mr. Buhari in the UK have told him in clear terms that he ought to shelf any plans to return to serious work and stay back in London for as long as four months to receive a full course of treatment. One source indicated that members of the president’s inner circle were yet to fully embrace the doctors’ recommendation and communicate the information to Nigerians because they fear the loss of political influence.

On his part, President Buhari had reportedly told his inner political circle that he was in no hurry to return to Nigeria, adding that he was willing to let the expert advice of his doctors to prevail. However, some of his die-hard associates have not given up plotting to daily to convince him to return to Abuja in defiance of medical advice.

President Buhari reportedly communicates regularly with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, encouraging him to carry on the task of governing Nigeria while he undertakes necessary treatment needed to keep him alive.


http://saharareporters.com/2017/02/25/factions-around-president-buhari-jostle-control-his-medical-story-spin-different-stories

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by ekrizz(m): 9:58pm On Feb 27
grin

3 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Topestbilly(m): 9:59pm On Feb 27
"doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.

So Baba sef use football age

Anyways, speedy recovery.

209 Likes 6 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by kinibigdeal(m): 10:12pm On Feb 27
Why is it so difficult for him to step down?

57 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by freeze001(f): 10:17pm On Feb 27
Power hungry thieves! They will all die slow n painful deaths like this one that is practically being eaten up alive from inside after falsifying his age!

He can't be much more than a bag of bones if he's losing weight...Tufiakwa!

PS: Quote me with some sanctimonious bullshït and let me school you on how not to be a lily-livered hypocrite!

62 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by basilo102: 10:43pm On Feb 27
One source said Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.


Whenever you complain that Buhari is too old to rule nigeria, zombies be like "these Ipod yoots support Trump and Atiku who are 70" and i laugh at their mumuness. Who told these zombies that bubu is still in his 70s?? A man who joined army without certificate, and you think he did not also cheat with fake age?? Bubu na Ancestor

107 Likes 4 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by tolustx(m): 10:50pm On Feb 27
Oya food don come o...

Food for wailers,
Food for Liar Mohammed (The president is not sick)
Food for Femi (I speak with those around the president)

I'm sure you read this...
Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old
Hehehehehe.

Singing One day bushmeat go catch the hunter...

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by obembet(m): 10:50pm On Feb 27
So baba dey lie too... The only saint weu we get for Nigeria.
Baba don become ayegbeni

Wait oo

SaharaReporters learned that President Buhari currently receives intense treatment for a prostate-related ailment. The treatment at a point severely affected his voice and appetite. He has progressively lost weight and has had to be force-fed on occasion on the orders of his doctors. One source said Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.
[color=#000099][/color]


+4458397038485. This is the telephone line of the London doctor treating President Buhari. I have been calling him since yesterday but he is not picking my call. If you can reach him, please tell him we want to try Native medicine.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by ALAYORMII: 10:51pm On Feb 27
Kasala don burst

3 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Bitojoe(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
Ok

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by madridguy(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
Get well soon Sai Baba.

9 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by soberdrunk(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
I am a strong supporter of APC and President Buhari but i must say i am 'highly' disappointed that they are playing 'hide and seek' with the 'true' state of Mr presidents health. angry angry

16 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by mazizitonene(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
mpa mmadu

so this man is an ancestor shocked

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by dhardline(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
I knew the ailment had affected his voice that's why he didn't want to do any video press conference to us.

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by dinocy(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
how persin go take read all this long note when recession dey?

1 Like

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Oladimejyy(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Get well soon Baba and jail as many bastard as possible

9 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Tazmode(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Sahara reporters, until una unveil the members of that "inner circle", or "cabal", you people should leave us and

13 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by tocin44(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Hnmm
Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by rattlesnake(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
he shall be well......in Jesus name

Signed

President
NL Chapter of IPOB

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by NNVanguard(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
The best decision that PMB can take, if he actually love his life is to resign Now and take care of his health.

He has already booked a space in Nigeria history books.

17 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by fistonati(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
The truth is coming out small small

3 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Monalisa185(f): 10:53pm On Feb 27
haaaaaaa!!!! Niger which way?

2 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Oladimejyy(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
[color=#006600][/color]get well Papa

2 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by sankky: 10:53pm On Feb 27
Sarrki, modath. Omenka and co come ooo !
There's a lot of works to do here.
Sahara reporters wants to pour sand for una e-garri.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Onechancearmy: 10:54pm On Feb 27
Every truth hidden underneath a lie will eventually be revealed.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by haykinzz(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
can this old man just die already ....

just for the sake of we nigerians

5 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by FILEBE(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
Na wa o. Nigeria and dramas are like .....


i like these sahara reporters guys. Good or bad they always go where other Journalists wont go.

5 Likes

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Femsmart(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
So baba na old soldier.

1 Like

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by topsyking: 10:54pm On Feb 27
i respect sahara reporters ..this is real journalism not the rubbish vanguard does,.
even obj is over 80yrs.. even babangida.. all this newspaper age are not their true age..those days to join the force,one has to reduce his age if already over aged to be enlisted.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Okuda(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
The party is not over yet grin grin grin

5 Likes

