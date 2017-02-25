₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,769 members, 3,390,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 01:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR (28966 Views)
How Fayose Begged Zenith Bank To Cover Up The Source Of His Election Funds - SR / Buhari's Govt Officials Covering Up Investigation Into Sahara Energy Fraud - SR / Buhari Flown Abroad For Prostate Cancer Checkup - The Herald (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by VastfinderBlog: 9:53pm On Feb 27
Factions Around President Buhari Jostle For Control Of His Medical Story, Spin Different Stories
http://saharareporters.com/2017/02/25/factions-around-president-buhari-jostle-control-his-medical-story-spin-different-stories
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by ekrizz(m): 9:58pm On Feb 27
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Topestbilly(m): 9:59pm On Feb 27
"doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.
So Baba sef use football age
Anyways, speedy recovery.
209 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by kinibigdeal(m): 10:12pm On Feb 27
Why is it so difficult for him to step down?
57 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by freeze001(f): 10:17pm On Feb 27
Power hungry thieves! They will all die slow n painful deaths like this one that is practically being eaten up alive from inside after falsifying his age!
He can't be much more than a bag of bones if he's losing weight...Tufiakwa!
PS: Quote me with some sanctimonious bullshït and let me school you on how not to be a lily-livered hypocrite!
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by basilo102: 10:43pm On Feb 27
One source said Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.
Whenever you complain that Buhari is too old to rule nigeria, zombies be like "these Ipod yoots support Trump and Atiku who are 70" and i laugh at their mumuness. Who told these zombies that bubu is still in his 70s?? A man who joined army without certificate, and you think he did not also cheat with fake age?? Bubu na Ancestor
107 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by tolustx(m): 10:50pm On Feb 27
Oya food don come o...
Food for wailers,
Food for Liar Mohammed (The president is not sick)
Food for Femi (I speak with those around the president)
I'm sure you read this...
Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old
Hehehehehe.
Singing One day bushmeat go catch the hunter...
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by obembet(m): 10:50pm On Feb 27
So baba dey lie too... The only saint weu we get for Nigeria.
Baba don become ayegbeni
Wait oo
SaharaReporters learned that President Buhari currently receives intense treatment for a prostate-related ailment. The treatment at a point severely affected his voice and appetite. He has progressively lost weight and has had to be force-fed on occasion on the orders of his doctors. One source said Mr. Buhari’s treatments had been compounded by his age, which his UK doctors believe to be more than 80 rather than his official “age” of 74 years old.
[color=#000099][/color]
+4458397038485. This is the telephone line of the London doctor treating President Buhari. I have been calling him since yesterday but he is not picking my call. If you can reach him, please tell him we want to try Native medicine.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by ALAYORMII: 10:51pm On Feb 27
Kasala don burst
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Bitojoe(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
Ok
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by madridguy(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
Get well soon Sai Baba.
9 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by soberdrunk(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
I am a strong supporter of APC and President Buhari but i must say i am 'highly' disappointed that they are playing 'hide and seek' with the 'true' state of Mr presidents health.
16 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by mazizitonene(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
mpa mmadu
so this man is an ancestor
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by dhardline(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
I knew the ailment had affected his voice that's why he didn't want to do any video press conference to us.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by dinocy(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
how persin go take read all this long note when recession dey?
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Oladimejyy(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Get well soon Baba and jail as many bastard as possible
9 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Tazmode(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Sahara reporters, until una unveil the members of that "inner circle", or "cabal", you people should leave us and
13 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by tocin44(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Hnmm
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by rattlesnake(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
he shall be well......in Jesus name
Signed
President
NL Chapter of IPOB
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by NNVanguard(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
The best decision that PMB can take, if he actually love his life is to resign Now and take care of his health.
He has already booked a space in Nigeria history books.
17 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by fistonati(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
The truth is coming out small small
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Monalisa185(f): 10:53pm On Feb 27
haaaaaaa!!!! Niger which way?
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Oladimejyy(m): 10:53pm On Feb 27
[color=#006600][/color]get well Papa
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by sankky: 10:53pm On Feb 27
Sarrki, modath. Omenka and co come ooo !
There's a lot of works to do here.
Sahara reporters wants to pour sand for una e-garri.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Onechancearmy: 10:54pm On Feb 27
Every truth hidden underneath a lie will eventually be revealed.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by haykinzz(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
can this old man just die already ....
just for the sake of we nigerians
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by FILEBE(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
Na wa o. Nigeria and dramas are like .....
i like these sahara reporters guys. Good or bad they always go where other Journalists wont go.
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Femsmart(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
So baba na old soldier.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by topsyking: 10:54pm On Feb 27
i respect sahara reporters ..this is real journalism not the rubbish vanguard does,.
even obj is over 80yrs.. even babangida.. all this newspaper age are not their true age..those days to join the force,one has to reduce his age if already over aged to be enlisted.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari Has Prostate-Related Ailment, Over 80 Years, Revealed By UK Doctor" - SR by Okuda(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
The party is not over yet
5 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Ilorin-jebba Road Under Serious Construction (pictures) / Fashola Exits His Office On His Last Day As Governor Of Lagos(photos) / Caption This Picture Of President Jonathan Frowning At VP Sambo
Viewing this topic: damzy88, TippyTop(m), abdulmuqsit15(m), bigdeals, 8686(m), talktrue1(m), Bokman, DonLo, centboy123456(m), iFirst, magnetik(m), chidexy(m), solihu(m), dejidejavu, harry2sexy(m), Exmay(m), Robby21, satmaniac(m), BestChoiceTutor(m), Kc3000, modanwealth, 41lady(m), PrinceAlaba(m), EzeCanada, jeff1607(m), ippis, Anointed08(m), dspeaker(m), FcMilan, ITbomb(m), Hazanodase, zipamowei(m), shinarambo1, Adunn1ade(f), daisyella, olaoge(m), ifycoly, MuyiRano(m), getencored(m), Yankybabyface, miraclea, Ximenez(m), labykago, 12inches1(m), wealth123, Treasuredlove, lepasharon(f), chosby(m), Poshbrown(m), philos(m), martooski(m), idee91, halilu44, vinacy, ckunle(m), stockbear, Piyke, Kempguy47, SCOOPERJEF(m), iykepromotions, Adegokenath(m), FengChui(m), Thisis2raw(m) and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6