|My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by LemmyOdafe: 9:35pm On Mar 16
What has Nigerian Educational System turned into?
My 9 year old daughter was doing her home work and I decided to see what she was doing. Only for me to read the comprehension of the attached.
Is this right to be part of learning in school? I am not bothered with Sex Education but not for that age and class. The other day I saw a note she copied in class of how sexual intercourse leads to pregnancy. Detailing the joystick entering the Vagina and so on.
Who is the Minister of Education approving this books? What is the world turning into?
4 years ago I also saw a Nursery III Textbook using G is for gun. Gun is used for shooting and killing. Seriously? What about G for Goat, Groundnut, Gas etc. And the Publishers publish this?
God help us.
|Re: My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by Bumbae1(f): 9:37pm On Mar 16
End Time educational books.
At 14 we didn't even know what sex is
|Re: My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by tripplephi: 9:39pm On Mar 16
CURIOUSITY SHORTENS THE LIFESPAN OF VIRGINITY WITH YOUNG GIRLS.... either you go to the school to really have the PTA look into this or you change your child's school for her sake o....
LemmyOdafe:
|Re: My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by firstking01(m): 9:42pm On Mar 16
Hmmm, i'm dumbfounded and speechless
|Re: My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by Dextology: 9:44pm On Mar 16
Chai, children of this generation are getting exposed by the day. The Education Board should have list of approved textbooks and educational materials for all school to make use of.
A 9 Year old kid shouldn't be expose to this kind of comprehension, the author and editor of the textbook should be sanctioned. There are reasonable issues and topics to write a comprehension passage that will suit a 9year old.
|Re: My Basic 6 Daughter's Textbook Has Sex Themed Comprehension Passage by REIIGN(m): 9:44pm On Mar 16
In my time I was reading about how Mr OJO went to the market on Xmas day and bought some rice, two chickens and some oranges..
3 Likes
1 Like
20 Likes 1 Share
7 Likes
1 Like
