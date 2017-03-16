₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,982 members, 3,422,492 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy"
|Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by splendid22(m): 2:23pm
Controversial actress and singer,Cossy Orjiakor has dispelled the rumours that a certain rich man built her a house. The boobs baring actress said she is the first actress to build her own house and she did it without the help of a man.
She took to her Instagram page to make the revelation. In her words:“I want to talk about my house. I built it prior to meeting mr? I was d first actress to own a house then. #facts.. The higher protocols actually taught mr? Helped out. So they demanded for houses.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsdg-5DoU4/?hl=en
http://thenewsguru.com/built-house-without-man-cossy-orjiakor-boasts/
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Smallville10(m): 2:53pm
Getaway.
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by moblix: 3:11pm
How we wan take know wec we no dey dere with her
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Glaxxs: 6:41pm
My grand mother was a virgin at 65
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by last35: 6:42pm
Imagine...
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by tosyne2much(m): 6:42pm
Even office men who have been working under AC for the past 10 years still dey rented apartment.. Buh see where nudity has taken this one
#Irony of life#
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by uzeba(m): 6:42pm
who asked you?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by AleAirHub(m): 6:42pm
Okay
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by 9jvirgin(m): 6:42pm
Shame
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by angelTI(f): 6:42pm
Cossy Cossy, tell us more
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by LOGDAN(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by nairaman66(m): 6:43pm
Clap for yourself!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by ALAYORMII: 6:43pm
I think Cossy is the new password
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by toyinjimoh(m): 6:43pm
who ask her ....idiot
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Negotiate: 6:44pm
But with b00bs
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by adepeter26(m): 6:44pm
Next
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by BarakOkenny(m): 6:45pm
Make we come fry beans abi?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by eseun11: 6:45pm
congrats mama
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by thundaFIREmods: 6:45pm
looks like her money don dey finish and no more market.
no blogger wan market am again cos she no dey pay.
so an a typical old school olosho wey sabi dey gam, she must market herself.
i have guys that have bleeped this olosho. them say hey tot smell like water why dem wash from beans
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by mayortm001(m): 6:45pm
I don't give a fvck.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Jacksparr0w127: 6:45pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by fabulousfortune(m): 6:46pm
IPODS nd lies. Ashawo nor be work
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by ItsQuinn(f): 6:46pm
Nigerians and stereotyping are like 6&9
Glaxxs:
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by kshore: 6:46pm
moblix:help me ask am abeg
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by xynerise(m): 6:46pm
But with different young men who slept with you right?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Batam(m): 6:47pm
Story for the dogs the dogs o in Olamides voice
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by Philinho(m): 6:47pm
It's OK.just get a next of kin (Son)
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by frankdre: 6:47pm
Hisses...Olosho
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by jShota: 6:47pm
ALAYORMII:no, apostle, etobo, tonto dikeh and snake remain very valid
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by OgaJonah(m): 6:48pm
Then Who be ur SUGAR DADDY, APOSTHIEF SULE on my mind.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by kayo80: 6:49pm
Hmm! So what was your source of income?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Built My House Without A Sugar Daddy" by tunjijones(m): 6:49pm
.
